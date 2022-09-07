Read full article on original website
investing.com
Bitcoin Breaks $21,000 As U.S. Dollar Dips 0.7%
Bitcoin soared almost 10% in the past 24 hours to $21,069 driven by a slight drop in the U.S. dollar, which has hit new multi-decade highs this year. The U.S. equities, which have been increasingly correlated with cryptocurrencies, were also up in the morning hours. Furthermore, the world’s largest cryptocurrency...
investing.com
ECB lifts rates by unprecedented 75 bps to fight inflation
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank raised its key interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday and signalled further hikes, prioritising the fight against inflation even as the bloc's economy is heading for a likely winter recession. With inflation at a half-century high and approaching double-digit...
investing.com
Gold Notches First Weekly Gain to Stop 3 Weeks of Bleeding
Investing.com -- Gold had its first weekly gain in four as the dollar retreated further on Friday from its biggest rally in two decades, allowing bullion to somewhat reinforce its standing as a safe haven. The benchmark gold futures contract on New York’s Comex, December, settled up $8.40, or 0.8%,...
investing.com
Stock Market Today: Dow Climbs but Tough Talking Powell Keeps Lid on Gains
Investing.com -- The Dow closed higher Thursday after struggling for direction as Federal Reserve officials including chairman Jerome Powell vowed to continue the fight against inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%, or 193 points, the Nasdaq was up 0.60%, and S&P 500 rose 0.7%. Big tech ended mixed...
investing.com
Japan shares higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.53%
Investing.com – Japan equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Power, Transportation Equipment and Precision Instruments sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.53%. The biggest gainers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Nippon Yusen K.K...
investing.com
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
investing.com
Canadian Jobs Report: Implications on the Economy and Bank of Canada's Next Move
Investing.com -- In another sign that higher interest rates are beginning to cool the overheated domestic economy, Canada’s unemployment rate saw an unexpected jump, up to 5.4% in August compared to 4.9% in August. Analysts had expected an increase of only 0.1% to 5%. The Canadian economy also lost...
investing.com
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin
Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
investing.com
Futures Keep Dogging Gold
Gold continues to languish near major lows after a rough summer, deeply out of favor with traders. Oddly this leading alternative investment seems oblivious to the first inflation super-spike since the 1970s. That should be driving big gold demand, fueling a major upleg. But that classic inflationary response has been temporarily delayed by heavy-to-extreme gold futures selling. When that reverses to buying, gold will soar.
investing.com
Big banks to rake in record profits from commodities this year
LONDON (Reuters) - Investment banks are set to make a record-breaking $20 billion trading and financing commodities like oil , gas and metals in 2022, more than triple what they earned in the years before COVID-19, analytics firm Coalition Greenwich told Reuters. Banks such as Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ),...
investing.com
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday
The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
investing.com
Recession Signals Abound As U.S. Fed Hikes Rates
At the Jackson Hole Summit, Jerome Powell made it clear the Federal Reserve remains focused on combatting inflation despite recession signals rising in tandem. To wit:. “Restoring price stability will take some time and requires using our tools forcefully to bring demand and supply into better balance. Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions. While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”
investing.com
Canadian Palladium Resources Inc (BULL)
Declan Cobalt Inc LAN.CD :* DECLAN COBALT ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO 21C METALS INC. AND CSE SYMBOL CHANGE TO BULL. EU attempting to revive Iran nuclear deal with market staying pessimistic Crude prices could rebound from oversold conditions but stay off 2022 highsBoth Iran, US likely looking... Industry. Sector. Employees.
investing.com
Lloyd's of London building to close for Queen's funeral
LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London plans to close its building on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral as a mark of respect, a spokesperson for the commercial insurance market said on Friday. Chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown and Chief Executive John Neal will also no longer attend the global reinsurance industry's...
investing.com
Roku Upgraded on Current Levels Properly Balancing Risk-Reward - Pivotal Research
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were upgraded to Hold from Sell at Pivotal Research Group on Thursday, with the price target kept at $60 per share. An analyst at the firm explained that the firm upgraded the stock as the shares have reached a level that they view as "properly balancing risk/reward," and they would take profit on short positions.
investing.com
After Kyiv visit, Blinken meets U.S. allies in Brussels in bid to maintain unity
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Brussels on Friday after a visit to Kyiv, as Washington seeks to strengthen unity as Europe faces a winter of raised energy costs. Blinken met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and ambassadors from the alliance, in part to report back...
investing.com
Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT)
U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 4.44%. Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Utilities, Financials and Industrials sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow... Healthcare - Top 5 Gainers /...
investing.com
China Finance Online Co Limited (JRJCY)
China Finance Online Co Limited कंपनी प्रोफाइल. China Finance Online Co. Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments: Hong Kong Brokerage Services and Financial Services. It provides online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, and securities investment advisory services to retail investors; and financial database and analytics to institutional investors, including financial, research, academic, and regulatory institutions, as well as financial software products. The company is also involved in the operation of Yinglibao, an internet-based financial platform that integrates cash management solutions and mutual fund distribution into iTougu, which facilitates communication between securities investment advisors and their clients; JRJ mobile app for financial information, securities trading, investment advisory, and wealth management; jrj.com.cn to provide access for wealth management solutions and mutual fund distribution; jrj.com, a financial information website; and iTAMP, a turnkey asset management platform that offers investment consultations and advice covering stocks, mutual funds, wealth management, insurance, trusts, and other financial products. In addition, it provides securities and futures contracts brokerage and related services to its customers, who invest in stocks listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; subscription to financial analysis tools, real-time and historical data, news, research reports, and online forums; asset management and insurance brokerage services; and advertising and enterprise value-added services, as well as online P2P lending and money lending services. China Finance Online Co. Limited has a strategic partnership agreement with Citic Securities to provide internet financial services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.
investing.com
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
investing.com
Fed races down the home stretch toward another oversized rate hike
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Federal Reserve officials on Friday ended their public comment period ahead of the U.S. central bank's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting with strong calls for another oversized interest rate increase to battle high inflation. "Based on what I know today, I support a significant increase at our next meeting...
