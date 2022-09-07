Read full article on original website
22-year-old barricaded gunman taken into custody after 9 hour standoff with Troy police
An overnight stand off between police and a barricaded gunman has come to a close after a tense nine hours at a Troy residence, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Heavy police presence at Westland church; MSP say suspect taken into custody with gunshot wound
WESTLAND, Mich. – Michigan State Police are working with the Westland Police Department to investigate a shooting. The shooting happened before 3 p.m. Friday (Sept 9) in the area of the Palmer Road Baptist Church at 33740 Palmer Road in Westland. Michigan State Police said one suspect is in...
Cops: Allen Park man arrested Downriver for driving drunk through police station parking lot
One man allegedly driving under the influence wound up in custody after he took his vehicle for a ride at a Downriver police station last weekend, authorities said.
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
Police searching for 2 suspects wanted for stealing from northwest Detroit gas station
Information on a pair of alleged robbers is being sought by police after two suspects took items from a Detroit gas station this week. DPD released surveillance footage of two male suspects wanted in connection to the case on Friday
Attempted robbery in Dearborn Heights ends with 1 suspect dead, 2 on the run, police say
Police in Wayne County are turning to the public for help in finding two suspects involved in an attempted robbery that left one man dead and the victim injured.
DPD: 62-year-old man shot to death in Northwest Detroit, investigation ongoing
Authorities are working to piece together what led to a fatal shooting on the city’s northwest side early Wednesday morning. The Detroit Police Department said a 62-year-old man was shot and killed around midnight
fox2detroit.com
Two more arrested in alleged targeted hit of Hutch's Jewelry owner Dan Hutchinson, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two more men have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of an Oak Park jeweler that was found shot dead last June. Angelo James Raptoplous of Commerce Township and Darnell Larry were arraigned on counts of conspiracy to commit murder 47-year-old Dan Hutchinson, who owned Hutch Jewelers.
Michigan Teen Arrested and Charged for Fatally Shooting His Mother and Her Boyfriend
This past Labor Day weekend, a 19-year-old teenager shot and killed his mother and her boyfriend in Michigan. The teen has been arrested and placed on a $1 million bond. According to M Live, the suspected killer, Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide and two counts of felony firearm. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office revealed the names and ages of the victims; Burgen’s mother, Khalilah Elam, 45, of Harper Woods, and her boyfriend, Reginald Farmer Jr., 52, of Ypsilanti.
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old shot during Southfield carjacking suffers severed artery, broken femur
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old man has a long road of recovery ahead of him after he was shot during a carjacking in Southfield. A trio is accused of approaching the victim, whose name is Justin, at Regal Towers on Aug. 17, shooting him with a high-powered rifle, and stealing his Pontiac G6.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 38-year-old woman
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 38-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. Patricia Robinson was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 8) in the 11700 block of Coyle Street in Detroit. Police said she was last seen wearing khaki shorts, and a black fanny pack.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit mother charged with drunk driving in freeway crash that killed 2-year-old, hurt infant
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Authorities have charged a woman accused of driving drunk when she collided with another vehicle and then a barricade on Southfield Freeway in July -- a crash that killed her 2-year-old daughter and injured her infant son. According to the 24th District Court, Nyasha Pool...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shot, killed in Detroit by unknown attacker remains unidentified 36 years later
DETROIT – A man who was shot and killed in Detroit 36 years ago still hasn’t been identified. His body was found on September 10, 1986, in Detroit. According to officials, he was running in the area of 790 Continental Street, jumped a fence and was shot by an unknown person.
MSP: Murder investigation underway after body found in Inkster
A homicide investigation is underway in Wayne County after an Inkster man was found shot to death in an apartment, officials confirmed Tuesday morning.
2 men charged with conspiracy in murder of popular Detroit-area jeweler
OAK PARK, MI -- Two men have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the death of well-known jeweler Dan “Hutch” Hutchinson. According to Fox 2 Detroit, Angelo Raptoplous of Commerce Township was arraigned on charges on Aug. 30 while another man, Darnell Larry was charged on Sept. 2.
Detroit News
State police investigating homicide in Inkster, officials said
Michigan State Police said detectives are on the scene of a homicide in Inkster. They said the investigation has just begun and they can confirm that there is one victim. They also said they will provide updated information later. cramirez@detroitnews.com. Twitter: @CharlesERamirez.
Have you seen Nehemiah? Police searching for Livonia teen last seen on Labor Day
Authorities in Wayne County are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old high school student who went missing over the holiday weekend. The Livonia Police Department said Nehemiah Jones, 16, disappeared on Labor Day, Monday Sept. 5
The Oakland Press
3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out
On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
thesalinepost.com
Carnival Employee at Fair Died of Self-Inflicted Gun Shot, Police Believe
A 24-year-old woman found dead in her vehicle in the parking lot at the Saline Community Fair died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. The death was reported at about 1 p.m., Friday. Derrick Jackson, spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, confirmed her death is believed to be...
Ann Arbor man allegedly killed neighbor after food disagreement, then stayed for 2 days
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of killing his neighbor allegedly strangled her with a vacuum cleaner cord and lived in her downtown Ann Arbor apartment for two days until police were called to check on her, Det. Jon McDonagh said while swearing to an arrest warrant before a judge on Saturday, Sept. 3.
