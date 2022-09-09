Apple Event 2022: iPhone 14 Pro cameras mark new era for iPhone photography

Apple has unveiled its new iPhone 14 line-up. Apple's 'Far Out' event took place on September 7, 2022, and we saw four models: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This is how the lineup of iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro models compare, but what do these camera phones offer over the current iPhone range? Are they evolutionary or revolutionary camera improvements on the iPhone 13 Pro ? Has Apple done enough with the iPhone 14 cameras to ward off competition from the best camera phone manufacturers?



These are the best iPhone 14 prices and deals right now.

Apple is notoriously aloof on Twitter (if you don't believe me, go see ), but even it took to the platform today to update the world on its upcoming event.

" Here and wow. Watch a special #AppleEvent today at 10 a.m. PT. "



No surprises there, as we already know the time of the big shebang. While we wait, let's take a look at every iPhone 14 camera rumor we've heard so far. Well, all of the major ones, anyway, as I haven't got all day. Oh wait...

Speaking of Twitter, I've just seen this brilliant Far Out Apple Event Bingo card from the Basic Apple Guy , who has rounded up everything we might see today. Talk about doing my job for me (and in a much more artistic fashion).



He explains his picks in this blog post , which include an always-on Display and the most exciting rumor that we keep hearing; an update to the main camera sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro to 48MP (the first-megapixel upgrade since iPhone 6!).

Keen smartphone photographers have to remember that today isn't just about the iPhone 14, as Apple is likely to announce new Apple Watch improvements, too.

This fun Far Our Bingo sheet comes from the Basic Apple Guy and shows his predictions for the Apple Event (Image credit: Basic Apple Guy)

Will the Apple 14 lineup offer enough innovation?

Let's talk about the elephant in the room: innovation. Or in Apple's case, a perceived lack of it. I've loved Apple products for years, since I managed to save up enough pocket money to buy the iPod classic. But even I – an Apple fan – recently found myself a bit bored of it all, and tempted by the Google Pixel 6 .

Many users are taking to social channels to crack jokes and memes at Apple's expense, and last week even Samsung could be seen mocking Apple in an ad video called Buckle Up ahead of iPhone 14’s launch. The ad is digging at the iPhone's low resolution camera sensors, which haven't really changed much in years.

Megapixels aren't everything when it comes to image quality, though, and Digital Camera World's own editor has posted about the iPhone 13 camera megapixels, and why 12MP is better than 108MP on other phones .

Either way, Apple really is going to have to do a LOT if it's going to wow consumers like it promises to do this year.

iPhone 14 lineup predictions

(Image credit: Weibo)

A sheet leaked by Chinese social media site Weibo shows us a potential four iPhone 14 models: an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Plus along with specs like screen size.

According to the spec sheet (which could turn out to be a false leak) the screen size and resolution are the same on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro (6.1 inches), while the larger iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max share a 6.7-inch screen.

If true, this means that Apple has ditched the Mini version (see iPhone 13 Mini ) in favor of a Plus version. In contrast, with the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 13 Pro and standard iPhone 13 models had different screen resolutions.

Here's what analyst Ross Young thinks about the screen sizes...

(Image credit: Mac Rumors)

iPhone 14 design predictions

We already had a few ideas about what the iPhone 14 lineup could look like from rumors, like this updated design for Pro models – which showed the iPhone models with two notches on the front of their screens (a pill and hole cutout).

More recently, we found another unexpected leak that said the pill and hole cutouts wouldn’t be visually separated when the display is powered on – instead appearing as one contiguous, longer pill shape. Confusing?

The rumor has commented on by Bloomberg’s highly-respected Mark Gurman , via Twitter, who said: “Having that separation would look odd during use.”

If the leak is true, it means that Apple will make the two display cutouts appear as one via software, blacking out the area between the two cutouts.

According to a 9to5Mac ’s source, Apple wants the space between the two cutouts to show privacy indicators for the mic and camera. It could also allow a redesign for the Camera app itself!

Key Apple reporters 9to5Mac have created this render of the potential notch changes in the device's design (Image credit: 9to5Mac)

So, will Apple redesign the Camera App for iPhone 14?

Currently, in the Apple Camera app, all the controls are at the bottom of the screen (see below). A redesign of the screen could see Apple moving to the top portion of the screen – infrequent settings might sit below the display cutouts – giving photographers a larger view of the camera preview. Wouldn't that be nice?

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 14 camera specs and features

(Image credit: Apple)

So far, these are the key rumors about the iPhone 14 cameras:

iPhone 14 Pro models to get higher quality ultra-wide cameras .

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models rumored to include a new main sensor , with a significant upgrade from 12MP to 48MP.

iPhone 14’s selfie snapper could at last feature autofocus .

iPhone 14 pricing predictions

We previously reported that the iPhone 14 lineup is tipped to get a price increase (hardly surprising given inflation rates!) and yet Apple might decide to freeze the launch price of the base iPhone 14 to stay competitive. We can hope, eh?

Will Apple take a financial hit themselves or pass the increased costs on to the consumer? Only time will tell. If you don't want to wait and see (or simply can't afford to right now) check out some of the best iPhone 13 deals .

Just when you thought we were all taking the launch of a smartphone too seriously, Buzzfeed goes and lightens the mood . 😂

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple Store is being refreshed as we speak, ready to make way for some brand new, shiny, high-priced (hopefully high-specced) camera phones for us. Look at it go.

Let's talk about Apple's 'Far Out' theme

Apple holds regular events throughout the year, and before every event, it issues an invite for people to watch live at home. The events always have nicknames – last year in September we got called California Streaming , and found out more about Apple's streaming services. Makes sense, right?

Is it just me, or does it sound like Apple is trying to give us some cryptic clues about today's launch event? Far Out is the name, and to me that sounds very space-y indeed. Could we see some telescopic lenses on the iPhone 14 cameras? Will the iPhone 14 cameras be capable of astrophotography?

(Image credit: Future)

Apple's CEO Tim Cook has continued the star theme, by posting on Twitter. "Looking forward to a stellar Apple event." Stellar means, of or relating to the stars (astral) so maybe we could see iPhone cameras that are able to capture night-sky images.

26 minutes to go, folks! And no, that isn't any significant number, I'd just gone to make a coffee and missed the 30-minute countdown!

What do you want to see from the next generation of iPhone cameras? I'd LOVE to see a megapixel boost to the main camera sensor, a lighter design, and a lower price, but that last one definitely ain't gonna happen!

We're also likely to see new Apple Watch and AirPods models

As this is Digital Camera World, at this Apple event we're most interested in the new iPhone 14 – namely its cameras, their specs and features, and what they can do for smartphone photography.

But I should also mention that we're probably going to see Apple launch the Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2.

(Image credit: Apple)

And so the 'Far Out' Apple Event 2022 begins...

Wherever you're watching the livestream (hopefully with us on this live blog) the video feed is now LIVE! And we got swirly stars and funky music to intro us.

CEO of Apple Tim Cook is here! Hello Tim Cook! to talk about three products about that have become essential in our lives. "always with you, whenever and wherever you need them!"

Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

He's talking about the integration of the three products: "something that only Apple can do."

(Image credit: Apple)

Well, this is touching – we're seeing stories from users of the Apple Watch around the world to see how the product has changed their lives (and even saved lives)! There are all ages, nationalities, college students...

(Image credit: Apple )

Apple Watch Series 8 - "all the features you love, and more"

(Image credit: Apple)

Now we're going over to Jeff Williams (hey Jeff), to see more about the actual specs and features of the Apple Watch Series 8. Swim-proof, dust-proof crack-resistant, it's also full of more fitness smarts like improved ECG, and a new temperature sensor design (there are actually two within the watch) committed to improving women's health.

(Image credit: Apple)

It's all about ovulation and cycle tracking right now with the Apple Series 8, camera-lovers. Interesting enough for healthcare, of course, but give us the iPhone 14 already!

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in 4 colors, and there will also be some new Nikon Sport Loops for sport lovers – innovative, huh?!

So that's the Apple Watch Series 8, with temperature sensing, advanced ovulation tracking, crash detection, and international roaming.

Apple Watch Series 8 will be available from $399 and $499 (cellular). You can order today, and it will be shipping September 16.

(Image credit: Apple)

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watch SE 2

The new Apple Watch SE 2 will be available in 3 colors, and a new production process is said to "reduce its carbon footprint by 80%". It delivers to core benefits of the Apple Watch ecosystem, at a lower price. To be honest, it looks the same as the last one. I can't think why the internet complains about Apple not being innovative...

Prices for the Apple Watch SE 2 at $249 and $299, you can order today, available Sept 16.

(Image credit: Apple event 2022)

Apple Watch Ultra

The Apple Watch Ultra is officially here (rumors were calling it the Apple Watch Pro). Rugged, sporty, twice as waterproof as any Apple Watch before it. It's got an action button, plus three new bands – Alpine, Ocean, and another one that I missed (but probably called something like Earthy). I Googled it, it's called Trail.

To be honest the bit I'm most excited about here it a battery life that might last more than half a day (or half a run). The Apple Watch Ultra is said to have a battery life of 36 hours on a single charge. That extends to 60 hours with a battery optimization that's coming later this year.

(Image credit: Apple)

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple AirPods Pro 2

(Image credit: Apple)

AirPods Pro 2 next... PLEASE can we have the iPhones yet? Apple has kindly created this spec sheet image so I don't have to type all of the specs.

AirPods Pro 2: $249, order September 9, available September 23.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

(Image credit: Apple)

YEEEEES. It's finally the iPhone 14 time . Let me see those cameras....

(Image credit: Apple)

First up we get to see the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which have 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch super retina displays respectively. There are five colors; purple, blue, white, red and black-ish!

(Image credit: Apple)

This is your iPhone 14 camera, which DOES have the autofocus selfie camera that we've previously written about. This is called a true depth camera, and it should be able to focus faster in low light.

But it looks as if the main camera is still 12MP (seriously?). The main camera has an f/1.5 aperture and sensor-shift image stabilization. Apple has mentioned an ultra-wide camera, though that doesn't seem to have changed from previous iterations – I think.

Deep fusion is a process to improve low light. Photonic Engine is the name for this new process and benefits every camera – twice as good as the existing iPhone cameras.

For video users , Apple has announced a new advanced stabilization mode, called Action mode which it says will do without the need for a gimbal.

Prices are $799 for the iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus.

(Image credit: Apple)

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max

(Image credit: Apple)

Let's face it, this is what photographers have really been waiting to see... the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Design-wise it looks the pill and hole punch has been turned into a feature called "Dynamic Island". Yep, you read that right.

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone Pro models get three new cameras:

- New 48MP camera (yay) with a quad pixel sensor, f/1.78 aperture, and 24mm focal length (that's new, too).

- New 2x telephoto option that's essentially a crop from the main camera.

- Most interesting feature for photographers is that the iPhone 14 Pro can shoot ProRAW images at 48MP. Finally, they did it!

- There's a new 12MP ultra-wide camera, and the flash is said to be twice as bright – not something you'd want to rely on in low light but could be good at parties.

Like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, the Pro models also get Action mode image stabilization.

A summary of the iPhone Pro – camera specs included (Image credit: Apple)

(Image credit: Apple)

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available to pre-order from September 9, and available on September 16. Priced at $99 and $1099 respectively. Hate to say it, but I want one...

"The best iPhones we've ever created," says CEO Tim Cook. He would, wouldn't he?

Apple's Far Out event has now ended. Thanks for watching along with us, we hope you enjoyed it, and we'll be updating this blog post and Digital Camera World with everything we know about the iPhone 14 lineup, the iPhone 14 Pro cameras, and what they mean for the future of iPhone photography, very soon.

Everything that was announced