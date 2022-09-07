ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project

Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Causing 2016 Pipeline Oil Spill During a Restoration Project. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that James Tassin, age 52, of Harvey, Louisiana was sentenced to 2 years probation on September 8, 2022, for violating the Clean Water Act in connection with an oil spill.
HARVEY, LA
cenlanow.com

Applications sought for Louisiana Food Fellows

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 7th, for the seventh annual Louisiana Food Fellows program, a unique opportunity that empowers people to become leaders in the Louisiana Food System. Participants will attend nine evening workshops beginning Oct. 20th that will give them the resources,...
wrkf.org

Why Louisiana may overhaul its electric market system and open up the field to competition

On today’s episode of Louisiana Considered, we hear why the state is considering opening up the electric market to competition. We also learn about an upcoming fundraiser for pediatric oncology and hear a vignette from late New Orleans commentator Ronnie Virgets. This episode originally aired on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. To hear the full episode, click the “play” button above.
MyArkLaMiss

Multiple retailers in Louisiana now allowing EBT cardholders to buy groceries online

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has an important announcement for EBT cardholders in the state. DCFS said, “online grocery purchasing is now available for all Louisiana EBT cardholders.” In February of this year, Walmart became the first establishment where EBT cardholders could use their benefits and purchase […]
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana

Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
myneworleans.com

Vue Orleans Offers “Buy One Get One Free” for Louisiana Residents

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Vue Orleans, the newest and most intriguing New Orleans cultural experience, offers Louisiana residents another reason to take a view from the top. During September, residents can get a free ticket of equal or lesser value for each ticket purchased. “It’s the perfect time to view New Orleans from an entirely different perspective,” said David Rand, Vue Orleans general manager. “We invite Louisianans to take a ride to the top and view the city like never before.”
fox8live.com

Louisiana lawmakers considering eliminating state income tax

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana lawmakers are considering a plan to eliminate the state income tax. The House Committee on Ways and Means announced they would hold a meeting on Sept. 13 to discuss changes to the state tax code. “People would only have to pay federal income tax, so...
brproud.com

LHC, USDA programs to give residents new resources to save on monthly bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation and the USDA Rural Development are traveling across the state to let people know of their new programs. Both of these organizations are under new leadership, making it a priority to create new resources for people to save on affordable housing and on monthly bills.
1037thegame.com

Louisiana Custom Knife Show This Saturday

Louisiana’s premiere knife show is coming to Lafayette this Saturday, September 10th. It’s at Le Beni Grand, 717 Duhon Road. More than50 vendors will be on hand displaying custom handmade knives of multiple varieties. They’ll also be showcasing their knife making skills. Custom knives will be available for...
LAFAYETTE, LA

