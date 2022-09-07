ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramore are up to something, and fans are freaking out

Is it finally time?! After revealing that they were properly back in the studio at the start of the year, the three members of Paramore have just changed their profile pictures on Instagram to their faces crushed against glass – and, as we all know, when a band starts coordinating their socials, they’re up to something.
As No Right look ahead to a debut full-length, we meet the band’s formidable vocalist Sierra Stark to chat about music as an outlet, the change in the Bay Area hardcore scene (for the better) and more…

When things are messed up in your life, it’s rarely a bad idea to start a band. Even better, you could start a hardcore band and really dredge some shit up. Aged 19, having never set foot on stage before, No Right vocalist Sierra Stark did just that. The first song they released in the spring of 2016 bore their name – it was a mission statement fit to peel the skin clean off your skull. ‘Told me you don’t give no love for free, but you see in a child’s mind that’s not fucking comforting,’ Sierra howled right out of the traps.
Album review: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Ozzy is a man who is often down, but crucially one who is never out. Three years ago, when he released his Ordinary Man album, he was still recovering from a year and a half of physical ailments – staph infection, major neck surgery following a fall that dislodged previous neck surgery – and announced around its release that he was living with a form of Parkinson's disease. The album itself occasionally looked deep into the darkness, oft talking about The End, while the title-track was a duet with Elton John that sang about bringing the curtain down and 'just an empty stage', with a feeling not unlike Sinatra's My Way.
New Beatles Album Re-Release Features Dark Alternate Version Of A Famous Song

The one Beatles song often cited as the most kid-friendly is without a doubt “Yellow Submarine.” There are kids’ books focused on that submarine, toys, and even pretty rad magnetic puzzles. But what if the most kid-oriented Fab song was actually super dark? In an upcoming re-released version of the 1966 album, Revolver, the world is about to get a dark, sad ballad version of the “Yellow Submarine” that might have been.
Watch previously unseen footage of a classic Led Zeppelin show

Previously unseen footage of a famous Led Zeppelin show has been made available to watch for the first time in over 50 years. As per Classic Rock, Led Zeppelin fan Eddie Vincent made the incredibly discovery after originally shooting the footage at the band’s Inglewood Forum concert in Los Angeles on September 4th, 1970. Vincent smuggled his parent’s Kodak Brownie camera into the venue under his jacket, such was his ambition to capture the moment.
Brooke Candy Can Be Your Mistress on 'Flip Phone'

Produced by PAPER (in collaboration with Gentle Monster) An icon of the underground music, fashion and queer art worlds, Brooke Candy is a creative force unlike any other. Having spent the last three years working on her visual art and tattooing, the sex positive pop idol, who's previously collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX, Bree Runway, Ashnikko and Rico Nasty, is gearing up to embark on her next musical era. Today, she kicks things off with her brand new solo single "Flip Phone," featuring a music video, produced by PAPER in collaboration with Gentle Monster.
