lptv.org
Brainerd Man Suffers Head Injury After Motorcycle Crash
A Brainerd man was sent to the hospital after suffered a head injury in a motorcycle crash. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on September 8th, Matthew Bordwell of Brainerd was driving his motorcycle eastbound on State Highway 210 without a helmet. Bordwell lost control of the motorcycle, slid on the pavement, and crashed near the intersection of Highway 210 and Ash Avenue in Oak Lake Township. Bordwell sustained a head injury after being thrown from the vehicle.
cbs3duluth.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash
CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan arrested for intox at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 67-year-old Duluth, MN, man was arrested about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, on a charge of public intoxication at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Keith Myron Lind stemmed from a report from casino security that Lind was intoxicated and trying to leave by driving his vehicle, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
This Minnesota City Is Ranked In Top 10 Most Depressed Cities In The United States
A nursing website took a look at one of the most common mental illnesses in the United States and did research to identify the most depressed cities including one Minnesota city in the top 10. CEUfast was established in 1987 and their mission is to provide quality nursing continuing education...
Looking At 17 Of The Oldest Restaurants In Minnesota
There are so many things to do in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but the variety of history and great restaurants have to be near the top of the list. From burgers to fish, so let's see what we can deep fry, there are so many great options in Minnesota. Also a lot of history in many cities from Duluth to St. Paul to Winona and more. Did you know there is even a restaurant in Minnesota older than the actual state?
cbs3duluth.com
Long-time felon arrested in Duluth drug bust
DULUTH, MN-- A 66-year-old Duluth man with a lengthy criminal history is now in jail after police confiscated drugs and illegal firearms during a search. That search warrant for methamphetamine sales was conducted on the 900 block of E. 3rd Street in Duluth. Inside the John Reick home, the police...
FOX 21 Online
Blatnik Bridge Reopens All Lanes To Public
DULUTH, Minn. — Drivers are getting some relief on the Blatnik Bridge after three months of summer construction. All lanes are now open compared to single lanes in both directions since May. Crews had been working on concrete, sealing, drainage, and deck improvements. This has all been done to...
fox9.com
Charges: Northern Minnesota man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend
OGEMA TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Murder charges have been filed in a deadly shooting in northern Minnesota that appears to be wrapped up in a love triangle, in which a man is accused of killing the man who was dating his ex-girlfriend. The investigation into the shooting started around...
New Fast Food Restaurant Opens in Superior
Superior has a new fast food restaurant, it opened today on Tower Ave. In May, we reported on the ground-breaking in front of Ravin Crossbows on Tower Ave. for a new restaurant that was originally rumored to be replacing the Subway inside Walmart, that didn't happen, but Taco Bell did just open down the block from the store.
cbs3duluth.com
Sandstone man killed in shooting, suspect arrested
SANDSTONE, MN -- A man is expected to be charged with murder after a shooting in Pine County. According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, around 6 a.m. Tuesday, someone dropped off a shooting victim at the hospital. The victim died shortly after. Later that day, authorities arrested a...
cbs3duluth.com
CBS 3 Duluth video forecast
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited Northern Lights Elementary School in Superior Tuesday to speak with students and tout his plan to increase funding for public schools in Wisconsin. City by City: 9/7/22. Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT. The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Hope Walk will take...
Duluth City Council recently approved city-sanctioned homeless encampments, could it work in the Twin Cities?
DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth is a city on the lake. A popular tourist spot for many across the Midwest. It's also home to hundreds who are homeless. Many of them sleep in tents and flimsy structures in encampments. "It is an unsafe situation for the people...
WDIO-TV
Tensions rise over Duluth’s first tiny house
Simply Tiny Development is a Colorado-based company that builds tiny houses and camper vans. A small team came together experiencing the challenges that we’re facing as a society, as a generation, especially with housing,” said CEO Sean Dixon, Ph.D. “After I got out of college, we really kind of took a stance and figured out what we wanted to do. We figured we could have a decent impact, and we started tackling sustainability, housing or sustainable housing. We kind of just looked around and said, ‘Okay, how can we actually start making a difference?’ And we looked at some tiny homes and sort of progressed from there.”
boreal.org
Isolated severe thunderstorms possible this evening
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 8, 2022. Here's the latest look at the potential for showers and storms this evening into tonight. A line of showers and thunderstorms will slowly sweep from west to east across the area later today along a cold front. A storm or two may become strong to severe from this evening into early tomorrow morning. Possible hazards associated with any severe storms that develop will be damaging winds up to 60 MPH and large hail up to 1”. Make sure to have a way to receive warning information, such as listening to NOAA Weather Radio. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue on Friday as the cold front slowly continues southeastward. Northwest Wisconsin will see rain chances linger into this weekend while northeast Minnesota dries out.
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Esko, Cloquet, Proctor, and North Branch Earn Week 2 Wins
ESKO, Minn- The Esko Eskomos improved to 2-0 on Friday, defeating Mora by a final of 24-6.
WTIP
2022 Lake Superior temperatures surprise scientists at Large Lakes Observatory
It has been an interesting year for Minnesota weather. While regions across northern Minnesota experienced intense temperatures and weather conditions, so did one of the largest Great Lakes. “We had a really interestingly cold winter,” said Jay Austin, professor of physics and astronomy at Large Lakes Observatory at the University...
Essentia Files Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against Duluth Nurses Planning To Strike
Not so fast. Two groups involved with organizing the planned strike by Duluth-area nurses have been hit with unfair labor practice charges by Essentia Health. The planned strike is expected to take place September 12 through September 16 at health care facilities in the Twin Ports area, Moose Lake, and the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Nurses Association and the National Labor Relations Board have issued their 10-day strike notice, which would affect all health care systems in those communities. That notice details the health care facilities that would be impacted by the strike.
Minnesota actor joins cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'
Courtesy of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. A critically-acclaimed stage, television and film actor from Minnesota will appear on the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." The hit show will premiere on Disney + on Sept. 19 after 30 seasons on ABC. The Season 31 celebrity cast was announced...
