KBTX.com
Downtown Quiet Zone project construction creates shipping problem for a family-owned businesses
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two Downtown Bryan businesses are currently wondering what’s next after construction prevented supplies from being brought into their shop. The String and Horn Shop opened its doors nearly three decades ago when Paul and Susan Rieger bought the space on North Main Street and East William J Parkway in 1994.
Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920
This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
KBTX.com
College Station City Council to discuss proactive rental inspections at Thursday meeting
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At their meeting on Sept. 8, the College Station City Council will hear from renters and apartment managers about what some of the options are for proactive rental inspections. News 3′s Donnie Tuggle, who has been keeping up with this story, joined First News at Four...
kwhi.com
DEADLINE SEPT. 16 TO REGISTER FOR DOWNTOWN BRENHAM SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA
One week remains to register for Main Street Brenham’s 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. The deadline to sign up at https://visitbrenhamtexas.com is next Friday, September 16th. The event invites the community to decorate downtown Brenham in fall colors with a variety of scarecrows. Winning entries will receive a part of...
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR OPENS THIS WEEKEND
There’s no time like fair time in Washington County, and that time has arrived. The 154th Washington County Fair begins today (Friday) and continues through next Saturday, September 17th at the Washington County Expo. Today’s events include a barbecue cook-off and pitch tournament, while tomorrow (Saturday) the fair kicks off in earnest with the trail ride at 9:30 a.m. and the parade through downtown Brenham at 10:30 a.m.
Co-Op at Elyson retail center to bring 9 businesses to Katy
Construction was completed on the Co-Op at Elyson in the spring, with plans for the first leased space to open in October. (Courtesy New Regional Planning, Inc.) A new shopping center is coming to Katy. Construction on the Co-Op at Elyson was completed in the spring at 6845 Peek Road,...
kwhi.com
BLINN THEATRE ARTS-BRENHAM RELEASES 2022-2023 SCHEDULE
The Blinn College-Brenham Campus Theatre Arts Program promises a little something for everyone in their performances for the 2022-2023 school year. The season begins with “Houdini”, which runs from October 6-9. That will be followed by “The Day Before Christmas” running December 1-4. After the winter...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO FEATURE FFA
The Brenham FFA will be this week’s guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Members of the Brenham FFA will talk tomorrow (Thursday) about the Washington County Fair and what is coming up for the FFA program this year. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the...
DATA: Sugar Land, Missouri City see higher home prices, decrease in houses sold year over year in July for selected zip codes
A house located at 7318 Maple Run Drive. (Courtesy HAR) The median price of homes sold in all area ZIP codes increased in July over July 2021. The number of homes sold decreased in all five area ZIP codes. Zip code 77479 saw the highest increase with 23.02%. The number...
kwhi.com
COLORADO CO. FAIR BEGINS THURSDAY
The 44th Annual Colorado County Fair gets underway today (Thursday) in Columbus. Today through Saturday, the Colorado County Fairgrounds will host activities such as livestock judging, the Heart of America Carnival, a parade, rodeo action, a car show, a petting zoo, a cornhole tournament and a barbecue cook-off. The theme for the fair this year is “Neon Lights & Country Nights”.
cw39.com
Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend
CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
kwhi.com
BLINN ALUMNI & FRIENDS ASSOCIATION TO INDUCT FIVE NEW MEMBERS INTO HALL OF HONOR
Five alumni and supporters of Blinn College will be inducted into the Blinn College Alumni and Friends Association’s Hall of Honor during a ceremony Friday, Sept. 30. The ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the Janis Sneed Banquet Room in the Brenham Campus Student Center. Inductees are...
wtaw.com
TxDOT Gets An Explanation For Thursday Morning’s Traffic Jam At Wellborn Road And Harvey Mitchell Parkway
The Texas department of transportation’s (TxDOT) Bryan district office gets an explanation about Thursday morning’s traffic jam at Wellborn Road and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. The contractor told TxDOT when they started shifting northbound traffic on Harvey Mitchell to new lanes Wednesday night, the contractor determined some restriping had...
kwhi.com
TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM
Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
KBTX.com
First rainbow room opens in Grimes County
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An open house was held Thursday for Grimes County’s new rainbow room. It’s located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Navasota. Rainbow rooms are resource centers for Child Protective Services caseworkers that are stocked with items for children like diapers, food, clothing, toys and other supplies.
kwhi.com
FRIEDENS CHURCH OF WASHINGTON TO HOLD 9/11 REMEMBRANCE CEREMONY, CELEBRATION OF FIRST RESPONDERS
Friedens Church of Washington will observe the anniversary of September 11th and recognize local first responders at a ceremony on Sunday. The observance begins at 6 p.m. at the church, located at 20301 FM 1155, with the remembrance of the events of 9/11. All serving first responders and departments will...
KBTX.com
Oil well fire Tuesday evening sends large plume of smoke into sky
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An oil well fire Tuesday evening on the west side of Brazos County sent a large plume of thick, black smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles away from the site of the blaze. It happened on Charlotte Lane near Leonard Road. The...
fox26houston.com
Train derailment reported in Sugar Land, nearby roadway closed through Friday
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Officials are working to clean up a train derailment that was reported in Sugar Land on Thursday. Details are limited, but city officials said the southbound right turn lane on Dairy Ashford at Highway 90 is closed through Friday. Officials said there is no environmental risk...
kwhi.com
BILL THIENES ENGINEERING ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP ESTABLISHED AT BLINN COLLEGE
After a successful engineering career, Bill Thienes of Brenham wants to help the next generation of students who choose that career path. Thienes, a retired petroleum engineer, has gifted $20,000 to the Blinn College Foundation to establish the Bill Thienes Engineering Endowed Scholarship. Earlier this year, he gifted $33,000 to the Foundation to establish a scholarship for students in the Blinn College District nursing program in honor of his late wife Nina and daughter-in-law Janet Davis.
