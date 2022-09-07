This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.

SPRING, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO