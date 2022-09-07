ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more

Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card,...
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Climate study, gas prices and record births

1. Climate study: Thwaites Glacier mapping shows ice loss. Scientists in West Antarctica have captured a first-of-its-kind seafloor mapping near the world’s widest glacier – which is shrinking at a pace that could one day raise global sea levels up to 10 feet, according to the University of South Florida.
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy