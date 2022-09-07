ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DIY Photography

Never choose the wrong headphones again! We ask which ones are best for any scenario

Headphones. They are an essential piece of equipment for most people shooting and editing video. But with so many different options out there, what on earth do you choose? And how do you know which ones are the best option for your needs? In this video, DIYP asks Sennheiser‘s Simon Beesley for the lowdown on which headphones you should be using when, and why.
DIY Photography

Fuji announces the X-H2, a 40MP, 8K APS-C camera and two new lenses

Today Fujifilm announced the X-H2. A 40MP, 8K APS-C camera, the camera brings some serious specs and not just in terms of crop sensors. For stills and video shooters this camera really pushes the boundaries. This is the world’s first 40MP APSC-C sensor. Fujifilm also announced the latest, redesigned...
DIY Photography

Litepanels launch new Studio X high-performance LED Fresnel range

Litepanels have teamed up with Videndum to launch its brand new Studio X bi-colour Fresnel range. The range consists of high-quality, energy-efficient broadcasting lights that create a natural and balanced look on the subject. The fresnels are available in six models with lens sizes from five to fourteen inches. Each one offers a directional precision spot light to flood beam control of quality white light.
DIY Photography

Personalizing my bags with killer zippers

When one of my zipper pull broke, I thought, “well, that’s not a big deal. I will just add some paracord to replace it”. I like the saying from Mythbusters: “If it is worth doing, it is worth overdoing”, so just adding paracord was not an option. I wanted to personalize my pull and add my logo to it.
