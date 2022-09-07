ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Second Hurricane Of '22 Season Forms Off Atlantic Coast: Here's Projected Path, Timing For Earl

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLABk_0hlHvuyx00
As of early Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, the center of Hurricane Earl was about 550 miles south of Bermuda. Photo Credit: NOAA NWS National Hurricane Center

Tropical Storm Earl strengthened to a Category 1 storm overnight to become the second hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of early Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, the center of Hurricane Earl, which is expected to become a major hurricane by the end of the workweek, was about 550 miles south of Bermuda. (See the first image above.)

Earl's maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said.

It's moving toward the north near 6 mph and that motion is expected to continue Wednesday with a gradual turn to the north-northeast on Thursday, Sept. 8, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass to the southeast of Bermuda by Friday morning, Sept. 9, the center said.

For Earl's projected track for the next few days, click on the second image above.

Earl is forecast to become a major hurricane by Friday, according to the center.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Pleasantville and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Authorities Seize 3,550 Folds Of Heroin, Meth, $15K, Handgun; Trio Arrested

A multi-agency probe into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in the Atlantic and Ocean County areas resulted in three arrests. The investigation identified three residences – two in Mays Landing and one in Atlantic City - as being utilized by Khaadim Abdullah, 27, of Mays Landing, Yaniah Harmon, 21, also of Mays Landing, and Falerria Smith, 49, of Atlantic City, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Weather Channel

Tropical Storm Earl Forms in the Western Tropical Atlantic

New: The season's fifth tropical storm has formed. Where Earl could head and when: North of the Lesser Antilles through Sunday. Impacts: It's unlikely this system will threaten the Southeast U.S. Danielle continues to spin over the far northern Atlantic. Tropical Storm Earl has formed in the western tropical Atlantic...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Atlantic Hurricane Season#Forms Off Atlantic Coast#Daily Voice Pleasantville
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching two tropical waves this week

Meteorologists are watching two disturbances on Wednesday — one that is brewing near the Windward Islands, the other which was expected to move off the west coast of Africa later this week. However, both systems have a low chance of strengthening into a tropical depression, according to the National Hurricane Center.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Voice

PA Woman Killed In Bahamas Shark Attack ID'd

The Pennsylvania woman killed in a shark attack while vacationing in the Bahamas has been identified by her employer. Caroline DiPlacido, 58, a faculty member at Gannon University, was snorkeling with her family when a bull shark bit her in the waters near Green Cay just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, according to police and multiple news outlets citing university officials.
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

$5K Reward Offered For Info On Suburban Philly Murder Suspect

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a teenage murder suspect, authorities in Montgomery County said. Jahme Barnes, 17, is wanted on charges of third-degree murder and attempted murder stemming from the killing of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Pottstown on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Tractor-Trailer Driver Found Dead In Rig On Route 95

A tractor-trailer driver was found dead in his cab on Route 95 near the George Washington Bridge, responders said. No foul play was immediately suspected. The rig had been parked on the shoulder of southbound Route 95 at mile marker 121.3 just past the Route 4 overpass in Fort Lee headed toward the New Jersey Turnpike/Route 80 split on Thursday morning, Sept. 8.
FORT LEE, NJ
Daily Voice

3,472 Fentanyl Pills, 7 Lbs.Of Marijuana Seized From Manheim Twp. Man: DA

A tip lead police to two storage units and a home of an alleged central Pennsylvania drug dealer with large stockpiles of drugs, guns and cash, authorities say. Chauncey Martin-Perry, 36, of the 2200 block of Coventry Road, Manheim Township, was arrested on September 1 after the Drug Task Force seized the items from the storage units and his home, the Lancaster County district attorney's office stated in a release on Wednesday, September 8.
MANHEIM, PA
Daily Voice

Female Rider Severely Injured When Motorcyclist Wipes Out Off Route 17

A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries following a Labor Day weekend motorcycle crash just off Route 17 in Lodi. The 19-year-old Fair Lawn resident was on the back of the motorcycle driven by a 20-year-old Saddle Brook man when it apparently hit a patch of gravel and wiped out heading onto the highway from the Wawa lot on Essex Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, witnesses said.
LODI, NJ
Daily Voice

Maryland Murder Suspect Apprehended For April Shooting Of DC Grandmother, Volunteer, Police Say

A Maryland man has become the latest suspect to be charged with murder months after a fatal midday shooting in DC, the Metropolitan Police Department announced. District Heights resident Norvin Dickerson, 41, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 8 with first-degree murder while armed for his role in the shooting of 38-year-old Tiffany Wiggins in April, authorities said.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
357K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy