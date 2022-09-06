Read full article on original website
Berkeley Co. caregiver charged after striking victim in face, causing fracture: Officials
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A caregiver at a residential care facility in Moncks Corner is facing charges after allegedly striking an intellectually and physically disabled patient in the face, according to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. Authorities arrested Keontae Gaddist, 22, of Ladson,...
3 minors charged in Lake City burglaries, vandalism; 1 remains at large
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three persons of interest in relation to ongoing investigations. Three minors have been identified as Georgetown County residents and are being charged in relation to recent Lake City burglaries and vandalism, according to the Lake City Police Department.
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Awendaw
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District and law enforcement responded to a crash between a vehicle and bicyclist late Thursday afternoon. AMFD tweeted at 6:18 p.m. that heavy law enforcement presence was at the intersection of Highway 17 and Bee Hive Road in Awendaw. According...
CCSO to investigate deputy's warning shot during police chase; 3 suspects arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office Wednesday released a statement saying one of its deputies fired a shot and another was injured during a vehicle pursuit in the North Charleston area early Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office said no one was injured by the deputy's...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at car near McDonald Elementary School, GCSO says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies say a man was arrested after reportedly shooting at an occupied car in the area of McDonald Elementary School Thursday morning. Police said 29-year-old Jonathan Schuler was taken into custody after deputies searched the West Virginia Road area following...
35 years, no answers: Goose Creek PD reopens 'Joe the Barber' cold case
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Thirty-five years ago, Josefino Bugarin, aka Joe the Barber, was murdered at his Goose Creek barbershop. Now, the Goose Creek Police Department is reopening the case, and is already finding new leads that could help them solve this decades-old cold case. For Joyce Cauthan,...
Waccamaw HS football game resumes; power restored for 1,000+ in Pawleys Island area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The power has been restored for 1,263 customers Friday night in Horry County, according to the outage map from Santee Cooper. Our ABC15 crew at the Friday night football game at Waccamaw High School report that the game was canceled due to the outage. They said it appeared that a tree fell and hit a power line causing the stadium lights to go out.
