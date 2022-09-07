Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom Handy
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Related
sungazette.news
Some interesting weekend football games on tap
There are some interesting public- and private-school non-conference matchups this weekend in high-school football action involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas. * One private-school game on Saturday, Sept. 10 at noon has the Bishop O’Connell Knights of Arlington hosting Mount Zion Prep Academy of Lanham, Md., in...
sungazette.news
N.Va. Senior Olympics ready for big splash
Participation in the 2022 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics will stand 20 percent higher from last year, with the oldest participant more than double the minimum age of 50 years old. A total of 831 individuals have registered for the 40th annual competition, with opening ceremonies slated for Saturday, Sept. 10...
sungazette.news
Madison senior makes Team USA baseball squad
During what has been a very busy spring, summer and fall of baseball, Bryce Eldridge, by his count, has worn nine different uniforms playing for various teams. The favorite and most significant attire the Madison High School senior says he has been able to sport during that stretch is the current outfit he wears as a member of the 18-under National Team USA baseball squad. Eldridge was chosen to the final 20-player elite roster earlier this month as a pitcher/first baseman, fulfilling a longtime goal.
sungazette.news
Oakton football team wins big again; McLean falls
The Oakton Cougars (2-0) blanked their second straight opponent, defeating the visiting W.T. Woodson Cavaliers, 35-0, in a non-district high-school football game Sept. 1. Oakton gained 308 total yards (276 passing) in the win and threw four first-quarter touchdown passes. No other stats from the game were provided by the Oakton team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sungazette.news
Arlington Schools & Military, 9/8/22 edition
News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. •• Jami Thomas of Arlington earned a bachelor of science degree in commerce and business administration during recent commencement exercises at the University of Alabama. •• Anna Sophia Massaro, the daughter of John and Patricia Donnelly...
sungazette.news
Annual deer-culling effort begins in Fairfax
The Fairfax County Deer Management Archery Program began Sept. 10 and will run through Feb. 18. Under the oversight of the Fairfax County Police Department, in collaboration with the Fairfax County Park Authority, NOVA Parks and other public landholders, the archery program is conducted in parks and other locations throughout Fairfax County. Signs alerting the public are posted in archery-program areas, at park entrances and trailheads.
sungazette.news
Bears outnumbering bulls among Va. Realtors
A majority of Virginia Realtors taking part in a monthly confidence survey now believe home prices across the commonwealth will drop in coming months, reversing a long-held belief by many that the market, while cooling, wasn’t going to enter a declining-price environment. The share of survey respondents who expect...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Reality hits the Va. real-estate market
One go-to source for news, albeit anecdotal, of the state of Virginia’s housing market is the monthly “flash survey” of members of Virginia Realtors, which is conducted at the end of a month and reported at the start of the following one. The August survey is now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sungazette.news
‘Missing Middle’ dominates first County Board debate of season
Drawing flak from both sides, the lone incumbent County Board member on the Nov. 8 ballot attempted to hew a middle-of-the-road path on Arlington’s contentious Missing Middle housing debate during the opening event of the community’s two-month election sprint. Matt de Ferranti, a Democrat who is seeking to...
sungazette.news
55+ News, 9/8/22 edition
News of interest to active seniors in Arlington. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. FOLK-MUSIC FANS TO ENJOY SINGALONG: A folk-music singalong will...
sungazette.news
Public-Safety Notes, 9/8/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. CHARGES LEVIED IN CRASH THAT KILLED PEDESTRIAN IN SEVEN CORNERS: A 26-year-old Falls Church woman has been charged in connection with a chain-reaction incident that left a 62-year-old Maryland man dead in the Seven Corners area. Following investigation, Fairfax police charged Yansi...
sungazette.news
ArtsFairfax bestows grants on 40+ organizations
ArtsFairfax has announced more than $430,000 in operating-support grants to 44 non-profit arts and culture organizations. The grants provide “significant investment in the local arts economy, empowering a broad spectrum of Fairfax cultural organizations to become more resilient, stable and poised for growth,” said Linda Sullivan, president and CEO of ArtsFairfax, a non-profit organization that operates in conjunction with the Fairfax County government.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sungazette.news
School Board contenders focus on APS leadership, outreach at debate
COVID-era learning loss, building security, the persistent academic-achievement gap and the future of capital projects all were part of the Arlington School Board candidate forum held Sept. 6 and sponsored by the Arlington County Civic Federation. “We need to get our schools back on track,” said James “Vell” Rives, who...
sungazette.news
Great Falls Senior Center to host 10th-anniversary festivities
The Great Falls Senior Center will host its 10th anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. at River Bend Country Club. “After 10 years of events, bus trips, fun and fellowship, we are ready to party!” organizers said. Registration is required for the event by Sept. 16, and...
sungazette.news
Vienna Council honors young, young at heart
A local historian, a late business-community advocate and a successful Little League Team all earned plaudits Aug. 29 from the Vienna Town Council. Council members honored local historian Leigh Kitcher, who was a driving force behind the inaugural Liberty Amendments Month celebration last year. Kitcher put in more than 1,000...
sungazette.news
Town Council to hold future conference sessions at police HQ
With the new Vienna Police Department building set to open, the Vienna Town Council has announced plans to hold future conference sessions in the building’s community room. The first session in the space will be on Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m., when Town Council members will discuss the capital budget.
sungazette.news
Police: Assaults on security, social worker reported at Vienna school
Administrators at Cedar Lane School, 101 Cedar Lane, S.W., told Vienna police on Aug. 30 at 8:30 a.m. that a school-security officer had been assaulted while trying to break up a physical altercation between two students. On Sept. 6, a social worker at Cedar Lane School, 101 Cedar Lane, S.W.,...
Comments / 0