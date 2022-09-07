Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
The Importance of Personal Boundaries
Personal boundaries help us state what is and isn’t acceptable to us. Setting boundaries has various benefits for promoting overall mental health and well-being. Boundaries can help you assert what you’re OK and not OK with. Personal boundaries in relationships are necessary because you may feel resentful and exhausted without them.
Psych Centra
What Is the Difference Between Complex PTSD and BPD?
Complex PTSD (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder share some common symptoms and can coexist. The symptoms of complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) and borderline personality disorder (BPD) are similar. But there are key differences in emotional regulation and troubled relationships that set CPTSD and BPD apart. Knowing the differences can...
Mourning rituals help people cope with grief, say scientists
Experts agree on importance of traditions seen after Queen’s death in enabling bereaved to process loss
Psych Centra
Longevity and Bipolar Disorder
Living with bipolar disorder can result in a shorter life span if left unmanaged. Research shows that physical illness plays a big role. If you’re living with bipolar disorder, you know firsthand how much it can interfere with your quality of life. Cyclical periods of mania or mania and depression can make it hard to maintain a healthy, stable lifestyle.
