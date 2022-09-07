Read full article on original website
Interviewer says Meghan Markle told her to transcribe 'guttural sounds' that she was making during sit down chat
Meghan Markle told an interviewer to transcribe the 'guttural sounds' she was making during her sit down chat for a magazine article that was published today. Features writer Allison P Davis revealed that she was struck by the Duchess of Sussex acting like a 'reality TV producer' when profiling her for a Fall Fashion issue of The Cut - part of New York magazine.
Harry Mystery Deepens as Charles Felt Meghan Should Skip Queen Visit—Report
King Charles III asked Prince Harry to visit Queen Elizabeth II alone, according to an unconfirmed report that will likely cause hurt in the Sussex camp.
Britney Spears posts bombshell video, declines ‘lots of money’ for Oprah interview
Britney Spears is telling her story in her own words. The pop superstar released a bombshell 22-minute audio clip on YouTube Sunday about the “abuse” she experienced as a result of her conservatorship and also shared why she turned down “lots of money” to do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. “I get nothing out of sharing all of this,” Spears, 40, said. “I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and so many people [for] lots and lots of money, but it’s insane. I don’t want any of it. For me, it’s beyond a sit-down proper interview.” The “Hold Me Closer” singer...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Haven’t Found Their Footing in Being Non-Royals’ and ‘Being Non-Celebrities,’ Royal Expert Says
A royal expert explained why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still trying to find 'their footing' as they navigate being non-royals and non-celebrities.
Voices: Leave Harry and Meghan alone – they’ve reunited with Wills and Kate to mourn the Queen
The irony of a lifelong supporter of a republic writing a column cheerleading for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is not lost on me. The thing is, I’ve never much liked bullies. Or bullying. And there has been a lot of that directed at the Sussexes. But now, in full view of the watching nation, Harry and Meghan have reunited with Wills and Kate to pay their respects to their grandmother at Balmoral. Perhaps we can learn something from this display of familial solidarity – and finally leave them alone?The message from the English right when it comes...
Wait, What Is Actually Happening to the Queen’s Corgis?
Among the many viral Tweets generated by the news of Queen Elizabeth’s illness on Thursday was writer Ashley Feinberg’s joking interpretation of the Queen’s wish, reported in 2015, that she not survive any of her dogs. Feinberg stretched the idea to its logical extreme, creating an imaginary parallel universe in which the few remaining corgis in Elizabeth’s pack are regretfully dispatched by firing squad, and generating many inspired follow-up tweets.
The queen's last hours as family dashed to deathbed
It began with a short but worrying statement. The palace statement said the queen had died "peacefully" but in line with royal tradition did not give any cause of death.
After Dropping Post About Elton John, Britney Spears Abruptly Deleted Her Instagram Account
We are on the cusp of a historic moment, as Britney Spears is about to release her first new music since 2016 — her first anything since her conservatorship ended —and she’s doing it with the legend Sir Elton John. It will be a huge step personally for the former pop star as well, as she continues to enjoy her freedom after 13 years under her family’s control. But after the “Baby One More Time” singer took to Instagram in teasing the duet of “Hold Me Closer” — which is set to be released Friday, August 26 — Spears has now deleted her account altogether.
King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners
The King’s mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his tribute to the Queen was “important” and “a nice touch”, mourners have said.Charles referenced his love for his son, Harry, and wife Meghan during an address to the nation on Friday.The duke and duchess live in Montecito in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, having stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.Helen Hasnip came to Balmoral on Friday evening to pay respects, and watched Charles’ speech on a mobile phone.The 51-year-old mental health nurse from Newcastle, but living in nearby Aboyne, told PA: “It was...
Harry & Meghan Join William & Kate to Observe Flowers for Queen at Windsor
William and Kate appear to have extended an olive branch to Harry and Meghan -- inviting them to Windsor Castle to take in the public tributes for the Queen. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on hand Saturday, standing shoulder to shoulder with the new Prince and Princess of Wales as they stepped out and observed the scores of flowers and cards left by commoners outside the palace gates ... and there were a lot.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Their Sentiments Following the Queen’s Death
See Queen Elizabeth’s Transformation Through the Years See Queen Elizabeth’s Transformation Through the Years. England lost its leader, Queen Elizabeth II, earlier today, when she sadly passed away at age 96. Buckingham Palace was the first to report the tragedy, confirming she died on its socials:. This content...
British royals by the numbers: Queen Elizabeth leaves behind a fortune with a murky future
Queen Elizabeth II died yesterday at age 96, after reigning for seven decades. Charles, her oldest son, became the new King of the United Kingdom immediately upon her death. Interestingly, Charles’s succession to the crown has also led some leaders of Commonwealth countries, particularly in the Caribbean, to call for the removal of the British monarch as their head of state. After 70 years, the Queen’s death is causing quite a shakeup—and it could have implications for the royal family’s “brand,” too. To what extent? It’s far too early to say, but we do have a general idea of what’s at stake—at least monetarily speaking.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned down two Royal invites according to insiders
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain at the center of controversy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in Manchester this week and many are wondering if they will spend time with any of the Royals. Some news outlets have been implying that Harry's family would ignore him and his wife but if new reports are accurate then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the ones who are not desiring to reconcile. If the latest from The Daily Mail is accurate Harry and Meghan have refused two attempts by the Royals to reconcile.
King Charles leaves Balmoral Castle - Reuters witness
BALMORAL, Scotland, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles has left Balmoral Castle where he and other members of the Royal Family had gathered following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth.
Don Lemon Calls Meghan Markle's Talk on Racism After Marriage 'Shocking'
Lemon said during the New Day segment that Markle was explaining how "she didn't get the full Black treatment" before meeting Prince Harry.
Crazy That Britney Spears Invented the Sheer Skirt
Britney Spears and the VMAs. An iconic combination. In 2001 she gave her infamous snake performance. In 2003 she kissed Madonna. But in 2002? Well, the singer’s stunt was of a sartorial nature. This was the year of Britney’s Leather Bar look, and it was glorious. Cast your...
Inside Australia's secret plan of action in the wake of the Queen's death - and the poignant Palace code words that signalled the end of an epic era
As the news of Queen Elizabeth's death creates shockwaves across the globe, Australia is setting in motion a secret plan seven decades in the making. The heartbreaking reality that her Majesty, 96, has died after 73 years as ruler of Britain and head of state for Australia and the Commonwealth, means a series of protocols will now be enacted in Canberra.
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Date, Location and More Details
Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022, at age 96. The monarch was one of the longest-reigning in history, and her mark on the United Kingdom and the world is one unlikely to be matched by any of her descendants. As such, the entire Western world will also want to pay respects to the late Queen. Get all the details on Queen Elizabeth II's funeral—one that will undoubtedly be a global event.
Britney Spears’ Son Explains Why He and His Brother Didn’t Attend Mom’s Wedding
Jayden Federline, the 15-year-old son of Britney Spears and ex-husband Kevin Federline, is opening up about where he stands with his mother. In an upcoming British ITV documentary, which has been previewed by The Daily Mail, Jayden explained why he didn’t attend Britney’s wedding in June. We initially...
Princess Charlene and family step out in style for annual ‘Monaco Picnic’
Last weekend, the U Cavagnëtu, better known around the world as the ‘Monaco Picnic’, made a triumphant return after a two-year hiatus. To mark the occasion, Prince Albert II, his wife Princess Charlene, and their twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques stepped out to attend the event, mixing with a large number of its attendees.
