Man Dies in Kochville Township Crash
A 72-year-old man is dead after a crash in Kochville Township Thursday. The Saginaw County Sheriff Dept. said it happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., as the man was driving a white GMC Terrain northbound on Mackinaw Rd. and tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 42-year-old woman. While attempting to re-enter the northbound lane, the Terrain side-swiped the Trax and lost control, going into a ditch and landing on its roof. The 72-year-old driver was dead when emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the Trax was not injured.
Sheriff's office: One dead following crash
KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – One person is dead following a crash in Saginaw County Thursday morning. On Sept. 8, about 9 a.m. deputies were called to a reported crash on Mackinaw Road and Pierce Road in Kochville Township, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office. A 72-year-old...
