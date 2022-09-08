ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

New environment minister Ranil Jayawardena ‘consistently’ voted against climate measures

By Harry Cockburn
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L5hQQ_0hlJ7qli00

New environment secretary Ranil Jayawardena has “consistently” voted against policies to tackle the climate crisis.

His appointment by Liz Truss has already caused alarm due to Mr Jayawardena’s voting record , which shows he has "consistently voted against measures to prevent climate change ", and also against government support for renewable energy projects, according to the website, They Work For You .

Despite this stance, he has previously said he recognises the importance of the UK taking climate action, and has campaigned for improved recycling as well as supporting government moves to ban plastic straws in 2020.

An MP since 2015 and formerly a junior minister at the trade department, Mr Jayawardena replaces George Eustice, who was appointed to the role by Boris Johnson in February 2020.

Mr Jayawardena’s voting record suggests he favours a light touch when it comes to environment regulations that could impact business.

The records on They Work For You show Mr Jayawardena voted “not to require a ‘climate and nature emergency impact statement’ as part of any proposal for financial assistance under a United Kingdom Internal Market Act”, in September 2020.

He also voted “not to require ministers to have due regard to the target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 when taking actions including setting up agricultural subsidy schemes”, in October 2020.

As incoming environment secretary, Mr Jayawardena will be responsible for ensuring the UK’s food security and supporting UK farming, while also being the government’s lead figure on protecting the environment, inheriting issues such as sewage-filled water courses and seas , the agricultural impact of the current drought, the spread of bird flu around the British coast, rewilding programmes, and grappling with the longer-term effects of the worsening climate crisis .

His voting record shows he was among the Conservative MPs who voted last year against Defra ’s own environmental principles, designed, the department said, “to guide ministers and policymakers towards opportunities to prevent environmental damage and enhance the environment, where relevant and appropriate”.

These principles, put forward by the government , include the “polluter pays” principle, which means that, “where possible, the costs of pollution should be borne by those causing it, rather than the person who suffers the effects of the resulting environmental damage, or the wider community”.

The Conservatives voted against the adoption of the principles, which would have required public authorities to take a greater level of environmental action.

Mr Jayawardena also voted along with his Conservative colleagues against laws to slash transport emissions by 2030, and also against a proposal to bring forward “a green industrial revolution to decarbonise the economy and boost economic growth”. Both proposals were defeated in the Commons.

Nonetheless, in a blog post on his website earlier this year, he wrote that “protecting the future environment and standard of living for our local area and beyond is one of great importance”.

He said: "This is supported by the volume of correspondence to me from local people. Economic growth and respect for our planet are by no means two opposites."

Following his appointment, Mr Jayawardena said: "It is a privilege to be appointed the Secretary of State for Defra.

"From food security and backing British farmers, to water security and growing our rural economy, I know that there is much to do.

"It is so important to recognise where our food comes from."

In a linked Tweet, Mr Jayawardena added : "This year in North East Hampshire alone, we will consume: 11 million eggs, 550 tons of beef, 17 million pints of milk.

"I recently met local farmers with the NFU, to discuss the government’s support for British farming and the export growth ahead."

The animal products Mr Jayawardena mentions are among the most environmentally damaging on the planet, with 80 per cent of all farmland being used for livestock grazing or for growing feed for livestock.

Clearing land to support livestock has not only devastated natural ecosystems across Europe, home to some of the world’s most "nature-depleted" states, such as the UK , but is also continuing to drive deforestation in vital environments such as the Amazon rainforest, where soya is grown and used to feed livestock around the world, according to the WWF .

Campaigners have called on Mr Jayawardena to now strengthen rules to protect the environment and address the sewage scandal.

Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, said: “A summer of outcry at our sewage-strewn beaches should give the new secretary of state pause for thought when considering his priorities. The public wants to see our natural world enhanced, not degraded further through cuts to vital protections.

“This new government should seek to strengthen rules meant to stop sewage polluting our rivers and coast, keep plastic from our seas and prevent destructive fishing in our marine protected areas. These aren’t just red tape to be slashed. And far from being a boon, the new secretary of state may find the main thing unleashed by cutting these protections is a wave of public anger as our natural world is further spoiled.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

EU suggests Northern Ireland checks could be cut to ‘a couple lorries a day’

The EU’s chief negotiator on Brexit has suggested that physical checks on goods travelling across the Irish Sea could be cut to a “couple of lorries a day”.Maros Sefcovic said the union stands ready to work in a “open and constructive way” with Britain following a statement from the new Prime Minister on the prospect of a negotiated settlement on the Northern Ireland Protocol.It comes as the UK and EU have been embroiled in a row over Britain’s proposals to override parts of the controversial post-Brexit treaty, as it seeks to reduce trade barriers with the region.On Wednesday, Liz Truss...
U.K.
The Independent

Brexit: EU’s Sefcovic offers to reduce NI border controls to ‘couple of lorries a day’

The EU’s Brexit chief Maros Sefcovic has said he wants to reduce physical customs checks across the Irish Sea to just a few lorries a day in a bid to break the impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol.The European Commission vice president urged Liz Truss to restart post-Brexit negotiations and drop her highly-controversial plan to override protocol unilaterally with new legislation.Mr Sefcovic said the EU was willing to compromise, but he was willing to resume talks on the basis of proposals to cut protocol checks set out last October. Physical checks on GB-NI goods would only be carried out when...
U.K.
The Independent

Donald Trump reveals what the Queen told him about UK prime ministers

Donald Trump has revealed what Queen Elizabeth II told him about all the prime ministers who served under her.Writing for DailyMail.com, the former president spoke of the Queen’s grace, charm and nobility, and how she “fully exemplified the traits of dignity, steadfastness, resolve, duty, and patriotic devotion”.Noting that during her 70-year reign she counseled 15 prime ministers and 13 presidents, Mr Trump wrote that spending time with her was “one of the most extraordinary honours of my life”.“Her Majesty had a sharp mind, missed nothing, and always knew exactly what to say,” he says in the article.Recalling a specific...
POTUS
The Independent

New Zealand will not become republic as long as I am prime minister, says Jacinda Ardern

Jacinda Ardern has said her government will not attempt to make New Zealand a republic, citing respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II. The prime minister said that she expects the Commonwealth realm would eventually become a republic, but there were more “pressing issues” for her administration to work on.Ms Ardern also announced on Monday that the island nation will commemorate the death of its “much-loved sovereign” Elizabeth II with a one-off public holiday and memorial service on Monday 26 September. Asked about what the Queen’s death means for New Zealand’s own relationship with the monarchy, Ms Ardern told...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Jayawardena
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

Australian PM refuses to rule out republic referendum

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese refused to rule out the possibility of holding a referendum on the republic if he is re-elected, saying that it was “inappropriate” to discuss something like this at this point when the people are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II.Mr Albanese, who had started laying the groundwork for an Australian republic after elections in May, changed the plan of holding a referendum after the Queen’s death saying it was not a priority of his first three-year term. However, that raised questions about whether the referendum is still a plan for any potential further...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sweden elections: Far-right party and its allies take narrow lead

A far-right party in Sweden has become the second largest in parliament after an election which is still too close to call.Sweden Democrats, a group which has neo-Nazi roots, has profited from the country’s shift to the right, which has left it and its allies on the verge of taking power.With 94 per cent of votes from Sunday’s election counted, the right-wing bloc has a narrow lead over its centre-left opponents.Early on Monday, projections suggested that the Moderates, Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals would win 176 of the country’s 349 seats, edging the group led by the ruling Social...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Xi to visit central Asia in 1st trip abroad since pandemic

China's leader Xi Jinping will travel to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan starting Wednesday in his first trip abroad since the early days of the pandemic two years ago. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a short statement Monday that Xi will attend a meeting of the heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Samarkand while on a state visit to Uzbekistan. He will also be making a state visit to Kazakhstan, the statement said. Xi's trip will take place from Wednesday to Friday, it said. Xi is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New Jersey church cancels event with ‘divisive’ Hindu supremacist after backlash

A church in New Jersey has cancelled a fundraising event featuring Hindu supremacist Sadhvi Rithambara following protests over her anti-minority stance in India.The firebrand Hindu supremacist, who has been accused of repeated incidents of hate speech, was scheduled to speak on Saturday at the Old Paramus Reformed church in an event hosted by Param Shakti Peeth of America – an organisation associated with the far-right religious leader.The event at the church building was cancelled by Reverend Robert Miller on Friday night after hearing from both critics and organisers, who described the event to be a "spiritual gathering".Advocacy groups, the...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Greenhouse Gas#Greenpeace#Environmental Issues#Uk
The Independent

Pakistani PM says his flooded country faces food shortages

Pakistan is grappling with food shortages after deadly floods left the impoverished country's agriculture belt underwater, the prime minister told the Turkish president by phone, as authorities scaled up efforts Monday to deliver food, tents and other items.Shahbaz Sharif spoke to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan overnight to thank Turkey for dispatching food, tents and medicine by 12 military aircraft, four trains and Turkish Red Crescent trucks. A government statement said Sharif briefed Erdogan about the government's relief activities and sought assistance from Turkey in overcoming the “food shortage." Sharif also sought help from Turkey on reconstruction work in...
ASIA
The Independent

New Zealand PM says no republic plan following queen's death

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday that her government will not be pursuing any moves toward changing New Zealand to a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.Ardern said she thought New Zealand would eventually become a republic, and it would probably happen within her lifetime, but that there were more pressing issues for her government to pursue.Her comments represent the first time she has spoken about the New Zealand republic debate since Elizabeth's death, and reflect previous comments she has made on the issue. Ardern has also previously expressed her support for the country eventually becoming a...
QUEEN ELIZABETH
The Independent

People aged 65 and over urged to book Covid-19 booster jab

People aged 65 and over can now book their Covid-19 booster jab online or via 119.The NHS is also offering appointments to carers and pregnant women as the vaccine rollout continues into the cooler months.People aged 75 and over, the severely immunosuppressed and frontline health and care workers have been able to book a booster since last week.Bookings can be done online or over the phone as long as the person had their last Covid jab at least three months ago.Around 26 million people in England will be eligible for an autumn booster in the comings weeks.NHS director of vaccinations...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

What to expect when King Charles III addresses parliament

Charles III will visit Westminster Hall on Monday morning in his first visit to parliament as the new monarch following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.Both Houses of Parliament will express their condolences to the King and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, in a ceremony known as the presentation of addresses.Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and Lords Speaker Lord McFall will give addresses on behalf of MPs and peers, before Charles gives his reply.The 10am ceremony will be attended by MPs – including the new prime minister Liz Truss – peers and members from the legislatures of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis faces fraud trial

Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis went on trial on Monday in a $2 million fraud case involving European Union subsidies.The case involves a farm known as the Stork’s Nest that received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate of around 250 companies to Babis’ family members. Later, Agrofert again took ownership of the farm.The subsidies were meant for medium- and small-sized businesses, and Agrofert wouldn’t have been eligible for them.Agrofert later returned the subsidy.Lawmakers have had to lift Babis’ immunity from prosecution three times in the course of the years in the case...
EUROPE
The Independent

Lebanon: Central Bank lifts all expensive fuel subsidies

Lebanon's central bank lifted its remaining subsidies on fuel on Monday, gas station owners said, ending a year-long process of scaling back on the expensive program. The Central Bank over a year ago announced it would gradually lift fuel subsidies, to slow down the draining of its foreign exchange reserves. Fuel subsidies once cost the cash-strapped country some $3 billion annually. Last week, it subsidized just 20% of the cost of fuel imports.Lebanon is in the throes of a crippling economic crisis that has plunged three-quarters of its population into poverty and decimated the value of the Lebanese pound...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Charles to carry out engagements in Northern Ireland on Tuesday

The King will carry out a number of engagements in Northern Ireland on Tuesday as part of the new monarch’s programme of visits across the UK.Ahead of the visit, members of the Northern Ireland Assembly will return to Stormont on Monday for a special sitting where tributes to the Queen will be paid and a book of condolence opened.In a letter to MLAs, speaker Alex Maskey said it was right that representatives should meet to pay tribute as the death of the Queen was a “historic global event”.There is a significant security operation under way in the Co Down village...
U.K.
The Independent

UK Covid-19 infections fall to lowest level for nearly 11 months

Covid-19 infections in the UK have dropped to their lowest level for nearly 11 months, though not all parts of the country are showing a clear downward trend.A total of 944,700 people in private households are estimated to have had coronavirus in the week to August 28, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the first time the figure has fallen below a million since the beginning of June.It is also the lowest UK-wide total since the week to October 2 2021, when the number stood at 942,600.Infections hit 3.8 million in early July this year during the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hundreds of privy counsellors cut from King’s Accession Council

Hundreds of privy counsellors are to miss the new King’s historic Accession Council after being dropped from the list of attendees due to lack of space and concerns over safety.All 700-plus privy counsellors – mostly present and past politicians – would traditionally be summoned to witness the formal proclamation of the death of the monarch and the accession of the successor to the throne, and the King’s first Privy Council.But the rules were changed to limit numbers due to fears of overcrowding in St James’s Palace, causing consternation and anger among those cut from the ancient role.Although not all privy...
POLITICS
The Independent

Montenegro wrestles with massive cyberattack, Russia blamed

At the government headquarters in NATO-member Montenegro, the computers are unplugged, the internet is switched off and the state's main websites are down. The blackout comes amid a massive cyberattack against the small Balkan state which officials say bears the hallmark of pro-Russian hackers and its security services.The coordinated attack that started around Aug. 20 crippled online government information platforms and put Montenegro's essential infrastructure, including banking, water and electricity power systems, at high risk.The attack, described by experts as unprecedented in its intensity and the longest in the tiny nation’s recent history, capped a string of cyberattacks since...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

New boss of Britain’s biggest police force starts work

The new head of the Metropolitan Police starts work on Monday during what is arguably one of the most turbulent times to face Britain’s biggest police force.Sir Mark Rowley takes over as Commissioner at Scotland Yard after former boss Dame Cressida Dick resigned in controversial circumstances earlier in the year.He, along with his new deputy Dame Lynne Owens, swore allegiance to the King on Monday morning, pledging to rebuild public trust.Sir Mark said: “In the next two weeks I have two priorities. I will lead a Met that enables Londoners and visitors from all over the world to safely pay...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

838K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy