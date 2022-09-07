Read full article on original website
bizmagsb.com
PAR: Louisiana will change the way its residents vote, with a paper record and more oversight
After years of failed attempts to replace its aging voting machines, Louisiana is planning a wholesale redesign of the system used to cast ballots in the first significant change to its voting equipment in decades. The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana supports efforts to modernize the state’s voting system....
KTBS
Broadband projects in rural Louisiana advance as major telecom companies drop grant protests
Providing greater access to high-speed internet services in rural and lower-income urban areas has been a priority of federal and state officials to support education and economic development. (Canva image) Louisiana is in the early phase of a grant program to expand broadband internet services to rural communities in the...
Acadiana mother hopes to change Louisiana statute
For Amanda Perero, what started as meeting her son for the first time would become an effort to create change.
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that James Tassin, age 52, of Harvey, Louisiana was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022, for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill.
cenlanow.com
Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
wrkf.org
Why Louisiana may overhaul its electric market system and open up the field to competition
On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear why the state is considering opening up the electric market to competition. We also learn about an upcoming fundraiser for pediatric oncology and hear a vignette from late New Orleans commentator Ronnie Virgets. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
KTBS
Jeff Landry appears to launch Louisiana governor bid at gator hunt attended by Trump Jr.
LAFAYETTE, La. - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry appears to be using his annual alligator hunt, his biggest annual political fundraising event, to launch a long-expected bid for governor, passing out “Team Landry Governor” garb to attendees. Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, activist Kimberly Guilfoyle, spoke to...
KSLA
Amtrak passenger route through north La. discussed at Southern Rail Commission meeting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With federal dollars becoming available from Washington, now is the time to move forward on Amtrak’s passenger rail service in north Louisiana. That was the message Friday, Sept. 9 at a meeting of the Southern Rail Commission at the Port of Caddo-Bossier. Discussion focused on...
Multiple retailers in Louisiana now allowing EBT cardholders to buy groceries online
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has an important announcement for EBT cardholders in the state. DCFS said, “online grocery purchasing is now available for all Louisiana EBT cardholders.” In February of this year, Walmart became the first establishment where EBT cardholders could use their benefits and purchase […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana
Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
westcentralsbest.com
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
BATON ROUGE, La. - A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot...
myneworleans.com
Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
brproud.com
Community leaders call on local hunters to help feed the hungry in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the years, Louisiana’s many wooded areas and bayous have been utilized by countless hunters and anglers, resulting in the state’s nickname: Sportsman’s Paradise. Recent statistics indicate that 8.5 percent of residents in Sportsman’s Paradise are owners of an official hunting...
Exonerated Louisiana man seeks compensation for wrongful imprisonment
The conviction of a Louisiana man imprisoned for nearly four decades for rape was thrown out by DNA evidence in 2018, he is now seeking to be compensated for being wrongfully convicted.
fox8live.com
Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. The House Committee on Ways and Means announced they would hold a meeting on Sept. 13 to discuss changes to the state tax code. “People would only have to pay federal income tax, so...
brproud.com
Food insecurity in Louisiana: New numbers identify major ‘meal gap’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It is Hunger Action Month and BRProud will be highlighting the local needs here all month long. “We have generational hunger,” said Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank President and CEO Mike Manning. The month kicked off with new 2020 data from Feeding America.
brproud.com
LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
calcasieu.info
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity. On September 7, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Cameron Parish on September 2.
1037thegame.com
Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday
Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
