ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wsgw.com

Man Dies in Kochville Township Crash

A 72-year-old man is dead after a crash in Kochville Township Thursday. The Saginaw County Sheriff Dept. said it happened shortly before 9:00 a.m., as the man was driving a white GMC Terrain northbound on Mackinaw Rd. and tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 42-year-old woman. While attempting to re-enter the northbound lane, the Terrain side-swiped the Trax and lost control, going into a ditch and landing on its roof. The 72-year-old driver was dead when emergency personnel arrived. The driver of the Trax was not injured.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff’s office: One dead following crash

KOCHVILLE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – One person is dead following a crash in Saginaw County Thursday morning. On Sept. 8, about 9 a.m. deputies were called to a reported crash on Mackinaw Road and Pierce Road in Kochville Township, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office. A 72-year-old...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Howard City, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Beaverton, MI
County
Isabella County, MI
Isabella County, MI
Accidents
Isabella County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Ford Ecosport#Gmc Terrain
9&10 News

Mason County Sheriff: Deputy Involved in Pentwater Shooting

A Mason County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting at a home near Bass Lake, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the Pentwater home around noon Friday. When they arrived, the suspect immediately ran away from deputies. Following a chase, the suspect...
MASON COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Police identify man shot and killed at Grand Rapids restaurant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The victim from a Sunday shooting at La Petite Chateau in Grand Rapids has been identified as Jose Garcia Rivas, 31, according to Grand Rapids Police Department. The death of Rivas has been ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed by the Kent County...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Isabella County Sheriff's Department investigating fatal crash

Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-car accident at the intersection of Broadway and Summerton Roads. At this time, it appears that the vehicle driven by the 80-year old woman was traveling eastbound on Broadway Road when it approached a traffic light. This vehicle appears to have failed to yield the right of way to the other vehicle, a GMC Terrain driven by a 19-year old woman from Beaverton, which was traveling southbound on Summerton Road.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
wsgw.com

Retired Saginaw Police K9 Passes Away

Retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo (source: Saginaw Police Dept.) Saginaw Police have lost a former colleague. The department announced on its Facebook page that retired Saginaw Police K9 Canjo passed away Friday morning. The department said Canjo was born August 6, 2010 and worked for the Saginaw Police Department from...
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Truck Driver Saves Small Boy Alongside Highway

A truck driver from Bay City was honored with a special recognition from the Truckload Carriers Association. Dallas Steiger, driver for Ludington based Quick-Way, Inc., was driving a load north on US-131 in Mason County’s Sherman Township on August 31 when he saw a two-year-old boy near traffic along the south bound side of the busy highway. The boy had wandered up the driveway from his home.
BAY CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy