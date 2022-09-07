Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
10 Events Taking Place in the Magic Valley and Boise this September Weekend
Summer has unofficially come and gone, the fair is over, Labor Day passed, and Boise State football returned this last weekend. Many will be recovering from the weekend that was but don't get ahead of yourself, as the weather is lining up to be beautiful and there are a plethora of events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley and around Twin Falls. Don't prop your feet up and relax yet, there are many reasons to get out this weekend, and here are some of the things you should be looking forward to.
Luke Combs Announced His World Tour And Thankfully Stopping In Boise For One Show
Luke Combs announced his world tour and it is huge! The country star is going to play 35 different shows all over the world. We are lucky enough to be on the list of one of those shows he will be performing. Luke Combs and more will be stopping in Boise next year before he heads out of the country.
Idaho LGBTQ Culture Attacks the Republican Party
We oppose the sexualization of children. Full stop. The words are from Dorothy Moon, Chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party. She’s responding to the high dudgeon of the state’s liberal media mob, which is defending a drag queen show starring children this weekend in Boise. Taxpayer-funded Boise Public...
Country Superstars Combine For One Epic Concert In Nampa
Getting closer to the end of 2022, more artists are announcing their tours for 2023. These country stars have decided to come together for an epic tour. One night they are going to be in Boise and you aren't going to want to miss it. Country Stars Touring Together 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise Pride Festival is an Affront to Victims of 9/11
I know I have to qualify the story before I start. I really don’t care what two consenting adults do behind closed doors. I also don’t care if you have a parade. After all, I’m not required to attend. On the other hand, I have an issue with any event other than a somber remembrance taking place on September 11th. It’s a hallowed day. Several people I know lost friends and loved ones on that day. A friend worked at the site for weeks as an Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspector. He witnessed the grim search, and he met widows and orphans who came to the scene with dimming hopes.
Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
News Radio 1310 KLIX
Twin Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0