ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police credit mother for helping solve cold-case killing of her daughter

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPHiK_0hlJEzvl00

A six-year long search for the suspect in the murder of a mother of two has ended, and authorities are crediting the victim's own mother with solving the cold case.

The U.S. Marshals Service called Josephine Wentzel a "driving force" in the arrest late last month of Raymond Samuel McLeod Jr., who is accused of killing Wentzel's daughter Krystal Mitchell in June 2016.

Wentzel is a retired police detective, but she said it was being a mother that drove her to spend the past six years helping investigators and pursuing various leads.

"It's not about being a former detective. It's about being a mom," Wentzel told " Good Morning America ." "It's that mama bear. It's that mom determination that I gave birth to this child and, so help me God, I'm going to take care of this child until I die."

At the time of her murder, Mitchell and her then-boyfriend McLeod, with whom she lived in Arizona, were visiting San Diego and staying with friends. McLeod was the last person seen with Mitchell before she was found by a friend strangled to death in a bedroom, according to investigators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XkiZ9_0hlJEzvl00
Josephine Wentzel - PHOTO: Krystal Mitchell is pictured in this photo provided by her mother, Josephine Wentzel.

McLeod, a former Marine and bodybuilder, had been on the run ever since and was on the U.S. Marshals' list of 15 most wanted fugitives.

"He really laid low and didn't pop his head up a whole lot," Joseph O'Callaghan, chief deputy of the U.S. Marshals Service, said in a press conference announcing McLeod's arrest. "He obviously had some training in clandestine operations and things like that that I'm sure he referred to."

Authorities believe McLeod fled through Mexico to Central America, and over the years was reportedly seen in Guatemala and Belize.

MORE: Ole Miss student's murder puts spotlight on violence against women

McLeod was arrested on Aug. 29 after investigators received a tip that he was teaching English at a school in El Salvador under an assumed name, according to O'Callaghan.

He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge in his first court appearance, and was ordered to remain in custody without bail.

Wentzel, who took classes to better understand how to use the internet and social media to search, said she was not sure at points that her efforts would end in an arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G48jQ_0hlJEzvl00
ABCNews.com - VIDEO: Retired detective speaks out after helping authorities track down daughter's killer

"It was years of hard work, and to be honest with you, I wasn't sure," she said, adding that ultimately public attention helped. "The most important thing is to get their faces out in public."

MORE: Gabby Petito's family announces wrongful death lawsuit against Utah police department

Wentzel has been raising her daughter's two children for the past six years, and said she sees in them her daughter's humor, beauty and big heart.

She described the arrest of McLeod as the closing of one chapter and the beginning of another.

"This is one chapter closed. Now I have another chapter that I have to be involved in, and that's the justice system," said Wentzel. "I told the prosecutors that I hope they do their due diligence; I'm there to help make sure the case goes through ... and do whatever you can to make that happen because my family deserves that justice like that."

Comments / 3

Ray Ornelas
3d ago

lm sorry for your lost you are a strong woman thxs for helping the world from evil you are a special mum

Reply(1)
6
Related
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 Years

Their killer was recently identified by new DNA evidence and was a neighbor of the victims. Stacy Falcon-Dewey and Jacob Dewey (image courtesy of Vianne Falcon) In the early morning of October 28, 1994, a Seattle Times newspaper delivery person started their route in Renton, King County, Washington. It was around 3:30 AM when they saw something that didn’t look right. Down a small, dead-end road lined with trees, they saw a vehicle with its doors open, and next to the vehicle, there was something on the road. They stopped and discovered the bodies of a young woman and a young child and called 911.
RENTON, WA
The Independent

Mississippi pastor confessed to killing a father - after pretending to help family look for him, daughter says

Three years after Roger Loyd Taylor vanished, pastor James Eric Crisp walked into a Mississippi sheriff’s office and confessed to killing him. Announcing the astonishing 30 August confession in a statement, Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook struck an almost appreciative tone, saying Crisp chose to “give up his personal freedom in order to re-gain his spiritual freedom and hopefully help bring closure to this case for the sake of himself and the Taylor family”. Mr Crook described how 37-year-old Crisp claimed he became a “believer in Jesus Christ” in the wake of the killing, becoming a minister at God’s...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
CBS Denver

Detectives used dead teen's phone to arrange another purchase of deadly drug, arrest dealer

A 23-year-old Colorado Springs man pleaded guilty last week to distributing a fatal dose of fentanyl and faces a minimum of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced in December.Colorado Springs Police Department officers arrested Nathan Corser after detectives arranged a purchase of pills containing fentanyl - the same pills which led to the death of Kaeden Norlander. Norlander bought two pills from Corser at a Colorado Springs park on the 4th of July last year. He was found dead in his bedroom the next morning by his aunt. He was 19 years old at the time of his death.According...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
People

Las Vegas County Official Arrested in Murder of Investigative Reporter

Jeff German, a veteran journalist with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead around 10:30 a.m. outside his Las Vegas home Sept. 3 A Las Vegas county official is in custody in connection with the death of investigative reporter Jeff German. German, a veteran journalist with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found fatally stabbed around 10:30 a.m. outside his Las Vegas home Sept. 3. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that investigators served search warrants Wednesday related to the homicide. The Review-Journal reported that the search warrant...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

14-year-old Michigan teen accused of killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister

SAGINAW, Mich. (TCD) -- A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister. According to MLive.com, 10-year-old Na'Mylah Turner-Moore was reported missing Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6:15 a.m. because she was not at her stepfather's home on the 800 block of South 12th Street. Na'Mylah's stepfather reportedly called her biological father, who then called Saginaw Police.
SAGINAW, MI
People

At 13, She Was Abducted and Tortured by an Online Predator. Now, She's Determined to Keep Other Kids Safe

Even now, 20 years later, the triggers can pop up anytime or anywhere for Alicia "Kozak" Kozakiewicz. Sometimes, a road sign can send her into a panic attack. Sometimes, the sight of a stranger wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers cap triggers horrific memories. On a recent Monday afternoon, it's the sight of a group of rambunctious teens cavorting around the lobby of the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Guatemala#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service#Marine#The U S Marshals
The Independent

US Marshals capture their most wanted man

A man with the highest bounty ever put in place by the US Marshals Service has been captured by police in El Salvador six years after he went on the run. Raymond “RJ” McLeod, 36, was found living in Sonsonate, a city of around 71,000 people, about 12 miles (20km) from the Pacific Ocean. In April of last year, the Marshals put Mr McLeod on their “Most Wanted” list of the top 15 fugitives. They issued an offer of $50,000 for information prompting his arrest, twice the usual amount. The bodybuilder is a suspect in the 2016 murder of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lawyer accused of beating wife to death as she clung to infant son and two other children watched

A Minnesota mother-of-five was allegedly beaten to death by her lawyer ex-husband while she held their three-year-old child in her arms during a custody exchange. Thirty-one-year-old Anders Odegaard has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of his ex-wife Carissa, also 31. Authorities in Warren responded to Mr Odegaard’s residence around 5pm on Tuesday after his nine-year-old son alerted a motorist of the attack. Ms Odegaard had arrived at the home to pick up her five children and take them to church, the Daily Mail reported. Mr Odegaard then allegedly refused to let the children leave and began choking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Man captured in gruesome act after beheading father: police

Police in France arrested a 25-year-old Moroccan man over accusations that he beheaded his father. Police say the man was caught walking around a parking lot in Lyon, France, while carrying his father's head and a knife Saturday night, according to Morocco World News. Authorities were also able to recover the rest of the body in the same parking lot.
WORLD
The Independent

Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges

Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty to murder, conspiracy and grand theft charges in connection with the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. They could face the death penalty if convicted.During a hearing in the eastern Idaho town of St. Anthony, Vallow Daybell’s attorneys said the conspiracy charges...
IDAHO STATE
CBS New York

Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
GMA

GMA

67K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy