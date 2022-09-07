ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Fall River City Council President to be arraigned on multiple charges; Charter outlines what actions City can take

The Fall River City Council President will be getting arraigned on multiple charges early next week. Pam Laliberte will be arraigned on Tuesday on charges concerning Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications, and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness. Westport Police filed the charges late last month after an investigation...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Brown wins Republican nomination in Massachusetts' 9th Congressional District

Jesse Brown won the Republican nomination in Massachusetts' 9th Congressional District. The Associated Press made the projection Thursday morning. Brown defeated Dan Sullivan in Tuesday's primary. Brown garnered about 51% of the vote. Brown will face Democratic incumbent Bill Keating in November. The 9th District comprises parts of Bristol County,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report

Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WILBRAHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Convicted killer sentenced to prison on disturbing charges involving 14-year-old Fall River girl

BOSTON – A convicted killer was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston on some disturbing charges concerning a 14-year-old Massachusetts girl. Jabarie Phillips, a/k/a Jabarie Lindsey, 44, of Seattle, Washington, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. to 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release. On May 11, 2022, Phillips pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

21 individuals indicted in connection with their alleged roles in drug trafficking organizations in Massachusetts

BOSTON – Twenty-one individuals have been indicted in federal court in Boston in connection with their alleged roles in drug trafficking organizations that distributed cocaine and fentanyl throughout Massachusetts. The following defendants have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute various weights...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union call for changes after officer on life support after violent gym attack

The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board announced Wednesday that in the wake of the brutal assault on Correction Officer Matthew Tidman that several measures take place. According to the Board, on August 31, Correction Officer Matthew Tidman was violently assaulted with a 10-15-pound piece of lead gym equipment...
SHIRLEY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primary#County Jail#Mayor#Police#Politics Local#Election Local#Gop
wgbh.org

Sec. of State Galvin glides to eighth primary victory, celebrates quietly at The Stockyard

If Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin wins reelection in November, the question is this: Will he seek a ninth term in 2026?. Galvin coasted through his eighth successful Democratic primary Tuesday night, besting Massachusetts NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan. If he wins against Republican Rayla Campbell in November, he’ll be on his way to serving a total 31 years in the post.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest three after drugs and gun found when car stopped for speeding on Route 24

Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people after drugs and a gun was found after a car was reportedly speeding on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper Thomas Shruhan, assigned to State Police-Milton was patrolling Route 24 in Randolph. After observing a black Chevrolet Tahoe speeding, he stopped the SUV and quickly observed three occupants seated inside. The female operator, Andrea Martin, 39, of Central Falls, R.I., did not possess a driver’s license; the male passengers, Jason Campbell, 49, of Stoughton, and Javon Wooten, 44, of Brockton, were believed to be intoxicated and unable to operate the vehicle.
RANDOLPH, MA
Turnto10.com

Cumberland chiropractor volunteers to surrender license

(WJAR) — A Cumberland chiropractor has agreed to a license suspension, as a criminal case against him moves forward. Dr. Thomas Sowa was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and is accused of touching a patient inappropriately on three separate occasions in June. Documents from the Health...
CUMBERLAND, RI
FUN 107

Fairhaven Business Owner Banned From Town Hall

Wayne Oliveira is lifetime resident and a small business owner in Fairhaven. He was a firefighter in the seaside town for 40 years. He spent two years planning the town's bicentennial and chairs Fairhaven's Historical Commission. So why has Oliveira been banned from Fairhaven Town Hall?. Here's the story. Oliveira's...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
NECN

Mass. Correction Officer on Life Support After Inmate Attack: Union

Free weights should be removed from maximum and medium security prisons in the Bay State, after a correction officer was "violently assaulted" with gym equipment last week, the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union Executive Board said Tuesday. Correction Officer Matthew Tidman is on life support after being assaulted by an...
SHIRLEY, MA

