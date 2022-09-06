Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Yardbarker
Eagles Announce Four Practice Squad Moves, Including Signing TE Dalton Keene
The following is an updated list reflecting the Eagles practice squad:. DE Matt Leo (international) Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati. The Falcons signed Tate to...
Saints: Michael Thomas has harrowing warning for rest of NFL
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas issued a warning to the rest of the NFL. After missing the entire 2021 season, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to start Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Thomas has struggled with ankle injuries over the last two years. He appeared in only seven games in 2020.
FOX Sports
NFC South guide: Predictions for Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons
The NFC South has football's biggest star, Tom Brady. It has one of the NFL's most consistently competitive teams, the New Orleans Saints, looking to prove it can keep that up without quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton. It has a team with some promising pieces that searches for...
Yardbarker
How have the Falcons and Saints rosters changed since we last saw them?
The Falcons are gearing up for their season opener, hosting their hated rival New Orleans Saints in Atlanta this Sunday. But these two teams have changed drastically since we last saw them. Key Falcons Additions. QB Marcus Mariota. RB Damien Williams. WR Bryan Edwards. WR Drake London. OL Elijah Wilkinson.
Dolphins eager to give another look to Igbinoghene, young linemen. Here’s why
We have learned a lot about Chris Grier during his six years and eight months as Dolphins general manager. He likes players from Power 5 schools, especially Georgia and Alabama. He likes versatile offensive linemen. He values late-round picks and has used them skillfully. He likes outside-the-box experiments at tight end.
NFL season to kick off with 31 HBCU players
Seven players from SC State – (Top, l. to r.) Joe Thomas, Javon Hargrave and Antonio Hamilton, (bottom l. to r.) Shaquille Leonard, Alex Taylor, Roderick Perry and Decobie Durant – are among 31 HBCU players on NFL rosters as the 2022 season begins Thursday. The Bulldogs have the most HBCU players in the league. The post NFL season to kick off with 31 HBCU players appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Saints begin Dennis Allen era vs rebuilding Falcons
NEW ORLEANS (9-8) at ATLANTA (7-10) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox OPENING LINE: Saints by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 54-52-0.
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area
The high school football season is in Week 2, and there are plenty of big games taking place in the New Orleans area on Friday night. You can keep up the scores here as the games play out. Games on the slate include: Karr-Scotlandville, Catholic-Warren Easton and John Curtis Zachary.
Mike Preston: Ravens are smart to wait before giving QB Lamar Jackson the deal he wants | COMMENTARY
The Ravens and Lamar Jackson failed to agree to a contract extension by the star quarterback’s self-imposed deadline Friday, and it’s a smart decision by the team. It was always best to take the wait-and-see approach. Jackson still has to prove he can take the team deep into the playoffs before the Ravens make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Three quarterbacks have ...
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 3-word reaction to being photoshopped into Bills jersey
Odell Beckham Jr. was vocal that he’d be watching the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills season opener closely. The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver even hinted that the winner could decide where he’d end up signing. After the Bills demolished the Rams on their own home field, Odell Beckham Jr....
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022
It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
Yardbarker
Saints Thursday Injury Report: Week 1
The second injury report is out for the Saints, and it doesn't offer up too much encouraging new for New Orleans. Among those not spotted at practice today included Tre'Quan Smith, Dwayne Washington, Paulson Adebo, Tanner Owen, and Nephi Sewell. Landon Young was present, but not participating, while J.T. Gray was working off to the side.
NBC Sports
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
Defending Super Bowl champion Rams open season as underdogs
Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams will raise their Super Bowl banner Thursday night before kicking off the NFL season at home where they became the second straight team to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy in their own stadium. Somehow, they’re underdogs against the Buffalo Bills.
