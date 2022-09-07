Read full article on original website
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension
Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport
A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
Widow of motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash that killed him gets justice after spending thousands on her own investigation following police blunders
The widow of a motorcyclist who was told her husband was partly to blame for the crash which killed him and that the driver would not be prosecuted has got justice after paying for her own investigation. David Fudge, 66, was out with fellow motorcycle club members when William Curtis,...
Man, 28, is arrested after handing himself in to police following reports woman was 'raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station'
A man who handed himself in to police has been arrested after a woman alleged she was raped in bushes by someone she met at a bus station. The 28-year-old man voluntarily went to the police station on Sunday after Gloucestershire Police had launched a CCTV appeal. The appeal showed...
Relief as missing 13-year-old girl who disappeared from her Bath home three days ago is found safe
There was widespread relief as a Bath teenager reported missing amid growing concerns for her welfare has been found safe, police announced. Ruby, 13, who had been missing for three days, vanished from her home in Bath on Tuesday, August 9. Officers had been very concerned for her welfare and...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
CCTV is released of a man hunted by police after a woman in her 40s was raped by a stranger as she walked near Waitrose in Cheltenham
Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with a rape attack on a woman walking along a footpath in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, last month. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was found in a distressed state by a member of the public...
Female police officer, 41, is cleared of sharing offensive WhatsApp messages mocking George Floyd after judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time
A female West Mercia police officer has been cleared of sending offensive messages mocking George Floyd after a judge found prosecutors failed to bring charges in time. Pc Joann Jinks, 41, was facing trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court today but Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram formally found her not guilty of three charges of sending a grossly offensive message by a public communication network following the administrative blunder and subsequent legal argument.
Mother blasts 'inconsiderate moron' Mercedes driver after they parked car over pavement and left her unable to push her brain-damaged son along in his wheelchair
A mother has blasted a 'moron' Mercedes driver who dumped their car over the pavement which forced her to push her brain-damaged son into the road to get past. Michelle Williams, 59, from Bedworth, Warwickshire, was pushing her son Ashley Williams, 25, on his wheelchair when they encountered a Mercedes parked on the pavement along Furnace Road.
Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station
A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court
A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday.Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.South Yorkshire Police said Horrocks was based in its response team but he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the forceSuperintendent Delphine...
TUI pilot turns plane around to pick up crying little girl 'left behind' at airport
A father has praised TUI after one of their pilots turned a plane around to pick up a crying little girl who was 'left behind' at the airport. Adrian Insley was travelling with his partner, their four children, his parents. He said that the incident took place on the way...
Uninsured learner driver, 20, who killed his 17-year-old girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree during trip to Morrisons supermarket avoids jail
An uninsured learner driver who killed his teenage girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree has avoided jail. Rhys McLennan, 20, who has a provisional licence, took his Nissan Pixo without telling his mother to Alnwick Morrisons in Northumberland with 17-year-old Chelsea Gillie to pick up some juice.
Mother-of-five, 62, who died after her car broke down on smart motorway could have been saved by radar that detected stationary vehicles but it had not been activated, inquest hears
A mother-of-five who died after her car broke down on a smart motorway could have been saved by technology to detect stationary vehicles but it had not been included, an inquest heard. Nargis Begum, 62, died following a collision on a smart motorway stretch of the M1 near Woodall Services,...
Ammanford: Murder probe after Cameron Lindley dies
A murder investigation has been launched after a 22-year-old died Carmarthenshire. Cameron Lindley was fatally injured at a home in Treforis, Ammanford at 20:50 BST on Thursday. A 19-year-old male was arrested and remains in police custody, Dyfed Powys Police said. In a statement his family described Mr Lindley as...
Leeds: Preacher sentenced for harassing transgender woman
A Christian preacher has been given a community order for harassing a transgender woman in Leeds city centre. David McConnell, 41, of Flockton, Wakefield, was preaching in Briggate in June 2021 when he made comments about "adulterers, drunkards, homosexuals". When challenged by the woman, McConnell referred to her repeatedly as...
