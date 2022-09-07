Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
The 9/11 Stair Climb is back in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Fun in FoCo: Concerts, crafts and car racing highlight events around townJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana B.Atlanta, GA
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful New Construction Estate with Gorgeous Upgrades in Alpharetta Listed at $2.275M
The Estate in Alpharetta is a luxurious home of high-quality construction with lots of attention to details now available for sale. This home located at 12520 Waters Edge Dr, Alpharetta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,364 square feet of living spaces. Call Melissa L. Swayne (Phone: 770 241-9165), Stephanie Butler (Phone: 678 296-1774) – BHHS Georgia Properties (Phone: 770 475-0505) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Alpharetta.
290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
A developer is proposing an unusual mix of hundreds of apartments and millions of square feet of warehouse space in Gwinnett County.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
COVINGTON, 30014 (Singles Only) Fully furnished apartment with all util.
COVINGTON, 30014 (Singles Only) Fully furnished apartment with all util. paid. incl. free cable and wi-fi, $750.00/mo (678)768-3333.
Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhood...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
ESTATE SALE IN A BIG GARAGE
ESTATE SALE IN A BIG GARAGE September 8th, 9th & 10th Thursday – Saturday 8:30a.m – 5:00p.m daily. 25 Meadow Way Covington, Ga. 30014 Antques galore, antq toys, starwars, coke stuff, display cabinets, tools, lighted workbench, guns, knives, tool box, antq glassware, antq lamps, clocks, Bose radio, antq beds, huge Nascar collection. DONT MISS THIS SALE!
atlantaonthecheap.com
Bring your dog to Pup-a-Palooza at Newtown Park in Johns Creek
Gather up your canine companion and head to Pup-a-Palooza, the annual puppy party thrown by the city of Johns Creek. The event takes place on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The location is the amphitheater at Newtown Park, located at 3150 Old Alabama Rd.
Atlanta building that was Hawkins lab in ‘Stranger Things’ will be torn down
The Atlanta building that represented the Hawkins National Laboratory in "Stranger Things" is going to be torn down to make way for a senior living community.
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta
Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
Eater
Four Atlanta Restaurant Openings You Might Have Missed
Owned by father and son Tony and David Lewis, Wylie and Rum recently opened as part of the renovation of 1950s-era commercial building 45 Moreland. Billed as a “Floribian” (Floridan and Caribbean) restaurant and rum bar, expect a menu of guava barbecue ribs, jerk chicken and rice plates, black and white soup, and handmade empanadas paired with rum cocktails like the Mai Tai and Hurricane. Wylie and Rum features a spacious dining room and bar and plenty of outside seating on the covered patio. Take a look at the menu below.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
saportareport.com
JapanFest returns with two-day celebration of culture, art, food
Next weekend — Sept. 17 and 18 — marks the 35th anniversary of the annual JapanFest, one of the largest celebrations of Japanese culture in the Southeast. The two-day festival in Duluth will feature a wide range of activities, performances and food that highlights Japanese culture and lifestyle.
Long-delayed Chattahoochee Tech aviation academy finally breaks ground
Chattahoochee Technical College held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for a new aviation academy in Paulding County.
secretatlanta.co
Downtown Atlanta’s Oldest Building Will Host A Craft Market For The Holidays
If you like to be prepared for the holidays, then you’re going to want to drop a pin on this spectacular craft holiday market. Shannon Mulkey and Christy Petterson have just announced the anticipated return of their Indie Craft Experience, taking place at the historic Georgia Freight Depot. Downtown...
The 9/11 Stair Climb is back in Forsyth County
The annual 9/11 Stair Climb will be held in Forsyth County again on Sunday, September 11 at West Forsyth High School(Image by VO2 Personal Training Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) The annual 9/11 Stair Climb will be held in Forsyth County again on Sunday, September 11 at West Forsyth High School.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Midtown Diner fails with a 50; McDaniel’s QN2 earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta, next to the Fox Theatre, there’s trouble brewing at a 24-hour diner. The restaurant doors were locked, and the lights were out following a recent health inspection. Midtown Diner failed with 50-points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission
The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
Peachtree Center foreclosure leaves office towers, mall in flux
Six office towers and the mall at Peachtree Center were taken back by its lender Tuesday, marking one of the largest foreclosures in Atlanta since the aftermath of the Great Recession.
Fun in FoCo: Concerts, crafts and car racing highlight events around town
(Photo/School Street Playhouse) (Forsyth County, GA) Looking for something to do this weekend? This week’s Fun in FoCo features activities for the entire family. “Little Shop of Horrors” is at the School Street Playhouse in Cumming this weekend. For more information, visit here.
Atlanta Magazine
It’s Sweeter in Decatur; Two New Businesses Bring Tasty Treats to Downtown
Cynthia Hernandez got the inspiration for The Cereal Lab while vacationing in Spain with her family. One morning, they discovered a little breakfast place that served only cereal and it became the go-to spot to start their day and connect over a quick and easy meal. The seed was planted, and before they boarded the plane for home, she had registered “The Cereal Lab.” That is the kind of person that Cynthia is; a self-proclaimed go getter, willing to bet on herself and go all-in on something that she is passionate about.
