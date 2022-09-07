ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

What’s happening around New Mexico September 9 – September 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 9 – Sept. 15 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Winter Wings & Wonder Fill New Mexico Skies With Return Of Beloved Festival Of The Cranes Dec. 1-3

Festival of the Cranes returns Dec. 1-3, 2022. Photo by Richard Eltrich. Celebrate the return of sandhill cranes – finally, in-person this year at the Dec. 1-3, Festival of the Cranes returns, offering creative workshops and expert seminars at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) and now for the first time in high-tech classrooms at New Mexico Tech.
SOCORRO, NM
Then prince, King Charles III visited New Mexico in 1982

MONTEZUMA, N.M. — Then-Prince, King Charles III once made a visit to New Mexico in 1982. Then-Prince Charles was the president of United World College at the time. He made the visit to the college near Las Vegas, New Mexico. While at the school, he discussed what he thought students should learn while attending.
LAS VEGAS, NM
Miss New Mexico competing in ‘Miss USA’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She will be representing the Land of Enchantment but on a big stage. Suzanne Perez, now known as ‘Miss New Mexico USA‘ just won a recent title and will now be competing to become the winner of Miss USA. She explains how she is very excited about her next competition. Miss New […]
ENTERTAINMENT
Taos, NM
A New Mexico Dad Strolls His 2 Kids Around In a Classy Lowrider

There are some dads out there that don't get enough credit that they deserve. The best kind of dads live for their children and goes above and beyond for them. For example, the best type of dads out there are the ones that will request extra time instead of just the minimum. Some dads in El Paso are given every other weekend when it comes to visitation.
The Santa Fe Fiesta Fires Up This Friday

"The Santa Fe Fiesta fires up on Friday featuring food, music and a celebration of New Mexico’s history." —Albuquerque Journal. This has been a tough year, and you might be looking to let loose a bit and decompress. If so, you are in luck: the Santa Fe Fiesta starts this Friday. It features incredible music and amazing food. It celebrates the complex and fascinating history of New Mexico. The annual event honors Don Diego De Vargas' peaceful preoccupation of Santa Fe in the year of 1692.
SANTA FE, NM
Five Things to Do This Weekend

Head to the New Mexico State Fair, see a social-justice art show, eat up the annual Pie Town Festival, hear jazz legends in Taos, and celebrate the Las Cruces landscape. 1 Eat all the funnel cake. The first weekend of the New Mexico State Fair is upon us with indulgent...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Most Hispanic US state weighs language programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jacqueline Powell and her fourth grade classmates toiled over pencil and paper to write a letter in Spanish about what they did in class this year. Powell explained the assignment in perfect Spanish before struggling to translate the words to end her sentence. The 10-year-old charter school student raised her forearms to her temples in a show of mental effort, making her large round glasses seesaw up and down.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Stormy weekend in store for New Mexico

Storms will increase through the weekend across New Mexico with heavy rain possible. Temperatures will be much cooler by Sunday. Upper level moisture continues to stream into northern New Mexico today, bringing more showers and thunderstorms across the northern mountains and southern Colorado. A few storms also developed in west-central New Mexico. Tonight, a cold front will be pushing south down towards the I-40 corridor. This will keep storms going across parts of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and bring an east canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro.
ENVIRONMENT
Local Jews are trying to buy back a historic synagogue building in tiny Las Vegas, NM

(JTA) — Neal Behrendt’s bar mitzvah was the first Jewish coming-of-age ceremony celebrated inside Temple Montefiore in Las Vegas, New Mexico, in more than 75 years. That’s in part because the local Jewish community is tiny — Neal’s mother, Nancy Terr, recalls that when her family moved there in 1958, locals joked that they doubled Santa Fe’s Jewish population.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair

Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Why is the day New Mexico became a territory so important for national history?

172 years ago today, New Mexico became a U.S. territory. The New Mexico Territory was part of the biggest congressional deal in American history and understanding that deal and how it relates to the present day. TV host and best-selling author, and historian Raffi Andonian talked more about the context of this historical anniversary.
POLITICS
What roads will be closed for Fiesta De Santa Fe?

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Road closures are beginning Thursday in Santa Fe for Fiestas De Santa Fe. The roads will remain closed through Sunday. All city of Santa Fe recreational facilities and administrative offices will close Friday at 1 p.m. and reopen Monday. Streets closed to vehicle traffic through Sunday, September 11:  Santa Fe Plaza […]
SANTA FE, NM
10 films you might not know were filmed in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sure, we all know about Breaking Bad and its spin-off series Better Call Saul but Albuquerque, as well as the entire state of New Mexico, has been home to countless film projects. Some of which might not come immediately to mind. Not only has New Mexico been the backdrop for parts of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

