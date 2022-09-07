Headphones. They are an essential piece of equipment for most people shooting and editing video. But with so many different options out there, what on earth do you choose? And how do you know which ones are the best option for your needs? In this video, DIYP asks Sennheiser‘s Simon Beesley for the lowdown on which headphones you should be using when, and why.

