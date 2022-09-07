Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH Finally trying for a Rebound amid the Bloodbath or is it a Mirage?

Read full article on original website
Related
themarketperiodical.com
EOS Price Analysis: EOS Recorded $140 Rally with the Help of Round Bottom Formation
EOS price is drawing a rounding bottom formation near the 2022 lows on the weekly round level. The weekly RSI indicator approaches the halfway mark, which could create slight volatility in the price. The market cap increased by 16% to $1.64 billion in the last 24 hours. EOS Coin has...
themarketperiodical.com
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Crypto Needs to Register its Breakout through the Neckline of Triangle!
Shiba Inu price is trying to surge towards the upper neckline of the ascending triangle pattern over the daily chart. SHIB crypto is trading at 20, 50, and 100-days DMA and is still below 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of SHIB/BTC is at 0.00000000064 BTC with an intraday gain...
themarketperiodical.com
ETHEREUM CLASSIC COIN PRICE ANALYSIS: ETC coin price is trading above the supply zone, will it continue the bullish trend?
The ETC coin price is trading at the demand zone, after breaking the supply zone. The ETC coin price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of ETC/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.001889 with a decrease of -1.69% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
Filecoin Price Analysis: FIL Crypto Gathering Support to Rally Towards $10.00 Mark?
Filecoin price is trying to maintain the uptrend momentum over the daily price chart. FIL crypto is trading at 20 EMA and still below 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of FIL/BTC is at 0.0002948 BTC with an intraday drop of 2.36%. On the daily chart, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
themarketperiodical.com
DogeCoin Price Analysis: DOGE Consolidates at 2021 Lows, What about its Recovery?
DogeCoin price is trying to regain the uptrend momentum to surge towards the upper price range of the consolidation phase. DOGE crypto is trading at 20 EMA and is still below 50, 100, and 200-day Daily Moving Average. The pair of DOGE/BTC is at 0.000003059 BTC with an intraday drop...
themarketperiodical.com
Filecoin Price Analysis: FIL is on The Verge to Break Falling Trendline
Filecoin (FIL) is moving towards a downsloping trendline. The FIL price is being seen above the mid-band of the Bollinger Bands indicator. FIL Coin’s market cap is up 3.5% to $1.77 billion. The cryptocurrency’s entire market cap is attempting to recover its losses, resulting in a 2.8% gain in...
themarketperiodical.com
Monero Price Analysis: Will XMR Reach to $200 level before The End of September?
Monero Coin (XMR) again started forming a higher low with an increase of 4.3% in the last 24 hours. Bulls propelled XMR price above the red moving lines of the EMA Ribbon indicator. The correlation between Bitcoin and XMR appears to be weak, thus causing the pair to lose 3.3%...
themarketperiodical.com
Solana Price Analysis: SOL Stuck Among the Battle, Bulls Barely Manage $30-Support Zone
Solana (SOL) price seems to be range-bound because BTC hovers at $19K. Buyers accumulate SOL coins above the $30-support level to defend from more sell-off. Trading volume was recorded at $755 Million last night, down 30%. Solana (SOL) price scaled approximately 38% drop in price in the last 20 days...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themarketperiodical.com
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Investors Hope to See $2000 Level Soon, 200-DMA Remains to Break
Ethereum Coin (ETH) price is moving towards the next round level of $2000. Vital moving averages like 20, 50 and 100 are well below the current price. Buyers accumulated ETH coins well above the $1400-key support level. Ethereum (ETH) completed the prior session’s gains and is currently trading in a...
themarketperiodical.com
Ethereum Classic Price Analysis: ETC is Close to Break Huge Downsloping trendline
Ethereum Classic Coin (ETC) is trading near a bearish trend line on the weekly time frame. The daily price chart suggests a bullish trend in ETC as the price trades above the 20,50 and 100 DMAs. Traders witnessed a 27% drop in trading volume in the last 24 hours. Ethereum...
Comments / 0