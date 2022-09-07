Bicyclist killed in crash with Burbank police vehicle on Central Avenue

A bicyclist has died in a crash involving a Burbank police vehicle Monday morning, police said.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 77th Street and South Central Avenue, police said.

Police said the person riding the bicycle died from their injuries sustained in the crash. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victim as 66-year-old Denise Blidy.

Blidy was a retired nurse and had coached a high school swim team for years, according to her obituary.

She had two sons, Michael and Nicholas, and was married to her husband Michael for 41 years, the obituary stated. She also leaves behind two sisters and a grandchild.

The incident is currently under investigation, Burbank police said. Further details were not immediately available.