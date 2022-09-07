Read full article on original website
BBC
Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral
The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the days ahead, here's what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects. Scottish journey. The Queen's...
BBC
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops
This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Former bodyguard reveals how monarch put people at ease
A former Queen's bodyguard has revealed how the monarch would put "quivering wrecks" at ease when she met them. Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman of the Guard, said Queen Elizabeth II would give a distinctive handshake before showing interest in people's lives. He said the Queen had a "wonderful" ability...
BBC
Marshall Islands: Chinese pair plotted 'mini-state' in Pacific nation
A Chinese couple plotted to set up a mini-state on the Marshall Islands in the Pacific, bribing MPs and officials along the way, US prosecutors say. The man and woman tried to persuade lawmakers to set up a "Semi-Autonomous Region" (SAR) on a remote atoll. Such a zone would have...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Lord-lieutenant leads tributes in Suffolk
The lord-lieutenant of Suffolk has led tributes to the Queen following her death, calling her the "beating heart of our great nation". Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral on Thursday aged 96. Clare, Countess of Euston, said the county was "completely devastated". "Our grief is beyond...
BBC
Bank holiday approved for day of Queen's funeral
A bank holiday across the UK has been approved by King Charles III for the day of the funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The new king confirmed the order at a ceremony in London proclaiming him as monarch. The Queen's state funeral will be held on Monday 19...
BBC
Queen under medical supervision at Balmoral
The Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace has said. All the Queen's children have gathered at her Scottish estate near Aberdeen. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain...
BBC
Worcester flood campaigner's praise for 'Queen who cared'
A flood campaigner has praised the Queen for the concern she showed about issues affecting the nation. Mary Dhonau, from Worcester, met Her Majesty twice - the first in 2001 when she talked to her about the victims of recent flooding in the city. She was "across absolutely everything that...
