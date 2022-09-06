ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FanSided

Saints: Michael Thomas has harrowing warning for rest of NFL

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas issued a warning to the rest of the NFL. After missing the entire 2021 season, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to start Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Thomas has struggled with ankle injuries over the last two years. He appeared in only seven games in 2020.
Yardbarker

How have the Falcons and Saints rosters changed since we last saw them?

The Falcons are gearing up for their season opener, hosting their hated rival New Orleans Saints in Atlanta this Sunday. But these two teams have changed drastically since we last saw them. Key Falcons Additions. QB Marcus Mariota. RB Damien Williams. WR Bryan Edwards. WR Drake London. OL Elijah Wilkinson.
HBCU Gameday

NFL season to kick off with 31 HBCU players

Seven players from SC State – (Top, l. to r.) Joe Thomas, Javon Hargrave and Antonio Hamilton, (bottom l. to r.) Shaquille Leonard, Alex Taylor, Roderick Perry and Decobie Durant – are among 31 HBCU players on NFL rosters as the 2022 season begins Thursday. The Bulldogs have the most HBCU players in the league. The post NFL season to kick off with 31 HBCU players appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NOLA.com

Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area

The high school football season is in Week 2, and there are plenty of big games taking place in the New Orleans area on Friday night. You can keep up the scores here as the games play out. Games on the slate include: Karr-Scotlandville, Catholic-Warren Easton and John Curtis Zachary.
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens are smart to wait before giving QB Lamar Jackson the deal he wants | COMMENTARY

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson failed to agree to a contract extension by the star quarterback’s self-imposed deadline Friday, and it’s a smart decision by the team. It was always best to take the wait-and-see approach. Jackson still has to prove he can take the team deep into the playoffs before the Ravens make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL. Three quarterbacks have ...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022

It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
Yardbarker

Saints Thursday Injury Report: Week 1

The second injury report is out for the Saints, and it doesn't offer up too much encouraging new for New Orleans. Among those not spotted at practice today included Tre'Quan Smith, Dwayne Washington, Paulson Adebo, Tanner Owen, and Nephi Sewell. Landon Young was present, but not participating, while J.T. Gray was working off to the side.
NBC Sports

Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57

The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
