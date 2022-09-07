ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful New Construction Estate with Gorgeous Upgrades in Alpharetta Listed at $2.275M

The Estate in Alpharetta is a luxurious home of high-quality construction with lots of attention to details now available for sale. This home located at 12520 Waters Edge Dr, Alpharetta, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,364 square feet of living spaces. Call Melissa L. Swayne (Phone: 770 241-9165), Stephanie Butler (Phone: 678 296-1774) – BHHS Georgia Properties (Phone: 770 475-0505) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Alpharetta.
ALPHARETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Suwanee, GA
Business
City
Suwanee, GA
Suwanee, GA
Real Estate
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Business
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ESTATE SALE IN A BIG GARAGE

ESTATE SALE IN A BIG GARAGE September 8th, 9th & 10th Thursday – Saturday 8:30a.m – 5:00p.m daily. 25 Meadow Way Covington, Ga. 30014 Antques galore, antq toys, starwars, coke stuff, display cabinets, tools, lighted workbench, guns, knives, tool box, antq glassware, antq lamps, clocks, Bose radio, antq beds, huge Nascar collection. DONT MISS THIS SALE!
COVINGTON, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

Bring your dog to Pup-a-Palooza at Newtown Park in Johns Creek

Gather up your canine companion and head to Pup-a-Palooza, the annual puppy party thrown by the city of Johns Creek. The event takes place on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The location is the amphitheater at Newtown Park, located at 3150 Old Alabama Rd.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home

FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
ROSWELL, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Workmanship#Estate Agent#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#River Club Realty
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta

Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Four Atlanta Restaurant Openings You Might Have Missed

Owned by father and son Tony and David Lewis, Wylie and Rum recently opened as part of the renovation of 1950s-era commercial building 45 Moreland. Billed as a “Floribian” (Floridan and Caribbean) restaurant and rum bar, expect a menu of guava barbecue ribs, jerk chicken and rice plates, black and white soup, and handmade empanadas paired with rum cocktails like the Mai Tai and Hurricane. Wylie and Rum features a spacious dining room and bar and plenty of outside seating on the covered patio. Take a look at the menu below.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

JapanFest returns with two-day celebration of culture, art, food

Next weekend — Sept. 17 and 18 — marks the 35th anniversary of the annual JapanFest, one of the largest celebrations of Japanese culture in the Southeast. The two-day festival in Duluth will feature a wide range of activities, performances and food that highlights Japanese culture and lifestyle.
DULUTH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
atlantaagentmagazine.com

111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission

The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

It’s Sweeter in Decatur; Two New Businesses Bring Tasty Treats to Downtown

Cynthia Hernandez got the inspiration for The Cereal Lab while vacationing in Spain with her family. One morning, they discovered a little breakfast place that served only cereal and it became the go-to spot to start their day and connect over a quick and easy meal. The seed was planted, and before they boarded the plane for home, she had registered “The Cereal Lab.” That is the kind of person that Cynthia is; a self-proclaimed go getter, willing to bet on herself and go all-in on something that she is passionate about.
DECATUR, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy