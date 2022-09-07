ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

KIMT

New fast electric vehicle charger approved for downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is taking another step towards its environmental and energy sustainability goals. On Wednesday night the city council approved the installation of a new fast electric vehicle charger in downtown Rochester. It would be located on 1st Avenue SW outside the 3rd street parking...
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester, MN
Minnesota Business
Rochester, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

New Book Explains Rochester’s Hidden History

Rochester's history in Minnesota is well documented, thanks to the founding and growth of Mayo Clinic. But a new book is out that looks at the hidden history of Minnesota's Med City. I confess that I'm a history nut. The story of how our current-day Mayo Clinic indirectly got its...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Open House Set for Hwy. 14 Project West of Rochester

Dodge Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- A public meeting concerning the safety of Hwy. 14 from Byron to Dodge Center is coming up this month. A news release from MnDOT says the Sept. 20 meeting gives the public a chance to learn more about a 2024 project that calls for building a reduced-conflict intersection at Hwy. 14 and County Rd. 9 and installation of a high-tension cable median barrier. The plans also include pavement resurfacing from the western outskirts of Bryon through Kasson.
DODGE CENTER, MN
Ryan
Y-105FM

Esteemed Rochester Nature Educator Has Died

Plainview, MN (KROC-AM News) - A well-known Rochester educator died this week. Harry L. Buck was 92 years old when he passed away Thursday in Plainview. His obituary posted by the Schad and Zabel Funeral Home says a memorial service for Buck will take place on September 24 at Christ United Methodist Church.
ROCHESTER, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Mills Fleet Farm tailored for Hastings

The wait for the Mills Fleet Farm in Hastings is over. The doors to the big-box retailer are open. Inside awaits a tailor-made shopping experience for Hastings. Throughout the planning process, Fleet Farm consulted with residents to find out what products and services they wanted available. A good example –...
HASTINGS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Albert Lea House Fire Inflicts Thousands of Dollars in Damage

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- Albert Lea Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a vacant home Thursday morning. An Albert Lea Fire and Rescue Press release says crews were called to the home in the 1700 block of Eberhart St. around 5:45 a.m. on the report of neighbors hearing the home’s smoke alarms. Responding firefighters reported the fire was coming from the basement.
ALBERT LEA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Firefighters Put Out Downtown Debris Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters extinguished a debris fire in the downtown area Tuesday afternoon. A news release from the fire department indicates four engines and one truck responded to the blaze at a commercial building at 50 7th St. Northeast. The first firefighters that responded found a pile of debris up against the building had caught on fire.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Business Giving Free Donuts To Teachers This Week

There's a ton of excitement today all throughout Minnesota because it is the first day of school for a huge population of students. But it's not just a big day for the kids. I grew up with a mom that was a Kindergartener teacher for over 30 years and trust me, that first day of school is a huge day for the teachers as well. One business in Rochester, Minnesota knows that and is giving back to all of the teachers in our area with a fun (and delicious) freebie!
ROCHESTER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

New ship stops in Red Wing on way to New Orleans

More than 200 people lined Riverfront Park Sunday to catch a glimpse of the Viking cruise line new riverboat, the Viking Mississippi. The riverboat stopped for a few hours in Red Wing after leaving St. Paul Saturday night on its maiden voyage to New Orleans. The ship is huge, 450...
RED WING, MN
dodgecountyindependent.com

The Future of the Mantorville Dam

The last meeting of the Mantorville Park Board was standing room only. Almost everyone was there for the primary agenda item: The future of the Mantorville dam. I and most others in attendance thought the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the removal of the Mantorville dam. That was just one of the options that was discussed.
MANTORVILLE, MN
1520 The Ticket

South Broadway Traffic in Rochester Snarled by Truck Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Northbound Highway 52 was closed to traffic earlier this afternoon due to a semi-truck crash at the Broadway interchange. Witness reports indicate the truck tipped over while apparently attempting to turn onto the entrance ramp to North on Highway 52. The truck was loaded with corn and much of its cargo spilled out onto South Broadway.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

UPDATE: Two injured in NW Rochester crash

(ABC 6 News) – A 68-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in northwest Rochester Wednesday, Sept. 7. Her passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was also taken to St. Marys Hospital with unknown injuries. The identities of all parties have not be released so that Rochester law enforcement...
KROC News

Rochester Police Department Swears in 10 New Officers

The officers took the oath of office during a swearing-in ceremony Wednesday at the Rochester Police Department’s north precinct. Police Chief Jim Franklin gave opening and closing remarks at the ceremony. Members of the new officers' families were on hand to watch the ceremony and pin the badges on...
ROCHESTER, MN
olmstedcounty.gov

Olmsted County and the City of Rochester encourage residents to make a plan for voting in the Nov. 8 general election

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, voters across the United States will cast ballots in the general election. Some voters may choose to vote early through absentee voting. Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are encouraging all eligible residents to participate in the general election by registering to vote, reviewing their sample ballots, and making a plan to vote in person or absentee.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
