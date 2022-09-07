ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up

Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
SHAWNEE, OK
KXII.com

Durant Officer terminated for firing warning shots during pursuit

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department said an officer was terminated following actions after a police pursuit. The department said the officer observed a silver Dodge pickup make an improper U-turn on South 9th Avenue, and a short pursuit ensued when he attempted to stop the vehicle on July 21, 2022.
DURANT, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP: 1 Injured Following School Bus Crash Near Seminole

One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a school bus Friday morning on State Highway 3 near Seminole, according to the Seminole Fire Department. The bus driver, Bobby Sanford, 35, was heading northbound, and the driver of the car, Austin Grace, 29, was going southbound, went to the left of the center and struck the bus, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
SEMINOLE, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sulphur, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Sulphur, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
okcfox.com

Motorcyclist killed after crash in Murray County

MURRAY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Wednesday that left one motorcyclist dead in Murray County. Officials say 51-year-old Cully Turner of Elmore City was southbound on Highway 77 when he drove off the road. Turner was taken to the hospital in critical condition and...
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Structure Fire#Local News#Accident
KOCO

Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
LINDSAY, OK
bryancountypatriot.com

Sally Ann “Memaw” Bates

Sally “Memaw” Ann Montgomery Taylor Bates completed her work here on earth on September 7, 2022. She received a call, a sort of offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. The assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, singing, and reading to her heart’s content. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her friends and family to celebrate her completed mission here. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.
DURANT, OK
KOCO

Norman teacher recovering after hit in school drop-off line

NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman teacher is recovering after being hit in the drop-off line at school. Parents said it’s an important reminder to just slow down. It happened at Kennedy Elementary in Norman. Parents who spoke with KOCO 5 said it was a ‘chaotic’ scene and warned drivers to slow down because the school is also in a neighborhood.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTEN.com

Chief's dismissal prompts Preston firefighter walkout

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Preston Fire Rescue, which serves the Preston Peninsula north of Pottsboro, has a personnel crisis. Six volunteer firefighters turned in their resignations at a meeting of the organization's board of directors last Friday after the board terminated Chief Chase Stanford. Only three firefighters remain...
POTTSBORO, TX
KXII.com

1 dies after Garvin County rear-end crash

PAOLI, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after a van and a minivan collided in Garvin County on Thursday. According to a press report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, both cars were driving south on I-35 near Paoli when the minivan slowed down for traffic, and was rear-ended by the van.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy