Record temperatures are expected across Colorado and it could be the latest 100 degree day in history in Denver.After setting a record for the date with 99 degrees in Denver on Wednesday, Thursday is expected to be even hotter. The existing record for September 8 is 94 degrees from 1959 which will be easily broken. If the city reaches at least 100 degrees, a new record will be set for the latest 100 degree temperature on record. The current record for the latest 100 degree reading is September 5, 2020.Even hotter weather is expected in northeast Colorado where some areas...
DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
September 2022 has produced a string of record hot days in Colorado. This time two years record highs in the 90s suddenly dropped to an overnight low of 30 degrees.
We're used to seeing 90 degrees in July but are now seeing numbers of high temperatures that have an air of resemblance to the Dust Bowl era for Colorado.
September is a month of change in Colorado that to some, can feel like a wild rollercoaster ride of dips, turns, and rises.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - September has started out on a hot note for the western U.S. Several cities are breaking *all-time* heat records, not just for the month of September! Thankfully we’ve been spared the worst of the heat in southern Colorado -- but let’s be real, it’s still been way too hot out there. Here’s some of the worst heat wave being experienced in California. 👇
