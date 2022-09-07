Read full article on original website
3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more
Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card,...
3 To Know: Climate study, gas prices and record births
1. Climate study: Thwaites Glacier mapping shows ice loss. Scientists in West Antarctica have captured a first-of-its-kind seafloor mapping near the world’s widest glacier – which is shrinking at a pace that could one day raise global sea levels up to 10 feet, according to the University of South Florida.
Southwest Florida Fishing Report: Anglers moving from red group to gag grouper and snapper
Closer to shore and in the shallows, snook season is now open. The season opened Sept. 1 with amendments to the management plan in place since the devastating and well-documented red tide events of 2018. New rules give anglers the opportunity to harvest one snook per day per harvester south of Vanderbilt Beach Road or North Latitude 26 15.255.
