Oklahoma vs. Kent State odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions
Oklahoma is coming off a very positive debut for Brent Venables, a 45-13 rout over UTEP and comes into a Week 2 tilt with Kent State. OU piled up 259 rushing yards in the opener and the Sooners' new-look defense held the Miners to just over 300 total yards in the game. What do the experts think of ...
KOCO
OU fan brings hotel to near Norman campus just in time for football season
NORMAN, Okla. — A University of Oklahoma fan noticed a lack of hotels near campus in Norman, so he decided to change that. After a few years of work, the NOUN Hotel is set to open this season for OU fans and Normanites alike. KOCO 5's Kolby Terrell toured...
How To Watch: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
The Sooners welcome Kent State to Norman on Saturday for the their first meeting of all time.
KOCO
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
School employee injured in accident at Norman elementary school
A school administrator is recovering after being injured in an accident at a Norman elementary school.
An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up
Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
bryancountypatriot.com
Sally Ann “Memaw” Bates
Sally “Memaw” Ann Montgomery Taylor Bates completed her work here on earth on September 7, 2022. She received a call, a sort of offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. The assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, singing, and reading to her heart’s content. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her friends and family to celebrate her completed mission here. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.
Ryan Walters’ McCarthyism is destroying Okla public education
George Lang takes on Republican state supt candidate Ryan Walters' threats to take away teaching certificates of teachers he doesn't like. The post Ryan Walters’ McCarthyism is destroying Okla public education appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Homicide investigation underway in Pottawatomie County after body found
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation after a body was discovered near the Canadian River early Wednesday morning.
OHP: 1 Injured Following School Bus Crash Near Seminole
One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a school bus Friday morning on State Highway 3 near Seminole, according to the Seminole Fire Department. The bus driver, Bobby Sanford, 35, was heading northbound, and the driver of the car, Austin Grace, 29, was going southbound, went to the left of the center and struck the bus, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
KXII.com
Durant Officer terminated for firing warning shots during pursuit
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department said an officer was terminated following actions after a police pursuit. The department said the officer observed a silver Dodge pickup make an improper U-turn on South 9th Avenue, and a short pursuit ensued when he attempted to stop the vehicle on July 21, 2022.
KTEN.com
'World's Greatest' TV show to spotlight Ardmore truckers
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Dot Transportation, Inc. — the trucking affiliate of Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor — was recently selected as one of the “World's Greatest” companies in the trucking industry. "This company definitely deserves to be recognized," said...
‘I’ve Just Had Enough’: Lindsay Residents Experiencing Skyrocketing Utility Bills
Residents in Lindsay are raising concerns about their increased utility bills. News 9 spoke to a group of residents who said they don’t see why their bills should be increasing as much as they have been. “I've just had enough,” Lindsay resident Devon Herrod said. “There's (sic) older people...
KTEN.com
Plans to transform Ada's historic fire station into an innovation center
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Plans are in the works to remodel Ada's historic Central Fire Station as a center for innovation where entrepreneurs can collaborate, meet, and work on business plans. "We want to create a space where someone can walk in with an idea and really get that...
chickashatoday.com
DUNCAN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY AND ITS OWNERS AGREE TO PAY $54,000 TO SETTLE ALLEGATIONS OF SUBMITTING FALSE CLAIMS INVOLVING FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION PROGRAM
OKLAHOMA CITY – Omega Technology Center, Inc. (“Omega”) and its owners Todd and Kristie Greenway (the “Greenways”) agreed to pay $54,000 to settle civil claims stemming from allegations they submitted false claims involving a program of the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”), announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.
