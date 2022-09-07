Read full article on original website
investing.com
UK Bond Market Braces for More Losses After Truss’s Energy Plan
(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plan to spend billions of pounds capping energy prices may help shield British households this winter, but for investors in UK government bonds there’s only more pain in store. Investors have eased bets on the Bank of England cutting interest rates next...
investing.com
Gazprom's planned gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine remain steady
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) will ship 42.4 million cubic metres (mcm) of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Saturday, the company said versus 42.5 mcm on Friday. Gazprom's planned gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine remain steady. British Gas owner Centrica to cap profit to cut energy...
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
investing.com
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
investing.com
Canadian Palladium Resources Inc (BULL)
Declan Cobalt Inc LAN.CD :* DECLAN COBALT ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO 21C METALS INC. AND CSE SYMBOL CHANGE TO BULL. EU attempting to revive Iran nuclear deal with market staying pessimistic Crude prices could rebound from oversold conditions but stay off 2022 highsBoth Iran, US likely looking... Industry. Sector. Employees.
investing.com
China Finance Online Co Limited (JRJCY)
China Finance Online Co Limited कंपनी प्रोफाइल. China Finance Online Co. Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products. The company is also involved in the operation of Yinglibao, an internet-based financial platform that integrates cash management solutions and mutual fund distribution into iTougu, which facilitates communication between securities investment advisors and their clients; JRJ mobile app for financial information, securities trading, investment advisory, and wealth management; jrj.com.cn to provide access for wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; jrj.com, a financial information website; and iTAMP, a turnkey asset management platform that offers investment consultations and advice covering stocks, mutual funds, wealth management, insurance, trusts, and other financial products. In addition, it provides securities and futures contracts brokerage and related services to its customers, who invest in stocks listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; subscription to financial analysis tools, real-time and historical data, news, research reports, and online forums; asset management and insurance brokerage services; and advertising and enterprise value-added services, as well as online P2P lending and money lending services. China Finance Online Co. Limited has a strategic partnership agreement with Citic Securities to provide internet financial services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.
investing.com
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
investing.com
Energy & Precious Metals - Weekly Review and Outlook
Investing.com - Let’s take a moment to say a prayer in memory of all of those who gave their lives on this fateful day 21 years ago. To the victims of 9/11, you live on in our hearts. Thank you. Now, back to the business of energy and precious...
investing.com
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday
The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
investing.com
UK dismisses Putin assertion on Ukraine grain exports to poor countries
(Reuters) - Britain dismissed as untrue on Sunday Russian President Vladimir Putin's assertion that only a fraction of grain exported from Ukraine under an international deal was going to poor countries. Putin said on Wednesday, without citing a source, that only two of 87 ships, carrying 60,000 tonnes of products,...
Ukrainian official claims southern offensive was 'disinformation' to distract Russia from real offensive in Kharkiv
UK intelligence said Ukraine has made gains in Kharkiv and that Russian forces had appeared to retreat in the region.
investing.com
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 As U.S. Dollar Dips 0.7%
Bitcoin soared almost 10% in the past 24 hours to $21,069 driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar, which has hit new multi-decade highs this year. The U.S. equities, which have been increasingly correlated with cryptocurrencies, were also up in the morning hours. Furthermore, the world’s largest cryptocurrency...
investing.com
German authority's probe finds 'abnormalities' in Tesla autopilot - WirtschaftsWoche
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's federal motor transport authority KBA has found "abnormalities" during its investigation focused on Tesla's autopilot function, reported WirtschaftsWoche business weekly, citing a KBA spokesperson. While some of the problems found during the investigation, which has been running since the start of the year, have meanwhile been...
CARS・
investing.com
Trump legal team wants special master to review all documents seized in Florida search
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Attorneys for Donald Trump said in a court filing on Friday that all documents seized in an FBI search of the former president's Florida home should be reviewed by a special master, including those with classified markings, a position opposed by the Justice Department. In the filing,...
investing.com
Ethereum’s landmark update is coming soon… But what is The Merge?
We’re a few days out from The Merge and ETH is in a bullish position. The transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus is set to make Ethereum cheaper, faster and more energy efficient to use, but I feel like a reminder is needed here. While Ethereum will...
investing.com
Ukraine negotiating $1.5 billion U.S. loan for gas -prime minister
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine is negotiating for a $1.5 billion loan tranche from the U.S. Export-Import Bank to purchase natural gas, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Saturday in a summary of a call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Ukraine and Russia: What you need to...
Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Two more U.S. military planes loaded with tons of aid for Pakistanis affected by flooding from deadly monsoon rains landed Sunday in southern Sindh province, one of the worst-affected regions in the impoverished country. Saif Ullah, spokesman for the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, said each plane was loaded with about 35 tons of relief aid that would be distributed in the province by the World Food Program. The aircraft landed at Sukkur Airport in Sindh and Ullah said the U.S. operation that began Thursday would continue until Sept. 16. Pakistan has suffered under extremely heavy monsoon...
investing.com
Ethereum Is 'Blue Chip Blockchain,' Could See Significant Value Boost: Canaccord Analysts
Cryptocurrency Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and the smart contract ecosystem were sized up by Canaccord Genuity in a new note. Here’s a look at where analysts Michael Graham and Joseph Vafi see future value in them. Fifth Wave Of Computing: Web1 offered the ability to consumer data with companies like...
investing.com
Delphi Labs shifts research focus to a new crypto ecosystem, and it’s not Ethereum
Delphi Labs shifts research focus to a new crypto ecosystem, and it’s not Ethereum. Crypto research firm Delphi Digital has shifted the focus of its research and development (R&D) protocol arm Delphi Labs to the Cosmos ecosystem. Delphi Labs is Delphi Digital's protocol R&D arm, with a team of...
investing.com
Unions seek 'forensic audit' of UTI-AMC's 'Rs 2,000-cr exposure' in DHFL scam
The staffers' groups are: the Mumbai-based All India UTI-AMC Officers' Association (AIUTI-AMCOA) and the external but influential Chennai-based All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA). The AIUTI-AMCOA and AIBOA have shot off separate letters to various entities while a top leader has sought Central government's directions to the Central Bureau of...
