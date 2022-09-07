Robbie Williams tells Damon Albarn to ‘f*** off’ after criticism of Taylor Swift

Robbie Williams said Damon Albarn should “f*** off” and “just get a few ribs removed and give yourself a nosh” after the Gorillaz frontman claimed Taylor Swift does not write her own songs.

“I think that when people say that, what they’re actually doing is having a w*** about themselves,” Mr Williams told NME.

Mr Albarn insisted that his comment, which he made to the LA Times , was not intended to “discredit” Ms Swift, who also hit back at his claim in January.

