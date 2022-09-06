Read full article on original website
eastcountytoday.net
Another $3.3 Million Worth of Cannabis Seized in Antioch
For the second time in a matter of weeks, the California Department of Cannabis Control was back in the City of Antioch which resulted in another seizure of a large amount of cannabis. In total, more than $7.3 million has been seized in the two operations after warrants were served at 16 homes.
berkeleyside.org
Police: Convicted bank robber strikes again in Berkeley, Walnut Creek
A man who was convicted in 2018 of three Bay Area bank robberies is now back behind bars after recent robberies, and an attempted robbery, at banks in Berkeley and Walnut Creek, according to authorities and court papers. The case against 40-year-old Phillip LeBlanc is now in federal hands, authorizes...
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Driver opens fire on another driver at Oakland intersection
"Wow, this is the Wild Wild West!" No one was hurt, but when the victim tried to file a police report about the scary road rage incident caught on dashcam video, he was unable to do so.
Alleged serial bandits charged in 13 San Francisco armed robberies
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two female suspects were charged with 13 counts of felony armed robbery Friday related to a crime spree in San Francisco last month. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Aamonte Hadley and Nicole Holmes were being held on felony armed robbery, conspiracy and firearm charges. Police said the 35-year-old Holmes is a Fairfield resident, while the 20-year-old Hadley is a Vallejo resident.Police arrested the pair in San Francisco on August 31st after responding to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 23rd St. and Guerrero St. just before 9 p.m. They were...
oaklandside.org
Oakland mayoral candidate Seneca Scott was arrested last year for brandishing a firearm
Oakland mayoral candidate Seneca Scott was arrested last year near a community garden he co-founded in West Oakland for allegedly brandishing a firearm at two people, according to police records. Just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2021, Oakland police officers were flagged down by a man at the corner...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo alleges residential motel used in Project RoomKey failed to produce tax records
VALLEJO – The city of Vallejo sued the owners of the Rodeway Inn last month alleging that the motel owners did not provide the city with required information to ensure the accuracy of taxes paid to the city. The lawsuit filed in Solano County Superior Court pits the city...
Alameda County deputy charged with special circumstance murder in Dublin slayings
DUBLIN – Alameda County sheriff's deputy Devin Williams Jr. was charged with two counts of special circumstance murder Friday in the shooting deaths of Benison and Maria Tran in their Dublin home.Williams, who was taken into custody after fleeing to Southern California, was expected to be arraigned on the charges Friday.If convicted, Williams could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole. He is currently being held without bail at Santa Rita Jail. Benison, 57, and his wife Maria, 42, were fatally shot inside their Dublin home Wednesday. Four other relatives who were in the home, including...
rwcpulse.com
Redwood City man arrested in South City for possession of replica gun and suspected meth
A 34-year-old Redwood City man is behind bars Wednesday after the South San Francisco police said he was caught in possession of a replica firearm during a traffic stop near the San Francisco International Airport . The man, who police allege is a felon (he has not been named), was...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland plumbing business robbed twice at gunpoint
OAKLAND, Calif. - A small business owner in Oakland is concerned for his workers' safety after they were robbed at gunpoint twice in recent weeks. Each time, it happened while crews were working at a job site. The most recent incident happened Tuesday morning. The surveillance video showed the armed...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in fatal San Francisco BART plaza stabbing arrested
SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect in a fatal stabbing at a BART plaza in San Francisco last month was arrested, BART police say. The stabbing happened on the afternoon of August 28 on the street level at 24th Street Station in the Mission District. In a joint operation, BART police and the San Francisco Police Department took Richard Henry Visor, 42, into custody on Friday.
TechCrunch
People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
Bay Area Elizabeth Holmes wannabe faces up to 65 years in prison for fraud
His company promised that it could "test for virtually any disease using only a few drops of blood."
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins reveals plan for handling people who use drugs
Specifics on how she planned to handle people who use drugs were not revealed until Thursday.
sftimes.com
Oakland drug dealer arrested after months-long investigation
After several months of investigation, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that a narcotic dealer from Oakland is finally arrested. Authorities believe that 29-year-old Christian Diaz-Villatoro is selling more than 12 ounces of crystal methamphetamine in Marin County. Diaz-Villatoro was arrested in San Rafael while trying to sell...
pctonline.com
Turkestan Cockroaches Have Made Themselves at Home in California
SAN FRANCISCO - The invasive Turkestan cockroach, Blatta lateralis, has gone from exotic to commonplace in many parts of the state, taking over in habitats formerly occupied by the oriental cockroach. As reported in the San Francisco Chronicle, seven years ago, Alameda County’s Vector Control Services received no calls involving...
Contra Costa Herald
Antioch Mayor Thorpe pleads not guilty to March DUI trial set for Oct. 12
On June 29, 2022, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe entered pleas of not guilty to the charges of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and DUI with Blood Alcohol Content of .08% or higher, for his arrest in the early morning of March 19. A Readiness Conference has been scheduled for Sept. 29 with a trial date set for October 12 at 8:30 a.m. in the criminal division of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez. (See related articles here and here)
San Francisco man arrested for attempted homicide and arson
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man was arrested on Monday for allegedly burning an occupied tent, the San Francisco Police Department said in a press release Thursday. Lawrence Harmon, 27, was arrested on counts of attempted homicide, court order violation, arson creating great bodily injury and arson to structure. On Aug. 7, police […]
NBC Bay Area
Armored Truck Driver Shot, Killed Outside San Leandro Kaiser Was Ambushed: Police
San Leandro police say the armored truck driver who was shot and killed following an incident outside the Kaiser Permanente San Leandro Medical Center, was ambushed as he walked out of the hospital with a bag of cash. Police said Thursday that the suspect appeared to have followed the guard,...
Hit-and-run driver who dragged motorcycle for 2 miles arrested in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man they said drove his pickup truck into a motorcycle rider late Tuesday and, while dragging the disabled motorcycle, rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene and eluding capture overnight. The 23-year-old Santa Rosa man who was riding the motorcycle is in critical condition with […]
KCRA.com
Three arrested in CalWorks/CalFresh fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested for stealing Californians' welfare benefits. It's part of an organized criminal enterprise thatKCRA 3 first reported on in March of 2022. This is part of a problem that has cost the state of California $3 million a month since the beginning...
