Read full article on original website
Related
Kentucky Woman Achieved Her Dream By Walking Through An Open Door
When I considered my choice of career, radio personality was never something I saw myself doing. But, after listening to my brother on the radio for over 15 years, suddenly, a job in radio came knocking at my door. During high school, I fell in love with theatre and speech....
There Are 242 Haunted Houses in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, Here is Where They are All Located
It's time to start planning all of your haunted festivities for the Halloween season, here's where all the haunted houses are located!. The Halloween season is almost upon us! Pretty soon we'll be seeing haunted houses popping up all over the Tri-State as well as corn mazes, home haunts, and more. I don't know about you, but October is one of my favorite months, and I feel like there is SO much going on throughout the month of October that I need to plan which events and haunted houses I want to hit up well in advance. Thankfully that's a little easier this year as TheScareFactor.com has a map of all the haunted houses in the U.S. so you can plan ahead for the haunting season and hit up as many haunts as your spooky heart desires.
Easy Way You Can Help Millions of Birds Migrate Safely Over IN, IL, & KY
Every spring and fall there is a massive migration as birds travel between the warmer and cooler climates of North America. The greatest migration period takes place in April, May, September, and October. Millions of Birds on the Move. Part of that migration is taking place right now with millions...
When Will the 2022 Fall Foliage Peak in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois?
I fall for Fall every year. It's by my favorite season. The cool, crisp air, and the incredibly beautiful colors that accompany the season. Everything about Fall feeds my soul. Even in the Spring and summer, I dream of Fall. My husband and I love Fall so much, that we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rural Kentucky Author and Storyteller Ann H. Gabhart Talks About Her New Book ‘When the Meadow Blooms’
Author and storyteller, Ann H Gabhart has lived up to the title with thirty-seven books published and more stories on the way. Ann wraps her stories around interesting historical times and events in her home state of Kentucky. Ann keeps her keyboard warm out on her farm where she likes discovering the wonders of nature on her daily walks with her dogs. Her love of nature is evident in her recent book When the Meadow Blooms.
Illinois’ Favorite Fall Recipe Is A Delicious Saucy Creation
Looking for something new to whip up in the kitchen this fall? Maybe Illinois' favorite fall recipe will be in your near future!. Every fall, my mom always makes a ton of chocolate chip banana bread every weekend. I don't know what the appeal is, but I will down an entire pan of it all by myself in my room. Her recipe for it is top secret, but she puts something in there to keep me crawling back for more!
This Teeny Tiny Missouri Home Has Tiny Goats and Tiny Ponies, Too
If you get all warm inside when you think of teeny tiny things, I found a place in Missouri you can stay at that also has teeny tiny animals like goats and ponies, too. The super-small Airbnb is located near Jamestown, Missouri hosted by Anita. It's a quiet country area where you will not feel lonely thanks to the many animals who are present. Prepare to meet Waffles, the goat...Daisy, the miniature horse...plus Snow White and White Tail, the sheep.
Make Your Next Fishing Trip Luxurious At Illinois’ Newest Glamping Site
If you want to experience all the good parts of a fishing trip, like the fresh air, connection with nature, and family time, without all the bad stuff, like sleeping outside, and dirty toilets, Sankoty Lakes in central Illinois is definitely for you. "Glamping" is becoming a new fad in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Kentucky Man’s Invention That Revolutionized Traffic Safety
As I began research on an invention that has, needless to say, revolutionized traffic safety, I wondered how often any of us thinks about how common, everyday items came into our lives. On my desk right now I have a paper weight, a coffee cup, a notepad, an ink pen, and facial tissue. All inventions. But how many of you know their creators' names? I'd look them up--I don't know them, either--but that's not why I'm here.
Kentucky Food Truck Fest Championship Bringing 40 Plus Vendors & Live Music
Get your taste buds prepared for the 2nd Annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. Imagined tons of Kentucky's most delicious food trucks in one place. WHAT IS THE KENTUCKY FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP?. Food Trucks have become somewhat of a very popular thing over the past several years. People...
Take A Ride On Two Indiana Roads That Feel Like Real-Life Roller Coasters [PHOTOS]
Wanna feel like a kid again in the back seat of your parent's car? Take a ride on these two Indiana roads that seriously feel like real-life roller coasters-HANG ON!. REMEMBER RIDING COUNTRY BACKROADS WITH YOUR PARENTS?. When I was a kid I always loved it when I would be...
Queen Elizabeth Visited Kentucky on Five Separate Occasions
It's odd when someone whose name you've heard your entire life passes away. Of course, the "someone" in question is Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96. While I feel certain the royal family would consider it crass to call her a global celebrity, that is exactly what she was...and one of the biggest and most easily recognizable. She reigned for 70 years, eclipsing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria by just shy of seven years as the longest-reigning British monarch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Small Town in Illinois is Home to Terrifying ‘Seven Gates of Hell’ and People Are Warned Not To Go There
My ghostly senses are getting all tingly as Fall and the season of spooks approaches. Many people have already started sending me leads to paranormal photos, videos, ghost stories, and urban legends, and I can't wait to share them with you. Recently, someone sent me a video on Facebook messenger...
Is it Legal to Bury a Dog or Cat in Your Yard in Kentucky & Indiana?
Arkansas and California laws do not allow a pet to be buried on a pet owner's property. Pet burial laws vary from state to state, but what about Kentucky and Indiana? We found some answers. When Sadie died a few years ago, a call was made to a friend to...
One of the Scariest Haunted Houses in the Country is Right Here in Kentucky
A few years ago, we loaded up a United Coach and rolled out of town on our first-ever Hell on Wheels Tour. We took 56 listeners to the Louisville area to visit three haunted houses in one night. We visited the Louisville's famed Haunted Hotel, Brandenburg's Nightmare Forest and an absolutely epic and theatrical haunt called The Devil's Attic.
That Fun Time a Hiker in Illinois Found an Airplane in the Woods
You never know what you might find in the woods. That was especially true of a hiker in Illinois who found an abandoned airplane. It was only a few years ago that this fun video share made everyone believe that it's possible to fly a plane in the woods. YouTuber Tom V had this to say about his unique aerospace encounter in the backcountry of the Land of Lincoln:
Watch Kentucky Woman in Heels Attempting To Catch A Little Piggy- it’s HILARIOUS
It's that time of year again when Luttrell Farms in Ohio County opens the farm up to 4th-grade students. Remember the time Angel tried to catch a pig-WATCH!. Ag Days are a partnership between Luttrell Farms and the 4-H Extension Office of Ohio County. Angel here and I have been visiting Ag Days for five years now. You remember those field trips in school where you told the classes that came after you in years what to get excited about. This is one of those field trips. It's fun, it's educational and you get to see the cutest animals EVER.
Check Out This Huge Flea Market in the Heart of Ohio Amish Country
How about a weekend road trip? The Walnut Creek Amish Flea Market is a treasure hunter's dream come true in Sugar Creek, Ohio. They offer 70,000 sq. ft. of shopping, food, beautiful scenery, and tons of family fun. Here's a sneak peek inside of the ultimate flea market experience!. My...
Kentucky Woman Shares Beautiful Insight On How to Mentally Age Gracefully
I'm at a point of great change in my life. Although a great heaviness, at times, fills every inch of me, there is also a fire that burns inside and lifts my soul. Age is funny. It's something we long for when we're young. We wish for it every day. First, it's 10, then 16, then 18, and then 21. Once we get there, we start wishing time would slow down.
Watch Ky Toddler’s Reaction to Ice Cream on His Diaper It’s Two Scoops of Funny
Kids say the darndest things at the most unsuspecting times. A Kentucky toddler's reaction to ice cream dripping on his diaper has us laughing hysterically. If you're a parent you already know. Kids come up with some of the most off-the-wall and craziest things to say. They usually wait to say them at the most inconvenient times.
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0