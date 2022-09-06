HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The power has been restored for 1,263 customers Friday night in Horry County, according to the outage map from Santee Cooper. Our ABC15 crew at the Friday night football game at Waccamaw High School report that the game was canceled due to the outage. They said it appeared that a tree fell and hit a power line causing the stadium lights to go out.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO