Haunted Waterville tour series embraces the paranormal

Jim Conrad and David Robbins didn’t get along at first.

Mr. Conrad has been portraying the farmer and town constable for the Waterville Historical Society’s Haunted Waterville Tours, which began in June and run through October.

So when Mr. Conrad stepped onto Mr. Robbins’ property at 114 S. River Rd., once the town’s main street, the Waterville native and resident got an icy reception. And Mr. Conrad’s guest was greeted by an irate Mr. Robbins holding a shotgun, Mr. Conrad told his listeners.

Mr. Conrad understands: “He is very, very protective; it’s his property, and we are intruders.”

Mr. Robbins has been dead since 1859.

“If you saw the picture on the front of your souvenir brochure, Mr. Robbins has made it clear that I shouldn’t be in the picture. I’m not even dead; it should be him,” Mr. Conrad said. “We always say, ‘Mr. Robbins, if we had a picture of you we certainly be using it.’”

Mr. Conrad and the Waterville Historical Society have used Mr. Robbins’ house, not his image, as the starting point for the event that takes visitors throughout the old part of the city by a horse-drawn trolley, pointing out paranormal hotspots according to ghostly tales told by generations about the city founded by John Pray in 1831.

The events are held on the third Thursday of the month, but because of its popularity, tours will also be held on Sept. 29 and Oct. 20. The Sept. 15 event is sold out. The cost is $30 for the 90-minute tour. Guests are treated to a talk from a special guest, such as a psychic, a tarot card expert, and a ghost hunter or two, before touring the town guided by Mr. Conrad.

The horse-drawn trolley will also be on hand at the Roche de Boeuf Festival on Sept. 24, said Julia Wiley, the historical society’s first vice president.

Ms. Wiley got the idea for Haunted Waterville from attending ghost tours in cities like Savannah or Charleston.

“It’s just a cool blend of history, and then you get that little tingle with the ghost story, and I just fell in love with this,” she said.

The tour is not a Halloween event.

“It’s meant to be a little more historical and real than that, if you want to call it real,” Ms. Wiley said.

The stories

The trolley rolls down South River Road, once the area’s super highway. That, Mr. Conrad says, could be why various mediums have reported seeing Native Americans, soldiers, various other travelers, African-Americans, and George Porter traveling the road.

Mr. Porter was a noted town drunk whose boss, town scoundrel Isaac Richardson, owned a seedy tavern. Mr. Porter, tired of his mistreatment, ended his employment — and his employer — in a rather gruesome way with a shotgun. The mediums say Mr. Richardson shows up every so often, causing mischief and showing off his gaping head wound.

Aggie Alt will tell you about Jacob Conrad, no relation to Jim Conrad: She says her Old Vintage Store used to be the Conrad family’s home and cigar and barber shops. A “sensitive” told Ms. Alt that Jacob Conrad intends to stay.

That wasn’t news. “I’ve had all kinds of little incidents to remind me that it’s still his shop,” Ms. Alt said.

Perhaps most famous — or infamous — for paranormal happenings is the Columbian House: The three-floor structure, which has been a stage coach stop, a post office, an inn, a restaurant, and more, has lots of tales: a door that refuses to stay shut; sounds of shattering glass with no physical evidence of it; objects that levitate and then gently fall to the floor, and lights in the windows in the wee hours of the morning.

Pam Coffman, of Bowling Green, said during a tour that she would drive by the Columbian House at about 4 or 5 in the morning. “Every once in awhile, you’d see a light on the second floor, like the second or third window back. I got to where I started looking for it.”

Mr. Conrad said other people have reported the same phenomenon, only the light isn’t always in the same window. The building stores antiques, but no one works in there.

Whatever goes on at the Columbian House, Mr. Conrad recalls that as a child and by himself, he would do “what everybody else did. I walked on the other side and held my breath and walked as fast as I could.”

The evidence?

Mr. Conrad believes in the paranormal. Ms. Wiley did not.

“If I don’t see it — I’m an attorney — I don’t believe it,” she said. “So I started on this as a complete skeptic, but I thought it was a great history program.”

Her beliefs have been challenged by the investigators, including ghost-hunting teams and psychic mediums, all separate entities who knew nothing about Waterville or its history.

“We don’t share with a new group what the old group said,” Ms. Wiley said. “It’s a fresh canvas every time.”

The evidence they shared from their recorders, geothermal images, EMF meters, digital thermometers, and more captured things Ms. Wiley just can’t explain.

One group went down in the root cellar of the Edward Sargent House and picked up evidence that runaway slaves may have hidden in that cellar.

“I said, where do you get that?’” Ms. Wiley said. “And this was before three other mediums said they saw images of Black women shielding children.”

When the ghost hunters or psychics offer information, the society digs deeper to validate or debunk it, which in turn deepens their knowledge of the area.

“I can’t explain some of the things they tell us,” she continued. “Things they literally couldn’t know. Things that aren’t published anywhere, they’re not in the Waterville history books anywhere, things that [Mr. Conrad] knows because he has a wealth of Waterville history, but for them, we didn’t tell them anything.”

But the paranormal isn’t paramount to the society.

“It’s the nexus between the paranormal and the historical, and that’s what I think is so fun. Because these are real people. These were real occurrences,” Ms. Wiley said.

The proceeds for the tours help provide the upkeep for the buildings and allow the society to develop more and more relatable programming to draw in all ages.

Even now, a group of students from Anthony Wayne High School and elsewhere are participating in the tours, greeting the trolley as it pulls up to sites. Mr. Conrad said these young history buffs are tasked with researching, writing, and presenting a history lesson for third graders.

“It’s great to have the ticket sales,” Ms. Wiley said. But when it comes down to it, it’s always about the stories of the people of Waterville.

As for Mr. Conrad, he is trying to make amends to David Robbins, putting fresh flowers on his grave and that of his wife’s.

“I never walk in there without saying hello to him and reminding him that we are not here to cause him any harm,” Mr. Conrad said. “We simply want to learn his story and share his story in Waterville with us.”

After all, stories are what it’s all about.

For more in­for­ma­tion or to sched­ule a tour, visit watervillehistory.org/haunted-waterville-tours .