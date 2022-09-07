Read full article on original website
‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath
Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA・
'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Pakistan village
The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny Pakistani village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential monsoon rains, are facing starvation and disease. Catastrophic monsoon rains blamed on climate change have left vast swathes of Pakistan under water this summer, with villagers such as those in Basti Ahmad Din grappling with the destruction of their homes and livelihoods.
ASIA・
Anger in China after footage shows residents in earthquake-hit Chengdu stopped from fleeing due to Covid lockdown
The decision of authorities to enforce strict Covid-19 lockdown measures in southwestern China’s Chengdu amid the earthquake in the region has drawn widespread backlash.The residents reacted angrily after the security guards refused to allow them from leaving the compound during the 6.8 magnitude tremors on Monday that claimed 74 lives.The quake struck in Sichuan province causing extensive damage to lives and properties in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region along with the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are under a strict Covid-19 lockdown.The tremor centred in a mountainous area of Luding county, which sits on the edge...
‘There is nothing for us’: Pakistan’s flood homeless start to despair
Hundreds of thousands of homes are under water in Sindh province. Locals have no food and say the state has abandoned them
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘A revolution is coming’: Pakistani artist says floods must be catalyst for change
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, grandson of Pakistan’s hanged reforming prime minister, saw devastation and desperation after recent floods
Washington Examiner
The Taliban embrace crystal meth
It has now been over a year since President Joe Biden ordered the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. Defending the president from a posh resort in Colorado as the anniversary neared, his national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, simply declared, "It had to come to an end." For many Afghans,...
Families Vanish on ‘Spiritual Retreat’ in the Andes
More than a dozen people who ventured into the Andes Mountains for a purported spiritual retreat have reportedly vanished in circumstances the local mayor is calling “very suspicious.” The group, made up of local families in Venezuela’s Táchira state, followed a woman into the mountains after she told them she’d received a revelation from the Virgin Mary, the BBC reports. A local official was quoted as saying between 16 and 20 people are thought to have embarked on the trip, with a newborn baby and several children among them. Relatives say they’ve not had contact with them since Aug. 22. Local authorities are now using drones and dogs to scour the area around La Grita for any sign of the group. “There are several theories [of what may have happened] but we won’t know what really happened until the investigations have been concluded,” the mayor was quoted saying.Read it at BBC
