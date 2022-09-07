Read full article on original website
Never choose the wrong headphones again! We ask which ones are best for any scenario
Headphones. They are an essential piece of equipment for most people shooting and editing video. But with so many different options out there, what on earth do you choose? And how do you know which ones are the best option for your needs? In this video, DIYP asks Sennheiser‘s Simon Beesley for the lowdown on which headphones you should be using when, and why.
Fuji announces the X-H2, a 40MP, 8K APS-C camera and two new lenses
Today Fujifilm announced the X-H2. A 40MP, 8K APS-C camera, the camera brings some serious specs and not just in terms of crop sensors. For stills and video shooters this camera really pushes the boundaries. This is the world’s first 40MP APSC-C sensor. Fujifilm also announced the latest, redesigned...
SmallRig becomes a BigFish with new follow focus, battery and audio system
SmallRig is on a mission. They may be small by name, but they have big plans. Initially known for their camera cages, rods and handles, they’ve been scaling at an incredible rate and are excited to be expanding their range of products to better serve their customers. DIYP had...
Litepanels launch new Studio X high-performance LED Fresnel range
Litepanels have teamed up with Videndum to launch its brand new Studio X bi-colour Fresnel range. The range consists of high-quality, energy-efficient broadcasting lights that create a natural and balanced look on the subject. The fresnels are available in six models with lens sizes from five to fourteen inches. Each one offers a directional precision spot light to flood beam control of quality white light.
Personalizing my bags with killer zippers
When one of my zipper pull broke, I thought, “well, that’s not a big deal. I will just add some paracord to replace it”. I like the saying from Mythbusters: “If it is worth doing, it is worth overdoing”, so just adding paracord was not an option. I wanted to personalize my pull and add my logo to it.
