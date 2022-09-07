Cynthia Hernandez got the inspiration for The Cereal Lab while vacationing in Spain with her family. One morning, they discovered a little breakfast place that served only cereal and it became the go-to spot to start their day and connect over a quick and easy meal. The seed was planted, and before they boarded the plane for home, she had registered “The Cereal Lab.” That is the kind of person that Cynthia is; a self-proclaimed go getter, willing to bet on herself and go all-in on something that she is passionate about.

DECATUR, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO