Read full article on original website
Related
Driver injured following accident with school bus
One driver was rushed to the hospital following a serious accident involving a school bus in Seminole.
An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up
Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
KXII.com
Durant Officer terminated for firing warning shots during pursuit
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Durant Police Department said an officer was terminated following actions after a police pursuit. The department said the officer observed a silver Dodge pickup make an improper U-turn on South 9th Avenue, and a short pursuit ensued when he attempted to stop the vehicle on July 21, 2022.
OHP: 1 Injured Following School Bus Crash Near Seminole
One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a school bus Friday morning on State Highway 3 near Seminole, according to the Seminole Fire Department. The bus driver, Bobby Sanford, 35, was heading northbound, and the driver of the car, Austin Grace, 29, was going southbound, went to the left of the center and struck the bus, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Homicide investigation underway in Pottawatomie County after body found
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is in the midst of a homicide investigation after a body was discovered near the Canadian River early Wednesday morning.
School employee injured in accident at Norman elementary school
A school administrator is recovering after being injured in an accident at a Norman elementary school.
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
okcfox.com
Motorcyclist killed after crash in Murray County
MURRAY COUNTY (KOKH) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Wednesday that left one motorcyclist dead in Murray County. Officials say 51-year-old Cully Turner of Elmore City was southbound on Highway 77 when he drove off the road. Turner was taken to the hospital in critical condition and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
bryancountypatriot.com
Sally Ann “Memaw” Bates
Sally “Memaw” Ann Montgomery Taylor Bates completed her work here on earth on September 7, 2022. She received a call, a sort of offer you can’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. The assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, singing, and reading to her heart’s content. Music, laughter, and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce. She left detailed instructions for her friends and family to celebrate her completed mission here. Low adherence to this instruction will not be tolerated.
KOCO
Norman teacher recovering after hit in school drop-off line
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman teacher is recovering after being hit in the drop-off line at school. Parents said it’s an important reminder to just slow down. It happened at Kennedy Elementary in Norman. Parents who spoke with KOCO 5 said it was a ‘chaotic’ scene and warned drivers to slow down because the school is also in a neighborhood.
Oklahoma County deputy saves man from overdosing on Fentanyl
A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office received praise Wednesday after saving a man’s life over Labor Day weekend. When the clock was ticking as a man overdosed on Fentanyl, the deputy stayed calm and jumped into action.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTEN.com
Chief's dismissal prompts Preston firefighter walkout
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Preston Fire Rescue, which serves the Preston Peninsula north of Pottsboro, has a personnel crisis. Six volunteer firefighters turned in their resignations at a meeting of the organization's board of directors last Friday after the board terminated Chief Chase Stanford. Only three firefighters remain...
KXII.com
1 dies after Garvin County rear-end crash
PAOLI, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after a van and a minivan collided in Garvin County on Thursday. According to a press report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, both cars were driving south on I-35 near Paoli when the minivan slowed down for traffic, and was rear-ended by the van.
news9.com
Guthrie Woman Arrested, Accused Of DUI After Running Over Mailboxes
Labor Day weekend was busy for law enforcement.as they worked to keep roads safe, but that didn't prevent DUI-related crashes and arrests. Guthrie Post Office maintenance crews are hard at work replacing mailboxes after police said 23-year-old Alyssa Hedge allegedly ran the boxes over in a van. “There were some...
KTEN.com
Plans to transform Ada's historic fire station into an innovation center
ADA, Okla. (KTEN) — Plans are in the works to remodel Ada's historic Central Fire Station as a center for innovation where entrepreneurs can collaborate, meet, and work on business plans. "We want to create a space where someone can walk in with an idea and really get that...
OKC Grandmother Accused Of Killing Granddaughter Accepts Lawyer To Defend Her
An Oklahoma City grandmother accused of killing her toddler granddaughter has decided not to represent herself in her upcoming murder trial. In July, Becky Vreeland asked a Cleveland County judge to allow her to act as her own attorney. According to the DA, in court Wednesday Vreeland changed her mind.
DPS: Woman dies in fatal collision in Garvin County
A woman has died in a fatal car accident on Interstate 35 near marker 79.
News On 6
‘I’ve Just Had Enough’: Lindsay Residents Experiencing Skyrocketing Utility Bills
Residents in Lindsay are raising concerns about their increased utility bills. News 9 spoke to a group of residents who said they don’t see why their bills should be increasing as much as they have been. “I've just had enough,” Lindsay resident Devon Herrod said. “There's (sic) older people...
OK man arrested for murder after trying to sell victim’s truck
Agents have arrested a man following the murder of a 63-year-old Ada man.
Comments / 0