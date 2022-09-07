Liz Truss confirms energy announcement for Thursday

Liz Truss has confirmed that the government will make an announcement on how it will deal with rising energy bills on Thursday, 8 September.

Addressing the House of Commons during her first Prime Minsters Questions on Wednesday, Truss said the package will ensure struggling families will be given “certainty that they will be able to get through this winter.”

Ms Truss had first pledged such an announcement would come when speaking with Laura Kuenssberg on BBC on Sunday.

