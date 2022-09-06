ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WOMI Owensboro

There Are 242 Haunted Houses in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, Here is Where They are All Located

It's time to start planning all of your haunted festivities for the Halloween season, here's where all the haunted houses are located!. The Halloween season is almost upon us! Pretty soon we'll be seeing haunted houses popping up all over the Tri-State as well as corn mazes, home haunts, and more. I don't know about you, but October is one of my favorite months, and I feel like there is SO much going on throughout the month of October that I need to plan which events and haunted houses I want to hit up well in advance. Thankfully that's a little easier this year as TheScareFactor.com has a map of all the haunted houses in the U.S. so you can plan ahead for the haunting season and hit up as many haunts as your spooky heart desires.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
WOMI Owensboro

Rural Kentucky Author and Storyteller Ann H. Gabhart Talks About Her New Book ‘When the Meadow Blooms’

Author and storyteller, Ann H Gabhart has lived up to the title with thirty-seven books published and more stories on the way. Ann wraps her stories around interesting historical times and events in her home state of Kentucky. Ann keeps her keyboard warm out on her farm where she likes discovering the wonders of nature on her daily walks with her dogs. Her love of nature is evident in her recent book When the Meadow Blooms.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Illinois’ Favorite Fall Recipe Is A Delicious Saucy Creation

Looking for something new to whip up in the kitchen this fall? Maybe Illinois' favorite fall recipe will be in your near future!. Every fall, my mom always makes a ton of chocolate chip banana bread every weekend. I don't know what the appeal is, but I will down an entire pan of it all by myself in my room. Her recipe for it is top secret, but she puts something in there to keep me crawling back for more!
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

This Teeny Tiny Missouri Home Has Tiny Goats and Tiny Ponies, Too

If you get all warm inside when you think of teeny tiny things, I found a place in Missouri you can stay at that also has teeny tiny animals like goats and ponies, too. The super-small Airbnb is located near Jamestown, Missouri hosted by Anita. It's a quiet country area where you will not feel lonely thanks to the many animals who are present. Prepare to meet Waffles, the goat...Daisy, the miniature horse...plus Snow White and White Tail, the sheep.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adult Education#Hoosiers#Lifelong Learning#Consumer Reports#Offers Resources#The Indiana State Library
WOMI Owensboro

A Kentucky Man’s Invention That Revolutionized Traffic Safety

As I began research on an invention that has, needless to say, revolutionized traffic safety, I wondered how often any of us thinks about how common, everyday items came into our lives. On my desk right now I have a paper weight, a coffee cup, a notepad, an ink pen, and facial tissue. All inventions. But how many of you know their creators' names? I'd look them up--I don't know them, either--but that's not why I'm here.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Queen Elizabeth Visited Kentucky on Five Separate Occasions

It's odd when someone whose name you've heard your entire life passes away. Of course, the "someone" in question is Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96. While I feel certain the royal family would consider it crass to call her a global celebrity, that is exactly what she was...and one of the biggest and most easily recognizable. She reigned for 70 years, eclipsing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria by just shy of seven years as the longest-reigning British monarch.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
WOMI Owensboro

That Fun Time a Hiker in Illinois Found an Airplane in the Woods

You never know what you might find in the woods. That was especially true of a hiker in Illinois who found an abandoned airplane. It was only a few years ago that this fun video share made everyone believe that it's possible to fly a plane in the woods. YouTuber Tom V had this to say about his unique aerospace encounter in the backcountry of the Land of Lincoln:
ELGIN, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Watch Kentucky Woman in Heels Attempting To Catch A Little Piggy- it’s HILARIOUS

It's that time of year again when Luttrell Farms in Ohio County opens the farm up to 4th-grade students. Remember the time Angel tried to catch a pig-WATCH!. Ag Days are a partnership between Luttrell Farms and the 4-H Extension Office of Ohio County. Angel here and I have been visiting Ag Days for five years now. You remember those field trips in school where you told the classes that came after you in years what to get excited about. This is one of those field trips. It's fun, it's educational and you get to see the cutest animals EVER.
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy