Ladson, SC

wpde.com

3 minors charged in Lake City burglaries, vandalism; 1 remains at large

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three persons of interest in relation to ongoing investigations. Three minors have been identified as Georgetown County residents and are being charged in relation to recent Lake City burglaries and vandalism, according to the Lake City Police Department.
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District and law enforcement responded to a crash between a vehicle and bicyclist late Thursday afternoon. AMFD tweeted at 6:18 p.m. that heavy law enforcement presence was at the intersection of Highway 17 and Bee Hive Road in Awendaw. According...
AWENDAW, SC
wpde.com

Waccamaw HS football game resumes; power restored for 1,000+ in Pawleys Island area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The power has been restored for 1,263 customers Friday night in Horry County, according to the outage map from Santee Cooper. Our ABC15 crew at the Friday night football game at Waccamaw High School report that the game was canceled due to the outage. They said it appeared that a tree fell and hit a power line causing the stadium lights to go out.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

