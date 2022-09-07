Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH Finally trying for a Rebound amid the Bloodbath or is it a Mirage?

Shiba Inu price is trying to surge towards the upper neckline of the ascending triangle pattern over the daily chart. SHIB crypto is trading at 20, 50, and 100-days DMA and is still below 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of SHIB/BTC is at 0.00000000064 BTC with an intraday gain...

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO