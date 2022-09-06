DUBLIN – Alameda County sheriff's deputy Devin Williams Jr. was charged with two counts of special circumstance murder Friday in the shooting deaths of Benison and Maria Tran in their Dublin home.Williams, who was taken into custody after fleeing to Southern California, was expected to be arraigned on the charges Friday.If convicted, Williams could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole. He is currently being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail. Benison, 57, and his wife Maria, 42, were fatally shot inside their Dublin home Wednesday. Four other relatives who were in the home, including...

DUBLIN, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO