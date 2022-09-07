Read full article on original website
Luma Preparation Closes Down Court Street in Downtown Binghamton
Morning commuters to downtown Binghamton got a surprise on Thursday morning when they found a chunk of Court Street closed down to prepare for the Luma Festival this weekend. In addition to closing down a chunk of Court Street right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, Luma Projection Arts Festival preparations have also caused a bit of a parking shortage in the surrounding area. In addition to the regularly scheduled road work going on in the area and the start of the school year, Thursday morning was a rough one for Binghamton commuters.
Binghamton to Open Free Parking Lot at Demolished Boscov’s Ramp
Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham has announced a step that would make up for a few of the parking spaces lost with the demolition of the Water Street (or Boscov’s) parking ramp. Kraham says the City will install a temporary surface parking lot where the parking garage had stood before...
Vandals and Trespassers Target Unfinished Binghamton-Vestal Greenway
The City of Binghamton Police say they will be stepping up patrols of the site of the construction of the new Vestal Greenway project while the New York State Department of Transportation Director is urging people to stay out of the work zone. City Police say there have been recent incidents of vandalism and trespassing and are telling people to refrain from walking and/or biking on the areas under construction until the project is complete.
Solar Farm Hearing in Town of Binghamton
A public hearing to talk about a proposal to put a solar farm on Powderhouse Road in the Town of Binghamton is coming up. According to a public notice published in August and distributed to Town of Binghamton Property Owners in the area of the proposed development, the Zoning Appeals Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 12 at the Binghamton Town Hall to hear comments on the application from Sigma Solar to place a 5.0 megawatt-AC photo voltaic solar array on South Hill Conservation Property at 930 Powderhouse Road.
Broome County School Bus Stop Arm Cameras Return
As parents prepare to send their children back to school, Broome County officials say the stop arm cameras on school buses will be rolling for a second year. Last year, 3,030 violations were recorded once the stop arm cameras began rolling in June of 2021. Broome County Office of Emergency...
Eight Cars Crash on State Route 17 on Vestal/Endicott River Bridge
New York State Police are reporting two people sent to the hospital but no serious injuries in two separate crashes that ended up involving a total of eight vehicles. It all happened during the evening commute on Friday, September 2 on State Route 17 in the area of the bridge over the Susquehanna River in the Town of Union.
Binghamton/ Johnson City Long-Term Road Projects
There are a number of road work projects that will be affecting local traffic long-term that start September 6. Signs in Johnson City warn motorists of a detour around Oakdale Road. There were no official news releases issued concerning the project that will be closing the road west of the...
New COVID Booster Shots Available in Broome County
Officials with the Broome County Health Department plan to make a formal announcement soon concerning how to get the new COVID-19 booster shot that was developed to address the latest, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control has approved the Bivalent booster shots developed by Pfizer...
Bainbridge Auto Parts Store Destroyed by Fire
Authorities will be looking for the cause of a fire last night in Chenango County that destroyed an auto parts store and kept firefighters from over a half-dozen fire departments busy for hours overnight and into Tuesday morning, September 6. Chenango County Emergency Services officials say the fire broke out...
Wastewater Surveillance Moves Chenango to HIGH COVID Risk
Chenango County Health Department is advising residents of an increase in levels of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus) in wastewater surveillance data over the past two weeks, prompting an increase in the county's COVID risk rating. The last wastewater sample was recorded on August 31. A statement from the health department says officials...
Johnson City Prepares for NY Approval of Legal Supervised Injection Sites
The Village of Johnson City is preparing now for the possible New York State approval of legal locations where people with substance addiction can legally shoot-up under medical supervision. Local legislation in the Village now regulates where Supervised Injection Sites for addicts to safely consume illicit recreation drugs can be...
See Which Southern Tier Towns Got The Most Labor Day Weekend Rain
How many years have we complained that summers were ruined because of all the rainy days we experienced? Seems a lot. But not this year. Sure, in the beginning, I was having a tough time keeping up mowing the grass which seemed to be sprouting up faster than I had time to mow, both at home and at my campsite. But then we got hit with a drought. If I recall correctly, after the 4th of July, I didn't mow any grass for well over a month.
United Way of Broome Hosts Day(s) of Caring
The United Way of Broome County is celebrating its annual Day of Caring events September 9 and September 10 throughout the county. Volunteers have signed on to be working on over 40 projects ranging from general clean up to landscaping and painting at local charitable and not-for-profit organizations. The Day...
Endwell Man Sentenced For Crash in Stolen Truck That Injured Two
An Endwell man who was under the influence of methamphetamine when he crashed a stolen pickup truck into a car, injuring an Endwell woman, will serve 2 and a third to seven years in New York State prison and pay over $45,000 in restitution. 21-year-old Brandon Carlson pleaded guilty in...
Cortland CountyMan Accused of Running Over Teen With UTV
A Cortland County man is being charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly running over a teen with a Utility Terrain Vehicle at a graduation party at the end of June. 32-year-old Michael Townsend of Willet was arrested August 31. Cortland County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an address on Holtmart Road...
WATCH: Want A Preview of LUMA 2022? See Some Other Works From This Year’s Artists
The weekend is almost here. And this weekend will feature another major event. Summer is a great time in the Binghamton area with the Spiedie Fest and Ballon Rally, The Dick's Sporting Goods Open and of course, this weekend's big event - the LUMA Projection Arts Festival. LUMA has grown...
Career Criminal Sentenced for Kirkwood Motel Burglary
A career criminal in Broome County will be spending seven years in New York State prison following sentencing in Broome County Court on Tuesday, September 6. 45-year-old Chad Jackson was convicted in the March 28, 2020 break-in at a room in the Del Motel on Upper Court Street in the Town of Kirkwood. Police say a person in the room had some property stolen in the incident.
Former Vestal Diner Owner Sentenced For Tax Fraud
The former owner of a diner in Vestal will serve a year and a day in prison after admitting he didn’t pay federal payroll taxes. 57-year-old Nezir “Nick” Boljevic used to own the Vestal Diner but no longer owns or operates the business. Officials with the U.S....
