Closer to shore and in the shallows, snook season is now open. The season opened Sept. 1 with amendments to the management plan in place since the devastating and well-documented red tide events of 2018. New rules give anglers the opportunity to harvest one snook per day per harvester south of Vanderbilt Beach Road or North Latitude 26 15.255.

HOBBIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO