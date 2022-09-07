ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss confirms energy announcement for Thursday

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

Liz Truss has confirmed that the government will make an announcement on how it will deal with rising energy bills on Thursday, 8 September.

Addressing the House of Commons during her first Prime Minsters Questions on Wednesday, Truss said the package will ensure struggling families will be given “certainty that they will be able to get through this winter.”

Ms Truss had first pledged such an announcement would come when speaking with Laura Kuenssberg on BBC on Sunday.

The Independent

King Charles III mentions Harry and Meghan in first address to nation as monarch

King Charles III has expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first televised address to the nation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.On Friday, the new monarch spoke of his sorrow over his mother’s passing while promising his “lifelong service” to the nation during his reign in an address from Buckingham Palace.The King then addressed his son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, telling viewers: “I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas.” The King’s message to the duke and duchess,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: Liz Truss announces energy bills to be capped at £2,500 until 2024

Liz Truss has announced that a typical household will pay no more than £2,500 a year in energy bills until October of 2024.The new prime minister’s plan will see the existing “energy price cap” replaced with an “energy price guarantee,” where the government will pay energy suppliers to cover the gap between the guaranteed rate and the rising market price.“It will give people certainty on energy bills. It will curve inflation, and boost growth,” Ms Truss said.Ms Truss also confirmed a “temporary suspension” of the £150 green levy on bills.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss’s energy plan will make working people ‘foot the bill’, Keir Starmer saysEd Miliband ‘not proud’ Labour is yet to have a female leaderAnimal Rebellion protesters spray paint on Houses of Parliament fences
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Truss and Martin discuss concerns over Northern Ireland Protocol

Liz Truss has had her first call as Prime Minister with Irish premier Micheal Martin amid continuing tensions with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol, Downing Street has said.The Taoiseach offered his condolences following the death of the Queen as well as congratulating Ms Truss on her appointment.The two leaders reflected on the Queen’s historic state visit to Ireland in 2011 and its contribution “to advancing reconciliation relations on these islands”, according to an Irish Government readout of the call.They also discussed a range of “issues of mutual concern” including the protocol which governs trading relations with the EU following Brexit.Ms Truss is pressing for changes to the protocol, which requires customs checks on goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.The UK Government has warned that it is prepared to pass legislation giving it the power to override the protocol’s provisions unless Brussels agrees to changes, prompting fears of a damaging trade war if there is no agreement. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
POLITICS
The Independent

Right-winger Suella Braverman appointed as home secretary in Liz Truss’s first cabinet

Former attorney general Suella Braverman has been appointed home secretary in prime minister Liz Truss’s first cabinet.Ms Braverman is a hardliner firmly on the right of the Conservative party, a Brexit “Spartan” who is a fervent supporter of the policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.Ms Truss is likely to be hoping that the former attorney general and barrister will be able to use her legal expertise to break the deadlock in the courts which has so far blocked the removal of any migrants in a scheme which has already cost Britain £120m.In her own unsuccessful bid for the leadership, Ms Braverman called for Britain to pull out of the European Court of Human Rights in order to allow the scheme to go ahead.
POLITICS
The Independent

Privy council proclaims King Charles III sovereign

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed sovereign at a ceremony at St James’s Palace in London.The proclamation, held at in the first part of the Accession Council, was attended by around 200 members of the privy council, including prime minister Liz Truss.The Prince of Wales was the first to sign the proclamation, followed by Her Majesty the Queen Consort, The Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, and Ms Truss.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
U.K.
The Independent

No 10 denies Truss is ‘erasing’ women’s rights

Downing Street has denied Liz Truss is downgrading the importance of women’s rights after no “minister for women” was named in her Cabinet team.Ms Truss had previously held the title Minister for Women and Equalities alongside her role as Foreign Secretary in Boris Johnson’s government.However in her first Cabinet list, the Cabinet Office minister Nadhim Zahawi – who is taking on the brief – was simply named as Minister for Equalities.Wonder if the erasing of Women from the job title is intentional or just an oversight ...... https://t.co/4enV6VvzzM— Caroline Nokes MP (@carolinenokes) September 6, 2022The move was queried by some...
POLITICS
The Independent

Operation London Bridge: Secret Buckingham Palace plan for Queen's death revealed

Despite the fact the Queen is currently alive and well, a meticulous plan has already been laid out for her death.A code word has already been decided upon to deliver the news of her passing to the highest tiers of government.While the death of George VI was signalled by the words “Hyde Park Corner” - to stop switchboard operators at Buckingham Palace learning the news - the equivalent word for Queen Elizabeth II is “London Bridge is down”.According to The Guardian, the Prime Minister at the time will be woken, if not already awake, and informed by civil servants that...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

