Brenham, TX

Community Impact Houston

Lighthouse Shopping Center to open this fall on FM 2920

This fall, Lighthouse Shopping Center will be opening at the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road in Spring. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Lighthouse Shopping Center is under construction in the Spring area. Located near the intersection of FM 2920 and Falvel Road, construction on the center began in January, according to developer VM+Partners’ Facebook page. The center is slated to open this fall, and possible tenants include a coffee shop, a beauty salon and a deli. 805-705-8925. www.facebook.com/vmenallc.
SPRING, TX
kwhi.com

DEADLINE SEPT. 16 TO REGISTER FOR DOWNTOWN BRENHAM SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA

One week remains to register for Main Street Brenham’s 19th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza. The deadline to sign up at https://visitbrenhamtexas.com is next Friday, September 16th. The event invites the community to decorate downtown Brenham in fall colors with a variety of scarecrows. Winning entries will receive a part of...
BRENHAM, TX
Brenham, TX
Brenham, TX
Brenham, TX
Government
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
MAGNOLIA, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. FAIR OPENS THIS WEEKEND

There’s no time like fair time in Washington County, and that time has arrived. The 154th Washington County Fair begins today (Friday) and continues through next Saturday, September 17th at the Washington County Expo. Today’s events include a barbecue cook-off and pitch tournament, while tomorrow (Saturday) the fair kicks off in earnest with the trail ride at 9:30 a.m. and the parade through downtown Brenham at 10:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BLINN THEATRE ARTS-BRENHAM RELEASES 2022-2023 SCHEDULE

The Blinn College-Brenham Campus Theatre Arts Program promises a little something for everyone in their performances for the 2022-2023 school year. The season begins with “Houdini”, which runs from October 6-9. That will be followed by “The Day Before Christmas” running December 1-4. After the winter...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE TO FEATURE FFA

The Brenham FFA will be this week’s guest on the Brenham ISD Roundtable on KWHI. Members of the Brenham FFA will talk tomorrow (Thursday) about the Washington County Fair and what is coming up for the FFA program this year. The Roundtable can be heard every Thursday during the...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

COLORADO CO. FAIR BEGINS THURSDAY

The 44th Annual Colorado County Fair gets underway today (Thursday) in Columbus. Today through Saturday, the Colorado County Fairgrounds will host activities such as livestock judging, the Heart of America Carnival, a parade, rodeo action, a car show, a petting zoo, a cornhole tournament and a barbecue cook-off. The theme for the fair this year is “Neon Lights & Country Nights”.
COLORADO COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Major closure on US-290 in Cypress starts over the weekend

CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290. Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.
CYPRESS, TX
kwhi.com

TWO KILLED IN CRASH ON HIGHWAY 105 IN BRENHAM

Two people were killed after a Thursday morning collision in Brenham. Brenham police responded just after 7 a.m. to the 1800 block of Highway 105 for a two-vehicle crash. Once on scene, police say they found a two-door pickup truck and a four-door passenger car that were involved. Preliminary investigation...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

First rainbow room opens in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An open house was held Thursday for Grimes County’s new rainbow room. It’s located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Navasota. Rainbow rooms are resource centers for Child Protective Services caseworkers that are stocked with items for children like diapers, food, clothing, toys and other supplies.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BILL THIENES ENGINEERING ENDOWED SCHOLARSHIP ESTABLISHED AT BLINN COLLEGE

After a successful engineering career, Bill Thienes of Brenham wants to help the next generation of students who choose that career path. Thienes, a retired petroleum engineer, has gifted $20,000 to the Blinn College Foundation to establish the Bill Thienes Engineering Endowed Scholarship. Earlier this year, he gifted $33,000 to the Foundation to establish a scholarship for students in the Blinn College District nursing program in honor of his late wife Nina and daughter-in-law Janet Davis.
BRENHAM, TX

