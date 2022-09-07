Read full article on original website
One of the things I like most about living and working here in the Tri-States is the overwhelming support our residents have for each other. I can remember dozens of times we as a radio station have asked for your help and you answer the bell each and every time.
On Wednesday, September 7th, Tom Stovall hosted a presentation in Dubuque, alongside his wife, Linda. The presentation — part of a series of free "Fraud Watch Tour" events helping people learn and avoid scams — are being held across 12 Iowa communities throughout the month. 40 people came...
There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Dubuque on Tuesday as the city welcomed the Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship that will be traveling up and down the Mississippi. This new ship is pictured here. Photo courtesy of longtime Dubuque Photographer Gary Fagan. Personally, I've never been on a long ocean cruise,...
While my family and I have been fortunate over the years to be able to afford to put food on the table, this isn't the case for many people in the Dubuque and tri-state area. Food insecurity is more prevalent than you think. In fact, experts say 1 in eight...
Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center on Central Avenue, in Dubuque will hold a ribbon cutting and open house this month for it's newly renovated and expanded facility. Officials with Holy Ghost Church in Dubuque will host the event September 18th, according to an online event announcement. Attendees can tour the $2.5 million newly renovated facility following the ribbon cutting. In addition, the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors have approved nearly $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act for the completion of the third and final phase of the multi-million dollar renovation.
Are you hungry for a dynamic discussion about the current state of our food system? If so, mark your calendar and set your timer for an engaging evening with Author Beth Hoffman. Hoffman will be in Dubuque on Monday, September 12, to discuss her book, "Bet the Farm: The Dollars...
Did anyone else notice the super big, super fancy cruise ships docked in Dubuque on Tuesday!? Massive and beautiful, Viking Cruises made its first Dubuque stop on Tuesday (9/6) morning and docked at the American Trust River’s Edge Plaza. It was a planned stop; part of Viking’s maiden voyage on the Mississippi River. The cruise left St. Paul, Minnesota on Saturday and will end in St. Louis on Saturday, September 10th. The ship docked at around 6am and passengers were slated to leave again after an approximate 12 hour stay.
This evening (9/7) at 5pm people in the community of Monticello (my hometown) can enjoy a ribbon cutting and take part in the celebration at a new inclusive playground, built in memory of Austin Smith, by the Austin Strong Foundation. Then bring the kids back for the official first day of play, tomorrow (9/8).
Sunday, September 11th, is a perfect day for Grandparents and Grandkids to get together for a family outing to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium. On Grandparent's Day, grandma and grandpa get in for free with the purchase of a youth's admission! This deal is available at the box office only.
A portion of Dubuque remains under a precautionary boil water advisory, not a boil order. Precautionary boil advisories are issued when a sample test indicates possible contamination of the water supply. Contamination can only be confirmed through additional testing. Advisories are NOT the same thing as a mandatory boil order....
The stage is the classroom, and Kindergarten to 6th-grade kids can learn and play at the Bell Tower Theater this fall. Miki Robinson stopped by the Townsquare Studios and the Good Morning Rodeo on 103.3 WJOD to share Dubuque's Bell Tower Fall youth programs. The Kids Take the Stage Program...
Back in June the City of Dubuque was seeking funding for a $4.1 million project to add their first electric buses to the local Jule transit fleet. The project would include purchasing three electric buses and two charging stations, as well as installing solar panels on the roof of the Jule Operation and Training Center to power those vehicles. Dubuque City Council members approved the application for the grant from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program of 3.4 million dollars, with the city planning to pay the remaining $759,000 required to fund the project.
Forty years ago, a Des Moines Register paper boy went missing without a trace on Sunday, September 5, between 6 and 7 am. His name was Johnny Gosch. I recall it well because I, too, was a 12-year-old Des Moines Register paper boy at the time of Gosch's West Des Moines disappearance. Only I was delivering papers in Dubuque.
Possible Bird Strike, Amidst Final American Airlines Flights In Dubuque
According to a report from KWWL, an American Airlines flight declared an emergency after a possible bird strike while nearing the Dubuque Regional Airport on Sunday night for a routine landing. The American Airlines flight, AA3904, is currently one of two daily flights between Dubuque and Chicago. Dubuque Regional Airport...
Whenever I head back to my home-area of DuPage County, IL, there are always a couple popular staples on my list. One of which is Portillo's, which nearly anyone from Illinois will praise as one of the places you can find the best hot dog and Italian beef around. But there's another chain restaurant I've mentioned before, and it's one I still want to see Dubuque get sooner rather than later.
The boil water advisory in place for a large portion of Dubuque has been lifted/cancelled following negative test results for the presence of coliform bacteria. Based on these results, it is believed the original water sample may have been contaminated in the process and there was no contamination of the water system.
Labor Day is typically the starting bell of the fall political season. So president Joe Biden isn't wasting any time getting into the ring with his planned primetime speech tonight at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Perhaps if you listen closely, they will be playing the theme to Rocky as Biden...
Iowa State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announces College Savings Iowa is joining other 529 plans across the country to celebrate College Savings Month throughout September. "If you are looking to start or boost your child's higher education fund, here's your sign,". "We're hosting a giveaway where one family will win a $10,000 College Savings Iowa account contribution. All you have to do is register at Iowa529Contest.com before September 30."
Every Labor Day is a chance to relax and enjoy the extended weekend with Family and friends. And who doesn't enjoy a day off? That sentiment also comes in the form of government and city services. So, what will and won't be available for use in Dubuque this Labor Day Weekend? Here's the list according to the City of Dubuque.
Yet another cruise ship is making its way towards Dubuque. While you're enjoying your 3-day Labor Day weekend, the Viking Mississippi is making its way up the mighty Mississippi river. Viking Mississippi will be making its first stop in Dubuque on Tuesday, September 6 at 11:00 am and will be...
