Read full article on original website
Related
I Found the Best Thing In SE Minnesota – Free Lasagna!
If you were to ask 100 Minnesotans, "What's the best comfort food in the world and why is it lasagna?" At least 90% would say, "Because my mom used to make it so every time I eat lasagna I'm literally feeling my mom's love. Plus leftovers!" Lasagna Love Isn't Just...
No More Coffee At Popular Shop in Downtown Rochester
One thing we know is true about Rochester, Minnesota - we have a lot of banks and a whole lot of coffee shops. Unfortunately, one of the favorites just updated the community with some sad news. Favorite Coffee Shop In Rochester, Minnesota Has Closed One Of Its Locations. Just the...
Why is Rochester’s New Restaurant Called First Meeting Noodle?
If you haven't heard of First Meeting Noodle in Rochester, Minnesota, then you're just like me until Monday night last week. I'd even missed the stories on our own app! On Labor Day I finally had some of their food AND learned why it's called First Meeting Noodle. First, What...
KIMT
New fast electric vehicle charger approved for downtown Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is taking another step towards its environmental and energy sustainability goals. On Wednesday night the city council approved the installation of a new fast electric vehicle charger in downtown Rochester. It would be located on 1st Avenue SW outside the 3rd street parking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Book Explains Rochester’s Hidden History
Rochester's history in Minnesota is well documented, thanks to the founding and growth of Mayo Clinic. But a new book is out that looks at the hidden history of Minnesota's Med City. I confess that I'm a history nut. The story of how our current-day Mayo Clinic indirectly got its...
Open House Set for Hwy. 14 Project West of Rochester
Dodge Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- A public meeting concerning the safety of Hwy. 14 from Byron to Dodge Center is coming up this month. A news release from MnDOT says the Sept. 20 meeting gives the public a chance to learn more about a 2024 project that calls for building a reduced-conflict intersection at Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 9 and installation of a high-tension cable median barrier. The plans also include pavement resurfacing from the western outskirts of Bryon through Kasson.
Help Rochester Families with This Year’s Empty Bowls To-Go
Empty Bowls To-Go in support of Channel One Food Bank in Rochester, MN is back this fall! It's the perfect time of year for them to do this fundraiser because it's just the start of soup season. Yum! But the event isn't just to get warm, delicious soup in your hands, it's to help fight food insecurity in our area.
10,000 People Expected in Downtown Rochester On September 17th
A huge crowd is expected to gather in downtown Rochester on Saturday, September 17th for a special event that is free and open to the public. Organizers are planning for more than 10,000 people and 1,000 dogs to show up at the Peace Plaza between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM that day.
RELATED PEOPLE
Esteemed Rochester Nature Educator Has Died
Plainview, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester educator died this week. Harry L. Buck was 92 years old when he passed away Thursday in Plainview. His obituary posted by the Schad and Zabel Funeral Home says a memorial service for Buck will take place on September 24 at Christ United Methodist Church.
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
Hastings Star Gazette
Mills Fleet Farm tailored for Hastings
The wait for the Mills Fleet Farm in Hastings is over. The doors to the big-box retailer are open. Inside awaits a tailor-made shopping experience for Hastings. Throughout the planning process, Fleet Farm consulted with residents to find out what products and services they wanted available. A good example –...
Albert Lea House Fire Inflicts Thousands of Dollars in Damage
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Albert Lea Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a vacant home Thursday morning. An Albert Lea Fire and Rescue Press release says crews were called to the home in the 1700 block of Eberhart St. around 5:45 a.m. on the report of neighbors hearing the home’s smoke alarms. Responding firefighters reported the fire was coming from the basement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rochester Firefighters Put Out Downtown Debris Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters extinguished a debris fire in the downtown area Tuesday afternoon. A news release from the fire department indicates four engines and one truck responded to the blaze at a commercial building at 50 7th St. Northeast. The first firefighters that responded found a pile of debris up against the building had caught on fire.
Rochester Business Giving Free Donuts To Teachers This Week
There's a ton of excitement today all throughout Minnesota because it is the first day of school for a huge population of students. But it's not just a big day for the kids. I grew up with a mom that was a Kindergartener teacher for over 30 years and trust me, that first day of school is a huge day for the teachers as well. One business in Rochester, Minnesota knows that and is giving back to all of the teachers in our area with a fun (and delicious) freebie!
Red Wing Republican Eagle
New ship stops in Red Wing on way to New Orleans
More than 200 people lined Riverfront Park Sunday to catch a glimpse of the Viking cruise line new riverboat, the Viking Mississippi. The riverboat stopped for a few hours in Red Wing after leaving St. Paul Saturday night on its maiden voyage to New Orleans. The ship is huge, 450...
dodgecountyindependent.com
The Future of the Mantorville Dam
The last meeting of the Mantorville Park Board was standing room only. Almost everyone was there for the primary agenda item: The future of the Mantorville dam. I and most others in attendance thought the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the removal of the Mantorville dam. That was just one of the options that was discussed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Broadway Traffic in Rochester Snarled by Truck Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Northbound Highway 52 was closed to traffic earlier this afternoon due to a semi-truck crash at the Broadway interchange. Witness reports indicate the truck tipped over while apparently attempting to turn onto the entrance ramp to North on Highway 52. The truck was loaded with corn and much of its cargo spilled out onto South Broadway.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Two injured in NW Rochester crash
(ABC 6 News) – A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in northwest Rochester Wednesday, Sept. 7. Her passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was also taken to St. Marys Hospital with unknown injuries. The identities of all parties have not be released so that Rochester law enforcement...
Rochester Police Department Swears in 10 New Officers
The officers took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at the Rochester Police Department’s north precinct. Police Chief Jim Franklin gave opening and closing remarks at the ceremony. Members of the new officers' families were on hand to watch the ceremony and pin the badges on...
olmstedcounty.gov
Olmsted County and the City of Rochester encourage residents to make a plan for voting in the Nov. 8 general election
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, voters across the United States will cast ballots in the general election. Some voters may choose to vote early through absentee voting. Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are encouraging all eligible residents to participate in the general election by registering to vote, reviewing their sample ballots, and making a plan to vote in person or absentee.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0