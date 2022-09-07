ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

Black Enterprise

Michigan Teen Arrested and Charged for Fatally Shooting His Mother and Her Boyfriend

This past Labor Day weekend, a 19-year-old teenager shot and killed his mother and her boyfriend in Michigan. The teen has been arrested and placed on a $1 million bond. According to M Live, the suspected killer, Demond Thomas Burgen Jr., has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree premeditated homicide and two counts of felony firearm. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office revealed the names and ages of the victims; Burgen’s mother, Khalilah Elam, 45, of Harper Woods, and her boyfriend, Reginald Farmer Jr., 52, of Ypsilanti.
HARPER WOODS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding missing 38-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 38-year-old woman who went missing in Detroit. Patricia Robinson was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 8) in the 11700 block of Coyle Street in Detroit. Police said she was last seen wearing khaki shorts, and a black fanny pack.
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

State police investigating homicide in Inkster, officials said

Michigan State Police said detectives are on the scene of a homicide in Inkster. They said the investigation has just begun and they can confirm that there is one victim. They also said they will provide updated information later. cramirez@detroitnews.com. Twitter: @CharlesERamirez.
INKSTER, MI
The Oakland Press

3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out

On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
thesalinepost.com

Carnival Employee at Fair Died of Self-Inflicted Gun Shot, Police Believe

A 24-year-old woman found dead in her vehicle in the parking lot at the Saline Community Fair died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. The death was reported at about 1 p.m., Friday. Derrick Jackson, spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, confirmed her death is believed to be...
SALINE, MI

