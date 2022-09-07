Jaywalking is illegal in most circumstances in Denver, making the city out of step with the state. Pedestrian advocates want to change that. "In terms of the transportation space, a lot of folks are like, 'This makes complete sense,'" says Jacob Smith, the Denver-based senior director for National Organizations for Youth Safety. "It’s a no-brainer for us to be able to, one, stop unnecessary interactions between law enforcement, but then also make our laws and streets more accessible for many folks who are not just walking...[but] rolling on the streets as well."

