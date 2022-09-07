Read full article on original website
Westword
ReSrface Bargains With the Universe on Lost and Found
Jesse Santana, better known in the Denver rap scene as ReSrface, is a perfectionist, an over-thinker and his own toughest critic. Luckily for us, Santana's natural penchant for introspection and self-scrutiny translates into some of the strongest hip-hop Colorado has seen in recent years, including the nine tracks on his latest release, Lost and Found. On Friday, September 9, he'll celebrate the new project with a performance at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, opening for indie rap phenomenon Kota the Friend.
Westword
Showcase Update: X Ambassadors and Jukebox the Ghost Replace Wet Leg and KennyHoopla
Get ready to pivot! X Ambassadors and Jukebox the Ghost are joining the Westword Music Showcase lineup for Saturday, September 10, replacing KennyHoopla and Wet Leg, both of which have had to drop out of the festival because of unforeseen circumstances. Indie pop band X Ambassadors, best known for the...
Westword
Westword Music Showcase and the Best Denver Concerts This Weekend
The Westword Music Showcase descends upon Denver on Friday and Saturday, September 9 and 10. There are plenty of national bands coming to town for the annual event, including psychedelic legends the Flaming Lips, indie popsters St. Motel and Indiana funk lords Main Squeeze, all playing on Saturday at the Mission Ballroom Outdoors. The two-day festival is also a great time to take in the rich, local music scene that Denver has to offer, especially Friday night in RiNo — which is all free.
Westword
Ad Infinitum: A Farewell to Rocky's Autos
Rocky's Autos gave a whole new meaning to the term "ad infinitum," because those commercials never seemed to stop, not for two decades in Denver. Until now. Today, visitors to the Rocky's website are greeted with a single page that reads "Rocky's Autos is no longer in business as of September 6, 2022. Thank you."
Westword
Westword Music Showcase Night One: Dancing Across RiNo
Westword Music Showcase returned last night with dozens of local bands playing at nine different local venues around RiNo. Despite the rain, music lovers came out and danced through the night. It was a great time, and that will continue today, September 10, when local bands and national acts The Flaming Lips, Saint Motel, X Ambassadors, Jukebox the Ghost, Cannons and the Main Squeeze play three stages around Mission Ballroom. Tickets are still available — come join the party!
Westword
Twelve More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend
This is a big, big weekend in Denver, and even though temperatures are dropping, the cultural scene shows no signs of cooling off. There are plenty of big free events in town, including the ongoing Art RiNo that culminates with the Westword Music Showcase at Mission Ballroom Outdoors today. See...
Westword
Cody Qualls Plays Red Rocks 9/11 Stair Climb
Cody Qualls has spent fifteen years writing and performing with Face Vocal Band, so his bandmates gave him a proper send off at the group’s August 13 performance at the Arvada Center. He considers his bandmates as brothers, so it was a big moment. “They took all the music...
Westword
Khruangbin, Béla Fleck and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
Khruangbin is playing Civic Center Park on Tuesday, September 27, with Tennis and Genesis Owusu opening. Tickets are $59.95-$129.95. And if you like to plan ahead: Béla Fleck is playing Boettcher Concert Hall on Friday, February 3, and Saturday, February 4. Tickets are $15-$98. Here's every new Denver concert...
Westword
CBS4 Denver Wants to Be Your Neighbor
Local television news is often derided for superficiality — for pushing sensational coverage of events rather than choosing less obvious but more impactful stories. And Tim Wieland, vice president and general manager of CBS4 Denver, admits that such criticism can be justified. "What we know about the audience today...
Westword
Farmers' Market Finds: Spice Things Up With Hella Herbivore's Chili Oils
It's peak season for farmers’ markets. No matter your neighborhood, you can find local produce and handcrafted goodies near you. In Farmers' Market Finds, recipe developer and freelance writer Ashlee Redger highlights some standout local farmers' market vendors and dishes up a recipe using their goods. Vendor:. Hella Herbivore.
Westword
Jaywalking Is Illegal in Denver. Is It Time to Change That Law?
Jaywalking is illegal in most circumstances in Denver, making the city out of step with the state. Pedestrian advocates want to change that. "In terms of the transportation space, a lot of folks are like, 'This makes complete sense,'" says Jacob Smith, the Denver-based senior director for National Organizations for Youth Safety. "It’s a no-brainer for us to be able to, one, stop unnecessary interactions between law enforcement, but then also make our laws and streets more accessible for many folks who are not just walking...[but] rolling on the streets as well."
Westword
Shake + Brake Showdown Highlights Denver's Food and Drink Talent
On September 8, bartenders and chefs from local restaurants, bars and food trucks competed for prizes and bragging rights in the inaugural Shake + Brake Showdown, a new event in the Denver Food + Wine Festival. The festivities wrap up with the Grand Tasting on September 10.
Westword
Marijuana Tax Increase Proposal Pulled From Denver Ballot
A Denver ballot measure proposing a 4.5 percent increase in recreational marijuana sales taxes to fund out-of-school learning programs for Denver children has been pulled from the November election. The proposal had been pushed by My Spark Denver, which confirmed that it has now withdrawn it. According to My Spark...
Westword
Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, September 3-9
September got off to a fast start with a half-dozen new spots in the metro area this week. The most anticipated was Pirate Alley Boucherie, which got its start in 2019 as a lunchtime pop-up inside Julep, the now-closed eatery from chef Kyle Foster and his wife, Katy, who also owns Stir Cooking School.
Westword
Muralist Chris Haven Honors Denver Resident Killed Over an XBox in 2021
If you're around dateline gallery on a Thursday afternoon, you might catch three people outside, just sitting, having a snack and chatting in front of a mural portraying a young man named Andy Billinger. Billinger was tragically murdered at age 38 on June 29, 2021, while meeting up with someone...
Westword
Revolutionary Teacher's DPS Hose Job and Aurora Rebirth
Tim Hernández was teaching a class at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy on September 8, when news broke that Queen Elizabeth II of England had died at age 96. But rather than offering expressions of grief, many of the students in the classroom began applauding — and far from castigating them for this reaction, "I celebrated with them," says Hernández.
Westword
Union Station Crackdown: Where Denver Cops Have Shifted the Drug Trade
In March, after the Denver Police Department conducted a sweep around Union Station that rounded up 43 people as part of an area crackdown, Harm Reduction Action Center executive director Lisa Raville criticized the tactic as a doomed return to failed policies that criminalized drug use, and predicted that it would succeed only at forcing many of those gathering around the iconic location to go somewhere else.
Westword
Denver Threatens Three Marijuana Businesses With License Suspension on Same Day
Three Denver marijuana businesses — a marijuana dispensary, a cultivation and an extraction firm — have been ordered to prove why their operational licenses should not be suspended or revoked after city inspectors found numerous alleged infractions in inventory tracking. On August 31, the Denver Department of Excise...
Westword
Short Stop: The Walnut Room Didn't Crack During COVID
Denver's dining scene is making a big comeback — and we're hungering to go out. With so many new ventures and old favorites to visit, the choices can be overwhelming. So we're serving up Short Stop, with recommendations for things that should definitely be on your culinary short list. This week, head to The Walnut Room, a RiNo oldie and goodie.
Westword
Inside Indictments Over Booze, Fake IDs Tied to Drunk Boulder Teen's Tragic Crash
Pop culture often portrays parents who allow their underage kids to drink alcohol as "cool." But Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty clearly has a different opinion. Back in June, Dougherty's office charged a seventeen-year-old driver (she's not being named because of her age) with two counts of vehicular homicide as well as vehicular assault, driving under the influence, driving with excessive alcohol content, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway and possessing alcohol as a minor in connection with an April 9 crash that killed Gregoria Morales Ramirez and her Lyft driver, Ori Tsioni, and seriously injured Diana Spencer, who was in another vehicle. The incident took place on the evening of Boulder High School's prom.
