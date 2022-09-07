ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, MO

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Crews respond to crash on I-70 at Missouri River bridge

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Due to a crash, traffic on westbound Interstate 70 is backing up Friday afternoon at the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport. The Boone County Fire Protection District shared on Twitter that crews responded to the crash around 2:20 p.m. More details about the crash, including the...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man

The Highway Patrol arrested a Norborne man in Carroll County on Thursday afternoon, September 8th on multiple allegations. Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance—one involving methamphetamine and the other LSD. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Fredericktown, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Cairo, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Monroe City woman armed with AR-15 rifle, bag of ammunition arrested after Tuesday incident

MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman is in custody after law enforcement quelled an active shooter incident Tuesday, one block away from Monroe City Junior High School. Stephanie L. O’Connor, 48, was transported to the Randolph County Jail in Huntsville, Mo., where she is held on a no bond warrant. Kevin Bross, who was appointed to the case as prosecuting attorney by Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, charged O’Connor with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance.
MONROE CITY, MO
kttn.com

Brookfield woman sentenced to 30 years in prison in relation to case which resulted in the death of a child

A Brookfield woman was sentenced in Livingston County on September 7th after being found guilty by a jury in July of multiple felonies. Fifty-three-year-old Nancy Jean Royal was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts each of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk.
BROOKFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy