34-Year-Old Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Mecosta County (Mecosta County, MI)
Authorities responded to a passenger who suffered injuries due to a motor vehicle crash on Wednesday, in Mecosta County. The officials stated that the accident occurred in [..]
kisswtlz.com
Man Dies in Kochville Township Crash
A 72-year-old man is dead after a crash in Kochville Township Thursday. The Saginaw County Sheriff Dept. said it happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., as the man was driving a white GMC Terrain northbound on Mackinaw Rd. and tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 42-year-old woman. While attempting to re-enter the northbound lane, the Terrain side-swiped the Trax and lost control, going into a ditch and landing on its roof. The 72-year-old driver was dead when emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the Trax was not injured.
WNEM
Sheriff’s office: One dead following crash
KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – One person is dead following a crash in Saginaw County Thursday morning. On Sept. 8, about 9 a.m. deputies were called to a reported crash on Mackinaw Road and Pierce Road in Kochville Township, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. A 72-year-old...
Bicyclist injured after being struck by vehicle in Ottawa County
HUDSONVILLE, MI – A bicyclist struck by a vehicle Saturday, Sept. 10 is recovering from his injuries. The Hudsonville man, 61, was riding his bicycle on 32nd Avenue near Corporate Grove around 9:23 a.m. when he was hit by a southbound car, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
2 People Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Grattan Township (Kent County, MI)
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office reported a two-vehicle crash that injured two people. The crash happened near Lincoln Avenue and 5 Mile road in Grattan Township on Thursday.
Dramatic end to U-Haul chase that sent suspect and deputies to hospital
A suspect and two Ottawa Co. deputies went to the hospital Friday after the suspect led several departments on a chase that spanned across several counties.
Ottawa Co. Sheriff: Suspect leads police on chase in stolen U-Haul, rams squad cars in neighborhood
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Law enforcement in Walker and Ottawa County say what started as a stolen motorcycle investigation lead to a multi-county crime spree that involved the suspect swimming in the Grand River and stealing a U-Haul truck to evade police. The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when...
Man shot by officers amid chase involving stolen U-Haul
What started as an investigation into a stolen motorcycle turned into a chase that spanned two counties and included a stolen U-Haul truck and also involved officers from two departments firing shots before the suspect was finally caught, authorities say.
Man dies after fiery two-car collision in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – A 62-year-old Cannon Township man died in a crash Thursday morning after police said he ran a stop sign, causing a collision. The driver of the other vehicle involved, a 23-year-old Belding man, suffered serious injuries as a result of crash on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Fiery car crash in Grattan Twp. leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — One person is dead after a fiery car crash in Grattan Township early Thursday morning. Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Lake Road and Five Mile Road. Investigation on scene showed a Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 62-year-old...
9&10 News
Mason County Sheriff: Deputy Involved in Pentwater Shooting
A Mason County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting at a home near Bass Lake, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Pentwater home around noon Friday. When they arrived, the suspect immediately ran away from deputies. Following a chase, the suspect...
WWMT
Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
whtc.com
UPDATE: Body Found in Grand Haven Area May be of Missing Man
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 8, 2022) – For the second time in as many weeks, the discovery of a body in northern Ottawa County may be of a missing man. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, family and friends of 34-year-old James Alan McKinnon had not seen him since he left his River Haven Boulevard home in Grand Haven Township last Tuesday, August 30th. He walked out of the residence around 12 Noon on that day, and was last seen walking in the area in grey shorts with an unknown shirt.
kisswtlz.com
Truck Driver Saves Small Boy Alongside Highway
A truck driver from Bay City was honored with a special recognition from the Truckload Carriers Association. Dallas Steiger, driver for Ludington based Quick-Way, Inc., was driving a load north on US-131 in Mason County’s Sherman Township on August 31 when he saw a two-year-old boy near traffic along the south bound side of the busy highway. The boy had wandered up the driveway from his home.
Teen boy found unresponsive after crash in Park Twp.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A teenage boy was found unresponsive after a crash in Ottawa County, dispatch confirms. The crash happened on Riley Street near 160th Avenue in Park Township around 9:38 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a 16-year-old boy from Holland was driving west on Riley Street in a...
whtc.com
Teen Critically Hurt in North Side Crash
PARK TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 7, 2022) – A 16-year-old Holland boy was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash north of the Tulip City on Tuesday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Smoes, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Riley Street near 160th Avenue shortly after 9:30 PM. That was where the unnamed teen, alone and driving a compact car westbound, lost control. The vehicle veered to the left and struck several trees.
kisswtlz.com
Retired Saginaw Police K9 Passes Away
Saginaw Police have lost a former colleague. The department announced on its Facebook page that retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo passed away Friday morning. The department said Canjo was born August 6, 2010 and worked for the Saginaw Police Department from August 2011 until his retirement in February 2019.
Searchers find body believed to be missing Grand Haven man, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police have recovered a body believed to be that of a missing Grand Haven man. James Alan McKinnon, 34, was last seen Aug. 30. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies responded around 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, to a report of a body found in a wooded area just west of 13600 Clearwater Lane in Grand Haven Township.
Body found believed to be missing Grand Haven Twp. man
Deputies are looking for a man who was reported missing out of Grand Haven Township Saturday.
Fox17
Kent County prosecutor: No charges filed in Wyoming BK assault incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No charges will be filed in an assault incident that took place at a Wyoming Burger King over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 4. Two teens were allegedly attacked by a man who was dissatisfied with their service at the drive-thru. The 17-year-old, Isabella, and another 15-year-old employee say the man then came into the store, where he attacked both of them before running away.
