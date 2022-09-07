Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River City Council President to be arraigned on multiple charges; Charter outlines what actions City can take
The Fall River City Council President will be getting arraigned on multiple charges early next week. Pam Laliberte will be arraigned on Tuesday on charges concerning Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications, and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness. Westport Police filed the charges late last month after an investigation...
Turnto10.com
Brown wins Republican nomination in Massachusetts' 9th Congressional District
Jesse Brown won the Republican nomination in Massachusetts' 9th Congressional District. The Associated Press made the projection Thursday morning. Brown defeated Dan Sullivan in Tuesday's primary. Brown garnered about 51% of the vote. Brown will face Democratic incumbent Bill Keating in November. The 9th District comprises parts of Bristol County,...
Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report
Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Turnto10.com
Board of Elections to hear Elorza request to remove ExpressVote machines for primary
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Gubernatorial candidate Nellie Gorbea’s camp was hammering Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza over his call Friday to remove voting machines that have been the source of mishaps before Tuesday's Rhode Island primary election. The Rhode Island Board of Elections, however, announced Friday evening that it...
WCVB
Massachusetts court officer arraigned on assault and battery charge in after North End attack
BOSTON — A Massachusetts trial court officer is on unpaid leave after being charged with assault and battery following an attack in Boston's North End, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. Anthony Firicano, 53, is a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court. The Suffolk...
Turnto10.com
Maura Healey says she will pay attention to South Coast during New Bedford visit
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The frontrunner in the Massachusetts governor’s race made a stop in New Bedford, Thursday, two days after securing the Democratic nomination. Maura Healey, attorney general and potential soon-to-be-governor of Massachusetts, is big on tackling climate change and housing. “We are going to make...
NECN
Ex-Mass. State Trooper Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Driver During 2019 Traffic Stop
A former Massachusetts State Police trooper has pleaded guilty to a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for kicking a handcuffed man in the head during a traffic stop on Interstate 93 in Boston in 2019, court records show. Paul Conneely changed his plea from not guilty...
5 arrested at strike against transportation company
Teamsters Local 251 workers have been strike since June 22 in response to the company committing what they call "unfair labor practices."
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) Laliberte-Lebeau to be Arraigned Tuesday on Charges of Harassment and Witness Intimidation
Fall River City Council President Pam Laliberte-Lebeau will be arraigned on Tuesday on charges she sent harassing phone and text messages to the wife of a former lover and intimidating witnesses in the case. The charges were filed by Westport Police who investigated a complaint by a couple who had...
fallriverreporter.com
Convicted killer sentenced to prison on disturbing charges involving 14-year-old Fall River girl
BOSTON – A convicted killer was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston on some disturbing charges concerning a 14-year-old Massachusetts girl. Jabarie Phillips, a/k/a Jabarie Lindsey, 44, of Seattle, Washington, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. to 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release. On May 11, 2022, Phillips pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor.
fallriverreporter.com
21 individuals indicted in connection with their alleged roles in drug trafficking organizations in Massachusetts
BOSTON – Twenty-one individuals have been indicted in federal court in Boston in connection with their alleged roles in drug trafficking organizations that distributed cocaine and fentanyl throughout Massachusetts. The following defendants have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute various weights...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union call for changes after officer on life support after violent gym attack
The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board announced Wednesday that in the wake of the brutal assault on Correction Officer Matthew Tidman that several measures take place. According to the Board, on August 31, Correction Officer Matthew Tidman was violently assaulted with a 10-15-pound piece of lead gym equipment...
wgbh.org
Sec. of State Galvin glides to eighth primary victory, celebrates quietly at The Stockyard
If Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin wins reelection in November, the question is this: Will he seek a ninth term in 2026?. Galvin coasted through his eighth successful Democratic primary Tuesday night, besting Massachusetts NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan. If he wins against Republican Rayla Campbell in November, he’ll be on his way to serving a total 31 years in the post.
WCVB
12-year-old Fitchburg, Massachusetts, girl who died was in DCF custody at the time
FITCHBURG, Mass. — A 12-year-old girl is dead, and 5 Investigates reports that she was in DCF custody when she died. The mother of Syeisha Nicholas said she's still waiting for details about what happened. Nicholas' mother shared photos of her daughter, who she says has been in DCF...
WCVB
Massachusetts officers praised for helping USPS catch mailbox theft suspect
NEWTON, Mass. — Two Massachusetts police officers are being commended for their role in a recent arrest of a suspect in connection with an investigation into thefts from area mailboxes. Newton Police Chief John Carmichael wrote the letter praising Officer Raymond Chieu and Lt. David Tempesta for their actions...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police arrest three after drugs and gun found when car stopped for speeding on Route 24
Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people after drugs and a gun was found after a car was reportedly speeding on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper Thomas Shruhan, assigned to State Police-Milton was patrolling Route 24 in Randolph. After observing a black Chevrolet Tahoe speeding, he stopped the SUV and quickly observed three occupants seated inside. The female operator, Andrea Martin, 39, of Central Falls, R.I., did not possess a driver’s license; the male passengers, Jason Campbell, 49, of Stoughton, and Javon Wooten, 44, of Brockton, were believed to be intoxicated and unable to operate the vehicle.
Turnto10.com
Cumberland chiropractor volunteers to surrender license
(WJAR) — A Cumberland chiropractor has agreed to a license suspension, as a criminal case against him moves forward. Dr. Thomas Sowa was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and is accused of touching a patient inappropriately on three separate occasions in June. Documents from the Health...
Fairhaven Business Owner Banned From Town Hall
Wayne Oliveira is lifetime resident and a small business owner in Fairhaven. He was a firefighter in the seaside town for 40 years. He spent two years planning the town's bicentennial and chairs Fairhaven's Historical Commission. So why has Oliveira been banned from Fairhaven Town Hall?. Here's the story. Oliveira's...
NECN
Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union
Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
25 Investigates: 12-year-old dies at DCF residential program
FITCHBURG, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a 12-year-old girl, who was in the care of the Department of Children and Families, has died. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the unattended death, which is standard procedure. According to sources, the girl was found unresponsive...
