From the National Weather Service • Duluth • September 8, 2022. Here's the latest look at the potential for showers and storms this evening into tonight. A line of showers and thunderstorms will slowly sweep from west to east across the area later today along a cold front. A storm or two may become strong to severe from this evening into early tomorrow morning. Possible hazards associated with any severe storms that develop will be damaging winds up to 60 MPH and large hail up to 1”. Make sure to have a way to receive warning information, such as listening to NOAA Weather Radio. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue on Friday as the cold front slowly continues southeastward. Northwest Wisconsin will see rain chances linger into this weekend while northeast Minnesota dries out.

