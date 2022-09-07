Read full article on original website
Sonic Drive-In in Yakima, Tri-Cites, Ellensburg and more — Temporarily Closed
If you happen to drive by Sonic Drive-In you'll see there are garbage cans blocking the entrance with bags covering the enter and exit signs. Not a good look for Sonic Drive-Thru, a convenient spot for a quick bite to eat or fun treat on the corner of 1st and Nob Hill. But what happened?
The Central Washington State Fair in Yakima is Coming. Want Tix?
It's been 130 years in the making. The event in Yakima that everyone looks forward to each year is almost here. The Central Washington State Fair in Yakima, September 23rd - October 2nd. We're beginning to get excited around here. Celebrating 130 years of family fun, The Central Washington State...
Looking for Fun? 2022 Naches Sportsmans’ Days Happening Now
The weekend afternoon Labor Day will always be Naches, Washington's time to throw their town shindig! Sportsmans' Days have arrived. Friday, September 9th from now until 10 pm and will kick back up tomorrow between 12 pm - 11 pm once more!. Why Should I Attend?. Here Are Some Reason's.
Yakima Chief Pens Long Letter To Community On Crime and Traffic
Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray has penned a letter to the community talking about a number of challenges the department is facing and ways the department is addressing the challenges. The chief talks about the successes of the department's Crisis Response Unit or SWAT team, corrections and the operation of the Yakima city jail and the chief also talks about traffic and how the department is trying to slow drivers in Yakima saying "the culture of anything goes on Yakima streets must change."
4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima
4 Things You Must Should Do If You Come Across a Cougar in Yakima. Have you seen a lone cougar prowling in the city lately? Many residents reported seeing a cougar at Randall Park in Yakima a couple of days ago, including law enforcement, according to a report from KIMA-TV. That is just too close to the city limits for my liking. What if that had been YOU at Randall Park, minding your own business and you came across a cougar, would you freak out? Do you have any idea of the things you must do should you come across a cougar in Yakima? Well, I do!
The Top 3 Bacon Burgers in the Yakima Valley
It's National Bacon Burger day in America, whether you take it with cheese or not is up to you, but it's a day to celebrate nonetheless. So, of course, we had to do some digging, as you can probably tell we love to eat around here so we know our food pretty well.
GET OUT! 5 Things Being Given Away for Free on Yakima Craigslist
Who says the best things in life aren't free? If you hop onto Craigslist, you can find an assortment of goodies that might make your entire day! The items you will find being given away for free on Yakima's Craigslist go beyond the city of Yakima. Yakima.Craigslist.org covers the Upper and Lower Valley plus Ellensburg and Cle Elum, too.
7 Mouth-watering Desserts You Can Only Find in Yakima Valley, WA
There are several posh desserts that you can only find in the Yakima Valley. Sure, you will see variations of these mouth-watering desserts in other cities, states, and regions, but nobody does them better than we do. Think of ordering one of these unique, flavorful, and incredible desserts the next...
Benton City Daze – “Small Town Big Experience!”
Summer is winding down and pumpkin spice has weaseled its way into coffee shops and every advertisement on social media, but I am here to tell you, SUMMER IS NOT OVER! Not yet at least, not until I experience Benton City Daze!. Benton City Daze is a weekend full of...
Brush fire jumps Yakima river, requires large response
YAKIMA, Wash. — A brush fire broke out off I-82 in Yakima Wednesday evening, Sept. 7. According to a Facebook post from Yakima Firefighters IAFF Local 469, a large fire that started on the west side of the river near Target jumped the river. This required East Valley to respond Officials haven’t said what caused the fire, but did say...
Young People Get Free Rides on Yakima Transit
Yakima residents 18-years-old and younger can ride Yakima Transit for free as a result of action by the Yakima City Council last month and a grant from Washington State. The free rides start Saturday, October 1. Yakima city officials say young people can take advantage of all kinds of free rides on Yakima Transit fixed route bus service, Yakima-Ellensburg Commuter and Dial-A-Ride paratransit service (for those qualified to use Dial-A-Ride).
Today Marks Day One of the Disappointing Single Afternoon Flight Option in Yakima
It's a day I've been dreading since I first learned about Yakima dropping to one flight earlier this year. Today marks the first time for who-knows-how long that you can only fly out of Yakima once a day and it's not even that convenient of a flight if you're connecting to somewhere else.
See All the Tasty Food in Ellensburg at the Kittitas County Fair
Monday, September 5th is the last day of the Kittitas County Fair in Ellensburg. There is so much still to see at the Kittitas County Fair, from the fun rides for the kids and young adults, to the Frontier Village throwback log cabins, to the tasty food vendors!. I got...
This Million Dollar Home in Yakima is Not Far and It’s Amazing
Have you been dreaming of owning an amazing million dollar home in Yakima that is not to far from the city? Living in the country yet not being too distant from the grocery store, schools, and other shopping places is the ideal life. If you have the kind of job or access to great credit, you could be moving into this amazing 4 bedroom, 4 bath home on Tieton Dr in Yakima.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Marijuana Licenses – September 2022
Marijuana licenses for Benton and Franklin counties are public record and are obtained from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board. Cordus LLC, 234805 E. Straightbank, Suite CA, Kennewick. License type: cannabis producer tier 3; cannabis processor. Application type: added/change of location/in lieu. Cannasourc’d Logistics, 17504 W. Yakitat Place, Suite...
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motorcycle Crash In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
According to the Yakima Police Department, a motorcycle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on 26th Avenue and Nob Hill. The collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle at around 9 p.m. According to the deputies, minor injuries were reported from the crash. No...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Firefighters helping the Yakima Animal Control with a porcupine
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima firefighters got to the point on Friday after being called to help rescue a porcupine. Firefighters were called out to the 800 block of N 2nd St to help Yakima Animal Control removing a porcupine from a tree in the alley. After trying to get the not...
5 Best Overated Desserts That You Can Find in Yakima All the Time
5 Best Overated Desserts That You Can Find in Yakima All the Time. You're hungry, aren't you? Want some dessert? We've got a hankering for some, too, but sometimes you might feel like certain desserts are really overrated in Yakima. That's okay because there's always a spot for more of them, after all, they are our favorites! We can't get enough of these 5 best overrated desserts that you can have all the time!
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakama Nation, Yakima County Sheriff's Office reinforce request for federal support
TOPPENISH — Yakama Nation and Yakima County law enforcement leaders reinforced the need for more public safety resources at a panel discussion and news conference Thursday at the tribe’s headquarters in Toppenish. Yakama Nation Secretary Gerald Lewis, Law and Order Chair Jeremy Takala, Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell...
nbcrightnow.com
Rimrock campground closed for National Guard training
NACHES, Wash. — The Peninsula Campground of Rimrock Lake will be closed to the public from September 8-11 while the National Guard trains. The 1st Squadron of the 303rd Cavalry Regiment of the Washington Army National Guard will train on the campground, about 27 miles southwest of Naches. The...
