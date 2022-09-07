Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico September 9 – September 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 9 – Sept. 15 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
ladailypost.com
Winter Wings & Wonder Fill New Mexico Skies With Return Of Beloved Festival Of The Cranes Dec. 1-3
Festival of the Cranes returns Dec. 1-3, 2022. Photo by Richard Eltrich. Celebrate the return of sandhill cranes – finally, in-person this year at the Dec. 1-3, Festival of the Cranes returns, offering creative workshops and expert seminars at Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) and now for the first time in high-tech classrooms at New Mexico Tech.
KOAT 7
Then prince, King Charles III visited New Mexico in 1982
MONTEZUMA, N.M. — Then-Prince, King Charles III once made a visit to New Mexico in 1982. Then-Prince Charles was the president of United World College at the time. He made the visit to the college near Las Vegas, New Mexico. While at the school, he discussed what he thought students should learn while attending.
Miss New Mexico competing in ‘Miss USA’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She will be representing the Land of Enchantment but on a big stage. Suzanne Perez, now known as ‘Miss New Mexico USA‘ just won a recent title and will now be competing to become the winner of Miss USA. She explains how she is very excited about her next competition. Miss New […]
A New Mexico Dad Strolls His 2 Kids Around In a Classy Lowrider
There are some dads out there that don't get enough credit that they deserve. The best kind of dads live for their children and goes above and beyond for them. For example, the best type of dads out there are the ones that will request extra time instead of just the minimum. Some dads in El Paso are given every other weekend when it comes to visitation.
New Mexico Jewish community seeks to buy back state’s first synagogue
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – In 1884, Las Vegas, New Mexico became home to the first Jewish synagogue in the state. At the time, funds for the building were sourced by donations from the community, over half of which came from nonmembers. Now in 2022, funds are again being raised for the building which once housed […]
The Santa Fe Fiesta Fires Up This Friday
"The Santa Fe Fiesta fires up on Friday featuring food, music and a celebration of New Mexico’s history." —Albuquerque Journal. This has been a tough year, and you might be looking to let loose a bit and decompress. If so, you are in luck: the Santa Fe Fiesta starts this Friday. It features incredible music and amazing food. It celebrates the complex and fascinating history of New Mexico. The annual event honors Don Diego De Vargas' peaceful preoccupation of Santa Fe in the year of 1692.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Head to the New Mexico State Fair, see a social-justice art show, eat up the annual Pie Town Festival, hear jazz legends in Taos, and celebrate the Las Cruces landscape. 1 Eat all the funnel cake. The first weekend of the New Mexico State Fair is upon us with indulgent...
New Mexico’s largest sanctioned homeless camp seeing positive results
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite public outcry, the city of Albuquerque ultimately decided to move forward with sanctioned homeless camps. While it’s a first for the city, those camps are not new in New Mexico. For the last 11 years, Camp Hope in Las Cruces has given thousands of homeless people a safe place to […]
KRQE News 13
Most Hispanic US state weighs language programs
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jacqueline Powell and her fourth grade classmates toiled over pencil and paper to write a letter in Spanish about what they did in class this year. Powell explained the assignment in perfect Spanish before struggling to translate the words to end her sentence. The 10-year-old charter school student raised her forearms to her temples in a show of mental effort, making her large round glasses seesaw up and down.
KRQE News 13
Stormy weekend in store for New Mexico
Storms will increase through the weekend across New Mexico with heavy rain possible. Temperatures will be much cooler by Sunday. Upper level moisture continues to stream into northern New Mexico today, bringing more showers and thunderstorms across the northern mountains and southern Colorado. A few storms also developed in west-central New Mexico. Tonight, a cold front will be pushing south down towards the I-40 corridor. This will keep storms going across parts of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and bring an east canyon wind into the Albuquerque metro.
stljewishlight.org
Local Jews are trying to buy back a historic synagogue building in tiny Las Vegas, NM
(JTA) — Neal Behrendt’s bar mitzvah was the first Jewish coming-of-age ceremony celebrated inside Temple Montefiore in Las Vegas, New Mexico, in more than 75 years. That’s in part because the local Jewish community is tiny — Neal’s mother, Nancy Terr, recalls that when her family moved there in 1958, locals joked that they doubled Santa Fe’s Jewish population.
Five Dispensaries in New Mexico You Want to Visit At Least Once
If you're not over 21 (yet), please wait until your birthday to come back and enjoy this post. If you're in Texas, marijuana is illegal. It is illegal medicinally and for recreational use. However, it IS legal in New Mexico and Arizona. Stick around until the end of the article...
KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless encampments, Video shows horrific conditions, Dry skies, Sandia Ski closed, State Fair
Thursday’s Top Stories Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit New Valle de Oro center helps connect land’s past to its future Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding Sports Desk: Nathaniel Jones is ready to play some Lobo football 10 films you might not know […]
KRQE News 13
Why is the day New Mexico became a territory so important for national history?
172 years ago today, New Mexico became a U.S. territory. The New Mexico Territory was part of the biggest congressional deal in American history and understanding that deal and how it relates to the present day. TV host and best-selling author, and historian Raffi Andonian talked more about the context of this historical anniversary.
Four beagles rescued from testing facility find ‘fur’ever homes in Santa Fe
They are among thousands rescued by the Beagle Freedom Project (BFP) from testing facilities around the country.
kunm.org
City of Santa Fe reverts back to camping ban for people facing homelessness
The city of Santa Fe announced at the end of August it will bring back a no-camping policy that prohibits sleeping in parks. With around 150 people unhoused on the streets of Santa Fe each night, the city will also begin strategizing to meet the needs of that community. Sheltering...
What roads will be closed for Fiesta De Santa Fe?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Road closures are beginning Thursday in Santa Fe for Fiestas De Santa Fe. The roads will remain closed through Sunday. All city of Santa Fe recreational facilities and administrative offices will close Friday at 1 p.m. and reopen Monday. Streets closed to vehicle traffic through Sunday, September 11: Santa Fe Plaza […]
10 films you might not know were filmed in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sure, we all know about Breaking Bad and its spin-off series Better Call Saul but Albuquerque, as well as the entire state of New Mexico, has been home to countless film projects. Some of which might not come immediately to mind. Not only has New Mexico been the backdrop for parts of […]
White Sands Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival Is Back – See What’s in Store
If the conditions are right the weekend of September 16, colorful hot air balloons will dot the skies over Alamogordo and White Sands National Monument. After a two-year pandemic pause, the White Sands Balloon and Music Festival is taking flight this month. The early fall adventure will include tethered balloon rides, and sunrise hot air balloon mass ascensions.
