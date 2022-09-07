ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
XL Country 100.7

How Many Montanans Were Born In Montana? You May Be Surprised.

One of the things that many Montanans are proud of is actually being a Montanan—and why wouldn't they be?. I mean, Montana is a special place that has been romanticized in movies, books, and songs. It's the type of place where you can still find adventure around every corner. A place where folks are honest, look you in the eye, and greet you with a firm handshake.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Montana State
State
Vermont State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
State
Nebraska State
XL Country 100.7

This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.

For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

[WATCH] Remarkable 1950s Video of Grizzly Bear in Yellowstone

A friend recently sent me a video of researchers attempting to tag a sedated grizzly bear in 1959, and it's absolutely insane. There are a lot of grizzly bears in Montana. It's not uncommon to hear stories about humans having encounters with grizzlies or getting attacked. Grizzly bears are fierce predators and are incredibly protective of their territory. You never want to get between a grizzly and its food source.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin#Montanans
XL Country 100.7

Fallen Montana Officer’s Family Receives One In A Lifetime Gift

A foundation that was created to honor a fallen firefighter from 9/11 has chosen to help out a Montana family with an incredible gesture. Tunnel To Towers was created by CEO Frank Siller to honor his brother FDNY Firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the line of duty on September 11th, 2001. The foundation has helped first responders, vets, and their families for over 20 years by paying off their mortgages.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
XL Country 100.7

3 Of Montana’s Favorite Must-See Pumpkin Patches.

Sweater weather is just around the corner...hopefully. These hot summer days are getting to be a bit much if I am being honest! I mean, football shouldn't be going on with 100 degree temps in the background. It's time for chili, oversized sweaters, pumpkin spice (yes I said it), and of course...pumpkin patches.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Where to Find the Coolest Made in Montana Candles

Handmade candles seem to be a Montana-made specialty. Small businesses at their best creating custom items. Your choices of design, fragrance, and decoration are vast with many Montana based makers. Supporting local, Montana businesses is incredibly easy if you're looking for cool candles. We've got so many talented makers across...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
XL Country 100.7

Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River

A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
GARDINER, MT
XL Country 100.7

When It Comes To Wealth, Where Does Montana Rank?

Montana has a long history of wealth, from gold, to silver, to copper. Tens of thousands of folks have made their way here in hopes of striking it rich. In fact, back in 1888, Helena had more millionaires per capita than any other city in the world, and it's reported that Butte at one time had a population of over 100 thousand. Things have certainly changed over the last several decades—while Montana still has its share of rich folk, it's not like it used to be.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

As Montana Celebrates The Holiday Weekend, Here’s How We Labor.

It's the last big weekend of the summer. As Labor Day approaches and we get ready to celebrate a three-day weekend and say goodbye to summer, it's time to reflect. Labor Day has been around since 1882 and was established to celebrate the worker. Of course, as time has passed, we focus more on going to the lake, eating, drinking, and spending time with family and friends.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

XL Country 100.7

Bozeman, MT
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy