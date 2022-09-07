Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Borrowers in 7 states may be taxed on their student loan cancelation
When federal student loan borrowers take a breath from celebrating the cancelation of some or all of their federal student loans, millions of them could be in for a nasty surprise:. While President Biden's sweeping student debt relief won't be subject to federal income tax, in seven states borrowers may...
Ferocious winds hit Southern California as heat wave breaks
SAN DIEGO — Parts of Southern California were lashed by severe winds from a tropical storm Friday that brought high humidity, rain and possible flooding to the parched region but also the promise of cooler temperatures after a 10-day heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Firefighters...
Colorado River megadrought got you down? Feel hope with TikTok's 'WesternWaterGirl'
DURANGO, Colo. — Teal Lehto honed her short, snappy explanations of the West's complex water problems guiding rafting trips down the Animas River in her hometown of Durango. She often had lulls of a minute or less in between shouting paddle commands to the tourists in her boat — squeezing in a tidy explanation of how water rights work before yelling "all forward" to her boatmates to keep them from ramming into rocks.
Kids need mental health treatment more than ever. Schools are picking up the slack, but need help
LISTEN: The organization Mental Health America says Georgia ranks 48th in the nation for equitable access to mental health care. Now, in the third year of the COVID pandemic, that issue is a big problem for kids. But, as GPB’s Ellen Eldridge reports, school-based care could help close the access gap.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poliovirus detected in more wastewater near New York City
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday the state was stepping up its polio-fighting efforts as the virus that causes the life-threatening disease was detected in the wastewater of yet another county in the New York City area. Health officials began checking for signs of the...
High number of rural Georgians call in to new 988 suicide prevention phone line
The mid-July launch of a new three-digit national suicide prevention phone line has driven an increase in call volume in Georgia, with a disproportionate number of callers dialing in from rural counties. The number of rural Georgians reaching out for help is not too surprising, said Judy Fitzgerald, commissioner of...
As Republicans struggle in some close Senate races, they look to Colorado for an upset
Democrats have been feeling more optimistic about their prospects in this fall's midterm elections lately, but Republicans are looking to the Rocky Mountains to pull an upset in their campaign to flip control of the Senate. GOP leaders hope their nominee in Colorado — construction company CEO Joe O'Dea —...
As sea levels rise, Coastal Georgia's property tax base could sink, new analysis says
LISTEN: the nonprofit Climate Central is urging coastal communities to diversify their local economies, as sea-level rise jeopardizes their property tax bases. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. As sea levels rise across coastal Georgia and the country, property tax bases will begin to fall — and as a result, essential municipal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A hacker bought a voting machine on eBay. Michigan officials are now investigating
Harri Hursti has bought about 200 used voting machines without incident, but the one he purchased on eBay last month is now the subject of a state investigation, with Michigan officials determined to find out how the device ended up for sale online. "We are actively working with law enforcement...
It's kids who are the stars of the Grammy-nominated Alphabet Rockers
When Kaitlin McGaw and Tommy Soulati Shepherd founded the performance collective Alphabet Rockers, the longtime friends wanted to inspire children to make social change. Hip hop seemed the perfect medium. "When you look at hip hop, it's an invitation to be exactly who you are," said McGaw. "There's also a...
After months, it's decided: Michiganders will vote on abortion rights in November
Friday, the Michigan Board of State Canvassers, acting under an order from the Michigan Supreme Court, put a question before voters this November on whether to protect abortion rights in the state constitution. Last week, the question was sent to the state Supreme Court after Republican canvassers argued the amendment's...
Abrams 'One Georgia' tour uses health care reform to connect with rural voters
LISTEN: Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams continues to push on issues like health care and infrastructure as she crisscrosses the state. Her so-called “One Georgia” tour is focusing on rural counties leading up to Election Day. GPB’s Sofi Gratas reports from Putnam County on what resonates with residents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia family violence fatalities are rising. Here's a look at why
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Stephanie Woodard, board chair of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence. Last year there were 212 family violence related deaths in Georgia — a nearly 50% increase over the previous year. The coronavirus pandemic is part of the explanation for the sharp rise, but there are other factors, including the difficulty in identifying when a death is related to family violence. For more on this, GPB’s Peter Biello spoke with Hall County Solicitor-General and board chair of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence Stephanie Woodard.
Federal funds spark new hope for Georgia’s electric car buyers
President Joe Biden recently signed the Inflation Act creating federal tax credits for qualifying electric vehicle purchases. Georgia’s state tax credit expired in 2015, but many consumers are still looking to transition away from gas vehicles. GPB’s Amanda Andrews takes us to the Clean Energy Roadshow to hear what the future may hold for Georgia consumers.
Michigan Supreme Court rules abortion amendment should go to voters this November
Thursday, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that a proposed state constitutional amendment that would protect abortion rights should be placed on November's ballot. It's up to the Michigan Board of State Canvassers Friday to decide in a final vote whether the measure should go before voters. Last week, the question was sent to the state Supreme Court after Republican canvassers argued the amendment's spacing and formatting would be confusing to voters. They deadlocked on the decision and the group behind the amendment, Reproductive Freedom for All, appealed the decision to the state's highest court.
Wanted: New homes for historic bridges
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) is trying to find homes for historic bridges that have outlived their usefulness and need to be replaced. The agency’s Office of Environmental Services announced Wednesday the launching of a website that will spread the word about historic bridges that are available for relocation and preservation.
Georgia shrimpers sue Golden Ray owners, salvagers over shipwreck’s pollution off St. Simons
In response to the havoc caused by the massive Golden Ray carrier that sank off the Georgia coast three years ago, commercial fishermen are suing the cargo ship owner and manager and the company responsible for the lengthy salvage operation. In the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in...
Bannon surrenders to N.Y. authorities on 'Build the Wall' money-laundering charges
NEW YORK — Steve Bannon, who managed Donald Trump's successful 2016 campaign for the presidency and served his administration as a White House adviser, surrendered Thursday morning to New York state authorities on charges that he laundered money by diverting funds donated to the We Build the Wall organization.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
29K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0