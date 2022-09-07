Read full article on original website
ST. PAUL, Minn. – There was a haze hanging in the air over parts of the Twin Cities metro Wednesday.It's happening because of the massive wildfires burning out west hundreds of miles away. Some of that smoke has slowly moved our way.On a walk with his dog, Michael Rajkumar saw it over Lake Como in St. Paul."I would think it's just cloudy over there, but now that I look closer, I mean I can see the actual clouds and then the haze," Rajkumar said.It's expected to get worse Thursday."It's gonna look like a brownish, sort of smoggy, kind of like...
"Juana Maria", The Mystery Woman Stranded For 18 Years Off The Coast Of California
Nobody spends two decades without human contact by choice. It happens, but only as the result of horrific situations like the genocide of Indigenous peoples or extreme miscarriages of justice. But there is an exception: Juana Maria. Long before the “man of the hole” was doomed to spend his last 26 years in solitude, Juana Maria was stuck, almost entirely alone, on an island off the coast of California for around 18 years – and the reason, most likely, was sheer luck.
Federal government renames Minnesota Lake to Manidoons Zaaga'igan Zhaawanor
MINNEAPOLIS -- The federal government recently renamed hundreds of lakes, streams, summits and other places to remove an offensive term for Indigenous women.The new name for the lake formerly known as Sq--- Lake, which is located in Pine County, is Manidoons Zaaga'igan Zhaawanor.It's one of the nearly 650 changes that have been made by the government in order to avoid the use of the slur. Among the states with the most instances include California, which had 80 name changes, and Arizona, which had 66.Wisconsin had 28 instances of names being changed, the closest of which is the lake now known...
For decades following the Civil War, thousands of Native American children and teens were forced to attend these schools. They were intentionally separated from their families and their culture.
Salma Hussein became the new principal of Gideon Pond Elementary School, where 40 percent of students are Somali. She hopes to use her social-work skills and cultural background to help students feel connected and supported at school. The post ‘Representation matters’: Burnsville elementary school welcomes Minnesota’s first female Somali American principal. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Crime is still a major vulnerability for Democrats across the country heading into the midterm elections. The issue tracks back to the riots that were permitted in Minneapolis in 2020, and now, the effects might be felt statewide in Minnesota. Politico details the standing of the state’s “most vulnerable progressive,”...
The Iowa Hawkeyes welcomed in their arch rival in the Iowa State Cyclones for the first time since the 2018 season. Unfortunately, for the first time in the past seven meetings, Iowa State handed the Hawkeyes a stinging 10-7 loss. After a season-opening contest against South Dakota State that raised plenty of questions about Iowa’s offense, the Hawkeyes never had an answer offensively versus a Cyclones team that only mustered up 10 points of their own. Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz backed his starting quarterback Spencer Petras as the team’s No. 1 option ahead of this rivalry game. “Yeah, I think it...
Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day in 1942, Japan firebombed Oregon. Where The Market Was: The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded at around 107 and the S&P 500 traded at around 9. What Else...
