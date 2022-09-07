ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker, CO

Westword

Westword Music Showcase Night One: Dancing Across RiNo

Westword Music Showcase returned last night with dozens of local bands playing at nine different local venues around RiNo. Despite the rain, music lovers came out and danced through the night. It was a great time, and that will continue today, September 10, when local bands and national acts The Flaming Lips, Saint Motel, X Ambassadors, Jukebox the Ghost, Cannons and the Main Squeeze play three stages around Mission Ballroom. Tickets are still available — come join the party!
DENVER, CO
Westword

ReSrface Bargains With the Universe on Lost and Found

Jesse Santana, better known in the Denver rap scene as ReSrface, is a perfectionist, an over-thinker and his own toughest critic. Luckily for us, Santana's natural penchant for introspection and self-scrutiny translates into some of the strongest hip-hop Colorado has seen in recent years, including the nine tracks on his latest release, Lost and Found. On Friday, September 9, he'll celebrate the new project with a performance at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, opening for indie rap phenomenon Kota the Friend.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Westword Music Showcase and the Best Denver Concerts This Weekend

The Westword Music Showcase descends upon Denver on Friday and Saturday, September 9 and 10. There are plenty of national bands coming to town for the annual event, including psychedelic legends the Flaming Lips, indie popsters St. Motel and Indiana funk lords Main Squeeze, all playing on Saturday at the Mission Ballroom Outdoors. The two-day festival is also a great time to take in the rich, local music scene that Denver has to offer, especially Friday night in RiNo — which is all free.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Ad Infinitum: A Farewell to Rocky's Autos

Rocky's Autos gave a whole new meaning to the term "ad infinitum," because those commercials never seemed to stop, not for two decades in Denver. Until now. Today, visitors to the Rocky's website are greeted with a single page that reads "Rocky's Autos is no longer in business as of September 6, 2022. Thank you."
DENVER, CO
Westword

Farmers' Market Finds: Spice Things Up With Hella Herbivore's Chili Oils

It's peak season for farmers’ markets. No matter your neighborhood, you can find local produce and handcrafted goodies near you. In Farmers' Market Finds, recipe developer and freelance writer Ashlee Redger highlights some standout local farmers' market vendors and dishes up a recipe using their goods. Vendor:. Hella Herbivore.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Twelve More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

This is a big, big weekend in Denver, and even though temperatures are dropping, the cultural scene shows no signs of cooling off. There are plenty of big free events in town, including the ongoing Art RiNo that culminates with the Westword Music Showcase at Mission Ballroom Outdoors today. See...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, September 3-9

September got off to a fast start with a half-dozen new spots in the metro area this week. The most anticipated was Pirate Alley Boucherie, which got its start in 2019 as a lunchtime pop-up inside Julep, the now-closed eatery from chef Kyle Foster and his wife, Katy, who also owns Stir Cooking School.
DENVER, CO
klkntv.com

Happy hatch day: Nebraska snapping turtle Big Snap Daddy turns 93

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska legend celebrated his 93rd hatch day last week. Big Snap Daddy, a snapping turtle housed at the Schramm Education Center in Gretna, turned 93 on Saturday. The turtle spent two years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s herpetology lab before coming home to the...
GRETNA, NE
Westword

Shake + Brake Showdown Highlights Denver's Food and Drink Talent

On September 8, bartenders and chefs from local restaurants, bars and food trucks competed for prizes and bragging rights in the inaugural Shake + Brake Showdown, a new event in the Denver Food + Wine Festival. The festivities wrap up with the Grand Tasting on September 10.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Khruangbin, Béla Fleck and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Khruangbin is playing Civic Center Park on Tuesday, September 27, with Tennis and Genesis Owusu opening. Tickets are $59.95-$129.95. And if you like to plan ahead: Béla Fleck is playing Boettcher Concert Hall on Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4. Tickets are $15-$98. Here's every new Denver concert...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Short Stop: The Walnut Room Didn't Crack During COVID

Denver's dining scene is making a big comeback — and we're hungering to go out. With so many new ventures and old favorites to visit, the choices can be overwhelming. So we're serving up Short Stop, with recommendations for things that should definitely be on your culinary short list. This week, head to The Walnut Room, a RiNo oldie and goodie.
DENVER, CO
Westword

You'll Dig What CSU Is Doing at Terra

She’s wrapping up her fourth book. She has a tattoo of a wildflower seed head on her foot. And hundreds of Denver neighbors in need are now reaping what she's been sowing. “It’s my dream come true: growing food on a building in a city. Does it get any better than that?” asks Jennifer Bousselot. The assistant professor of urban horticulture and green-roof culture at Colorado State University runs the rooftop garden at Terra, one of CSU's new buildings in the Spur complex at the National Western Complex.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Rocky's Autos closing, used car dealerships hit hard

Colorado's car sales have been impacted by these strange financial times and supply chain issues and inflation that continues to impact the market.This week it was announced that a Denver staple, Rocky's Autos, has closed up shop, after being in the used car business for 40 years. An employee with the company told CBS News Colorado, that sales at the dealership plummeted once the pandemic hit."Every day I kept seeing fewer and fewer cars on his lot," said auto salesman Maurizio Franzese. Franzese owns Magic Financing just across the street from Rocky's. Franzese loves what he does, but said the...
DENVER, CO
Westword

CBS4 Denver Wants to Be Your Neighbor

Local television news is often derided for superficiality — for pushing sensational coverage of events rather than choosing less obvious but more impactful stories. And Tim Wieland, vice president and general manager of CBS4 Denver, admits that such criticism can be justified. "What we know about the audience today...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Muralist Chris Haven Honors Denver Resident Killed Over an XBox in 2021

If you're around dateline gallery on a Thursday afternoon, you might catch three people outside, just sitting, having a snack and chatting in front of a mural portraying a young man named Andy Billinger. Billinger was tragically murdered at age 38 on June 29, 2021, while meeting up with someone...
DENVER, CO

