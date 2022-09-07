ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

American woman killed in shark attack while snorkeling with family in the Bahamas

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSBJJ_0hlJ3ioI00

BAHAMAS (NEXSTAR) — A Pennsylvania woman is dead after reportedly being attacked by a bull shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday.

According to Royal Bahamas Police Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, the woman and her family booked a tour to snorkel in the waters off Green Cay, roughly a half-mile northwest of the private island of Rose Island, near Nassau.

While in the water, the 58-year-old woman’s family reportedly saw a shark attack her, local outlet Eyewitness News reported .

Family members and tour company employees were able to rescue the woman and bring her to mainland New Providence. The woman had suffered injuries to her upper extremities, according to Skippings, and was pronounced dead by emergency medical services.

Police have not identified the woman, who was a passenger aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas. A press release issued Wednesday by the Royal Bahamas Police said only that the family was from Lake Erie.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean confirmed to Nexstar that the incident happened during an “independent shore excursion” and added that the cruise line is “providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time.” Harmony of the Seas is on a seven-night cruise after sailing out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on Sunday.

Study: The states you’re most likely to suffer a shark bite

According to Reuters , a 21-year-old American woman was killed in a shark attack in the same area in 2019.

The Pennsylvania woman’s death comes just a few months after three American tourists died while at a Sandals Resort in the Bahamas. Authorities later confirmed all three died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

PD: Woman arrested for scanning fake barcodes at Wal-Mart self-checkout

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after attempting to scan fake barcodes in the Wal-Mart self-checkout line, police say. Mericarmen Gomez, 34, was taken into custody for the offense of fraud, destroy, removal, concealment of writing and theft. On Saturday, police responded to the Wal-Mart on Boca Chica where they were informed […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
natureworldnews.com

Two Swimmers Survive Shark Attack in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Two swimmers survived two different shark attacks near Myrtle Beach in South Carolina in a single day. According to MyrtleBeachSC News, Master Corporal Kevin Larke of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said that one of the swimmers had suffered a "bad bite" to the forearm during the ordeals on Monday. The swimmers' personal information has not been made public. It is still unkown whether it was the same shark or two individual sharks that was responsible for both attacks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Florida State
abc27 News

Woman dead after York County single-vehicle accident

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York say one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident that occurred in Springfield Township, York County. Police say on Aug. 27, a 79-year-old woman from Maryland was driving on North Road when she experienced a medical episode. Her vehicle traveled off the side of the […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bahamas#Snorkeling#Shark Attack#Royal Caribbean#Accident#American#Eyewitness News#New Providence#Skippings#The Royal Caribbean#The Royal Bahamas Police#Reuters
abc27 News

Pennsylvania bank robbery suspect taken into custody in Harrisburg

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — The man accused of holding up a bank in Lycoming County has been arrested in Harrisburg Police say Robert Jones admitted to robbing the Jersey Shore State Bank Tuesday afternoon. Officers executed a search warrant for his vehicle in Harrisburg and say they recovered clothing used during the bank robbery […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Former Middletown football players expelled amid hazing investigation

(WHTM) – Seven former Middletown football players were expelled after a hazing investigation that led to the cancelation of this year’s football season. The expulsions were approved during a Middletown Area School District school board meeting on Tuesday. On Aug. 19, Middletown football coach Scott Acri resigned amid the investigation into a video from August […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27 News

Full Week 3 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 3 games across the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon, and York Adams. Week 3 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: Shippensburg vs Spring Grove Below is a complete […]
HIGH SCHOOL
CBS Pittsburgh

Dr. Oz bought Palm Beach mansion with help of man embroiled in fraud scheme

Among Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz's 18 known real estate investments, none is larger or more valuable than Louwana, a 10-bedroom historic beachfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.The 18,559-square-foot estate has been valued at more than $36 million, according to local appraisal records. In an interview with Boca Raton Magazine in 2018, the celebrity physician described the mansion as "our house" and raved about Palm Beach, which he said was "like a playground to me in many ways."The opulent Florida property has so far escaped the level of attention given to some of Oz's other houses, such as the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Travel Maven

There's a Massive ATV Park Opening in Pennsylvania Soon

There are some pretty big changes coming to Pennsylvania over the next few years. In a recent announcement, Governor Tom Wolf has revealed a budget change that allows for 3 new state parks and a brand new, massive ATV park. These new additions come after an uptick in state park and state forest attendance over the past couple of years, likely due to the pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

abc27 News

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy