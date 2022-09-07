Read full article on original website
Some interesting weekend football games on tap
There are some interesting public- and private-school non-conference matchups this weekend in high-school football action involving teams in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas. * One private-school game on Saturday, Sept. 10 at noon has the Bishop O’Connell Knights of Arlington hosting Mount Zion Prep Academy of Lanham, Md., in...
Oakton football team wins big again; McLean falls
The Oakton Cougars (2-0) blanked their second straight opponent, defeating the visiting W.T. Woodson Cavaliers, 35-0, in a non-district high-school football game Sept. 1. Oakton gained 308 total yards (276 passing) in the win and threw four first-quarter touchdown passes. No other stats from the game were provided by the Oakton team.
Sports Notebook: A busy Saturday
Even before some high-school football games begin at noon Saturday, Sept. 10, that morning already will have been a busy local sports day with a couple of big annual events taking place. At 8:30 a.m. at Barcroft Park in Arlington, girls softball games begin for the 21st annual First Responders...
Madison senior makes Team USA baseball squad
During what has been a very busy spring, summer and fall of baseball, Bryce Eldridge, by his count, has worn nine different uniforms playing for various teams. The favorite and most significant attire the Madison High School senior says he has been able to sport during that stretch is the current outfit he wears as a member of the 18-under National Team USA baseball squad. Eldridge was chosen to the final 20-player elite roster earlier this month as a pitcher/first baseman, fulfilling a longtime goal.
Marshall High grad resumes baseball career on behalf of Great Britain
Kent Blackstone assumed his baseball playing days were over. But the Marshall High School graduate was wrong. Blackstone recently was contacted by the Great Britain team about getting ready to play for the squad that will be participating in a 12-team qualifying tournament this month in Regensburg, Germany, for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Blackstone jumped at the chance and began baseball workouts in Arlington with some of his former minor-league Maryland Blue Crabs teammates, including Yorktown High graduate Jake Marshall, in preparation for the competition.
Arlington Schools & Military, 9/8/22 edition
News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces. •• Jami Thomas of Arlington earned a bachelor of science degree in commerce and business administration during recent commencement exercises at the University of Alabama. •• Anna Sophia Massaro, the daughter of John and Patricia Donnelly...
Gathering to mark ‘Distinguished Democrats’ of 2022
Marjorie Hobart and Cragg Hines have been tapped as the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s “Distinguished Democrats” for 2022. The two will be honored during an event to be held Sept. 17 in Crystal City. Hobart was the longtime executive director of the Arlington Education Association. Hines is...
School Board contenders focus on APS leadership, outreach at debate
COVID-era learning loss, building security, the persistent academic-achievement gap and the future of capital projects all were part of the Arlington School Board candidate forum held Sept. 6 and sponsored by the Arlington County Civic Federation. “We need to get our schools back on track,” said James “Vell” Rives, who...
Fairfax County History, 9/8/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Despite the surrender of Italy, the Sun’s editor is discounting the likelihood that the war in Europe will be over by Christmas. September 11, 1958:. •• Federal funding would be lost if Virginia officials opt to close public...
ArtsFairfax bestows grants on 40+ organizations
ArtsFairfax has announced more than $430,000 in operating-support grants to 44 non-profit arts and culture organizations. The grants provide “significant investment in the local arts economy, empowering a broad spectrum of Fairfax cultural organizations to become more resilient, stable and poised for growth,” said Linda Sullivan, president and CEO of ArtsFairfax, a non-profit organization that operates in conjunction with the Fairfax County government.
Police: Md. man arrested on spring malicious wounding
Arlington County police have arrested a Maryland man in connection with a springtime malicious-wounding incident. On May 15, a woman was driving in the area of Wilson Boulevard at North Vermont Street when she observed a black SUV swerving and traveling at a high rate of speed, police said. The bystander reported seeing an individual pushed from the SUV into the roadway.
Great Falls Senior Center to host 10th-anniversary festivities
The Great Falls Senior Center will host its 10th anniversary on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. at River Bend Country Club. “After 10 years of events, bus trips, fun and fellowship, we are ready to party!” organizers said. Registration is required for the event by Sept. 16, and...
55+ News, 9/8/22 edition
News of interest to active seniors in Arlington. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. FOLK-MUSIC FANS TO ENJOY SINGALONG: A folk-music singalong will...
Vienna Council honors young, young at heart
A local historian, a late business-community advocate and a successful Little League Team all earned plaudits Aug. 29 from the Vienna Town Council. Council members honored local historian Leigh Kitcher, who was a driving force behind the inaugural Liberty Amendments Month celebration last year. Kitcher put in more than 1,000...
Public-Safety Notes, 9/8/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. CHARGES LEVIED IN CRASH THAT KILLED PEDESTRIAN IN SEVEN CORNERS: A 26-year-old Falls Church woman has been charged in connection with a chain-reaction incident that left a 62-year-old Maryland man dead in the Seven Corners area. Following investigation, Fairfax police charged Yansi...
Town Council to hold future conference sessions at police HQ
With the new Vienna Police Department building set to open, the Vienna Town Council has announced plans to hold future conference sessions in the building’s community room. The first session in the space will be on Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m., when Town Council members will discuss the capital budget.
Editorial: Start thinking about Election Day (2023, that is)
The arrival of Labor Day brings with it the unofficial end of summer and the equally unofficial start of election season. In Fairfax County, the 2022 campaign season is likely to be a snoozer. All that’s really being contested in the vicinity are the three U.S. House of Representatives’ districts, and while it appears as if Republicans have found themselves candidates of a higher caliber than in recent years, the end result is preordained: Democrats Don Beyer, Jennifer Wexton and Gerald Connolly will be headed back to Congress. Whether they’re in the majority or minority remains to be seen, as both political parties at the national level are doing their darndest to alienate voters by failing to offer them competent, responsive government.
Police: Assaults on security, social worker reported at Vienna school
Administrators at Cedar Lane School, 101 Cedar Lane, S.W., told Vienna police on Aug. 30 at 8:30 a.m. that a school-security officer had been assaulted while trying to break up a physical altercation between two students. On Sept. 6, a social worker at Cedar Lane School, 101 Cedar Lane, S.W.,...
