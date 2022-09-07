ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Global shares decline on interest rate, recession worries

By YURI KAGEYAMA
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lvf6m_0hlK4EYq00

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Wednesday, as pessimism prevailed about higher interest rates ahead and Wall Street continued a late-summer slump.

France's CAC 40 edged down 0.2% in early trading to 6,090.07, while Germany's DAX shed 0.3% to 12,832.11. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 08% to 7,242.88. U.S. shares were set to be little changed with Dow futures inching up less than 0.1% to 31,174.00. S&P 500 futures were up 0.1% to 31,171.00.

Shares fell in Tokyo, Sydney, South Korea and Hong Kong, but were little changed in Shanghai. Oil prices fell, while the Japanese yen continued to decline against the U.S. dollar to about 144 yen.

“The mood in markets is defensive ahead of key central bank decisions,” said Anderson Alves at ActivTrades.

Rising energy prices are adding to the worries about recessions in some parts of the world, he said.

In Japan, the government is giving 50,000 yen ($350) to needy families, to help cope with daily needs and energy prices in a move also designed to boost the lagging economy.

“The real solution to this inflation crisis obviously lies on the supply side, in terms of energy and other key goods. Yet that really takes us a step away from inflation-targeting and back towards an echo of how macro-stability was previously achieved,” according to RaboResearch.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.7% to finish at 27,430.30. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.4% to 6,729.30. South Korea's Kospi slid 1.4% to 2,376.46. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.8% to 19,044.30, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching up less than 0.1% at 3,246.29.

China’s trade weakened in August as high energy prices, inflation and anti-virus measures weighed on global and Chinese consumer demand, and imports of Russian oil and gas surged, China's customs data showed. Exports rose 7% over a year ago, decelerating from July’s 18% expansion, while imports contracted by 0.2%, compared with the previous month’s already weak 2.3% growth.

Demand for Chinese exports has softened as Western economies cool and the U.S. Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia raise interest rates to contain surging inflation. Repeated closures of China's cities to fight virus outbreaks has weighed on Chinese consumers’ willingness to spend.

The Federal Reserve has indicated it will not let up anytime soon on raising interest rates to bring down the highest inflation in decades.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 78 cents to $86.10 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 77 cents to $92.06 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 144.02 Japanese yen from 142.76 yen. The euro was little changed at 99 cents.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise, Alex Veiga and Joe McDonald contributed to this report.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Wall Street futures rise on Fed Chair comments

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is pointing higher before the opening bell a day after comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman indicated that interest rate increases will likely be within expectations. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 climbed 0.7%, putting...
STOCKS
960 The Ref

Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately

NEW YORK — (AP) — Payment processor Visa Inc. said late Saturday that it plans to start separately categorizing sales at gun shops. It’s a major win for gun control advocates who say it will help better track suspicious surges of gun sales that could be a prelude to a mass shooting. But gun rights advocates have argued that step would unfairly segregate legal gun sales when most sales do not lead to mass shootings.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ftse 100#Japanese#Activtrades#Raboresearch#S P Asx 200
960 The Ref

Retailers pull lobster from menus after 'red list' warning

PORTLAND, Maine — (AP) — Some retailers are taking lobster off the menu after an assessment from an influential conservation group that the harvest of the seafood poses too much of a risk to rare whales and should be avoided. Whales can suffer injuries and fatalities when they...
ECONOMY
960 The Ref

Study: Four major climate tipping points close to triggering

Even if the world somehow manages to limit future warming to the strictest international temperature goal, four Earth-changing climate "tipping points" are still likely to be triggered with a lot more looming as the planet heats more after that, a new study said. An international team of scientists looked at...
ENVIRONMENT
960 The Ref

Live updates: Charles back in London as king; queen mourned

Gibraltarians were mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II with several dozen queueing from the early hours of Friday to sign a book of condolences and lay flowers. Gibraltar has lowered the flags of official buildings, entered a period of national mourning and cancelled celebrations on Saturday of its National Day.
U.K.
960 The Ref

King Charles proclaimed Canada's new head of state

TORONTO — (AP) — King Charles III was officially proclaimed Canada’s monarch Saturday in a ceremony in Ottawa. Charles automatically became king when Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday. But like the ceremony in the United Kingdom hours earlier, the accession ceremony in Canada is a key constitutional and ceremonial step in introducing the new monarch to the country.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
9K+
Followers
78K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy